CELEBRITY ADVENTURERS

This week James Cameron broke records by traveling underwater to the deepest point on Earth. But he isn't the only celebrity with an adventurous spirit - we check out some other crazy feats by famous peeps.
James Cameron
These two set hearts aflutter when they set off on an adventure together through the glacial, mountainous landscape of Iceland. They ate worms, traversed 150 foot drops and of course stripped off in icy waters. All up it was like a real live Brokeback (in our imaginations).
WIN a trip for two to Melbourne plus loads of other great prizes in Y7 Lifestyle’s Food + Wine Month competition!
Discovery Channel
In true celebrity style Rihanna not only swam with sharks, she also had a special sexy swimsuit just for the occasion.
Getty/Twitter
Chezza Cole (ex. Girls Aloud, ex. Mrs Ashley Cole) went to Africa in search of adventure, and scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, the continent's highest peak, with a group of other celebs including Ronan Keating. She and the others earned millions for charity through their sponsored climb.
Getty Images
Jack Osbourne took Hobbit pal Elijah Wood with him on his adventure. Together they rafted down the treacherous Zambezi river in Africa and entered the record books for being the only people to cross the Victoria Falls by ropes from one side to the other.
ITV
There is practically nothing that billionaire Richard Branson won't do for attention (as is evidenced by this photo). Just last year he was announcing plans to travel to the bottom of the Mariana Trench himself so he might be a little upset that James Cameron beat him to the punch! Over the years he has also undertaken numerous other feats aimed at making and breaking records, including hot air ballooning, driving an amphibious vehicle across the Channel, sailing a yacht across the Atlantic and even playing golf in the dark.
Click Next to see video of Cameron's amazing dive
Getty Images
Ewen's adventure was born out of his love of motorcycles. He and friend Charley Boorman traveled from London to New York on their bikes, heading east across Europe and through Asia. All up they journeyed over 22'000 miles (35'000 km) and enjoyed the experience so much they undertook another journey a few years later, traveling from the northernmost point of Scotland to the most southern point of Africa.
WIN a trip for two to Melbourne plus loads of other great prizes in Y7 Lifestyle’s Food + Wine Month competition!
Ewen McGregor
Everyone's favourite flame haired royal made headlines when he decided to hike to the North Pole to support one of his favourite charities for wounded servicemen. With temperatures as low as -70 degrees and pulling his own equipment all the way it was as far removed from the pampered royal life as you can imagine. In the end it was all worth it, Harry raised over $3 million for the charity AND more importantly made it safely back to London in time to serve as Prince William's best man.
WIN a trip for two to Melbourne plus loads of other great prizes in Y7 Lifestyle’s Food + Wine Month competition!
Getty Images
Paris swam with sharks on an exotic getaway to Bora Bora near Tahiti. We're guessing she kept the blood thirsty critters at bay with live un-autotuned versions of songs from her first album.
Getty Images
Hollywood starlet Kate Bosworth gets her kicks jumping out of planes. On the David Letterman Show she screened a holiday video of her jumping out of a plane while in New Zealand.
Getty Images
Ben Fogle is a British TV host and James Cracknell is an Olympic rower. Together they decided to row across the the Atlantic in a tiny boat. They almost lost their lives when a massive wave capsized their boat and their satellite phone, food and water were all washed overboard. Miraculously they made it to the other side alive.
Getty Images