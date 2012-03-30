CELEBRITY ADVENTURERS

8/11 Prince Harry

Everyone's favourite flame haired royal made headlines when he decided to hike to the North Pole to support one of his favourite charities for wounded servicemen. With temperatures as low as -70 degrees and pulling his own equipment all the way it was as far removed from the pampered royal life as you can imagine. In the end it was all worth it, Harry raised over $3 million for the charity AND more importantly made it safely back to London in time to serve as Prince William's best man.



Getty Images