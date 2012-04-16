DIFFERENT MOVIES WITH THE SAME NAME

The rules on naming films are surprisingly vague. Apparently, no one can copyright a film name (even trade marking is tricky), so as long as you’re not breaching copyright by nicking another movie’s storyline, you can call it what you like. The result is some truly bizarre cases of mistaken identity at your local Blockbusters.
Nine (2009)/ 9(2009)
There was that odd situation in ...you guessed it, 2009, where FOUR movies with the number nine in it were released. Besides 'District 9' and 'Area 9', you also got 'Nine', a musical drama starring Daniel Day -Lewis and '9' an animated sci-fi thriller.
The Deep Blue Sea (2011) / Deep Blue Sea (1999)
This week’s DVD release of ‘The Deep Blue Sea’ starring Rachel Weisz could cause confusion at the tills if punters accidentally buy the 1999 version. Unobservant movie fans will expect a tale of a judge’s wife caught in a self-destructive love affair with a Royal Air Force pilot. What they might get is clever sharks, gallons of blood and many, many plot holes. You’ve been warned.
Wanted (1967)/ Wanted (2008)
Which one do you want? The 1967 Italian western or the 2008 action flick starring Angelina Jolie?
Twilight (2008) / Twilight (1998)
‘Twi-hards’, no matter how much you love the blood-sucking franchise, don’t be tempted to buy the 1998 version of ‘Twilight’. Somehow we think a Gene Hackman/Paul Newman thriller about a retired ex-cop who lives with a rich actor dying from cancer isn’t up your alley. The 15 certificate could be a hindrance too.
28 Days (2000)/ 28 Days Later (2002)
Sandra Bullock's recovering alcoholic from '28 Days' would be quite out of place in the rage-infected streets of zombie London chronicled in '28 Days Later.'
Bad Boys (1995) / Bad Boys (1983)
At some point an action comedy fan eager to catch Will Smith and Martin Lawrence getting into mischief as two rogue Miami cops has accidently rented this slightly more depressing Sean Penn vehicle from 1983. This version sees a Chicago crime kid called Mick O'Brien (Penn) sent to a reforming school after accidentally killing a rival gang member’s kid brother. No ‘Bayhem’ here.
Blown Away (1994) / Blown Away (1993)
When the 1994 ‘Blown Away’ was released, people weren’t comparing it to its namesake released a year earlier, but ‘Speed’. Both featured mad bombers and lots of explosions, but ‘Blown Away’ was a big flop. The other version was a rubbish thriller about a teenage girl who murders her dad. Weirdly it starred ‘License to Drive’ duo Corey Feldman and Corey Haim.
Crash (2005) / Crash (1996)
Although they both involve a car accident as a major plot point, on one hand you have the Oscar-award winning drama detailing racial themes of Los Angeles citizens, and on the other you have David Cronenberg’s film which delves into the underground sub-culture of scarred, omnisexual car crash victims. Basically, people who get turned on by car-crashes.
Deja Vu (2006) / Deja Vu (1997)
Ironic title alert! Film fans were sure they’d seen the name of Denzel Washington’s 2006 thriller before... and they had. There was an identically titled film made in 1997 that followed a love affair between an engaged L.A. shop owner and a married Englishman
The Descent (2007) / Descent (2005)
Flicks with ‘Descent’ in the title are not good date movies. The 2007 iteration is an excellent but utterly terrifying horror about bitchy female potholers stalked by evil cave critters. ‘Descent’ is perhaps even more depressing, as it see Rosario Dawson play a student who struggles to rebuild her life when she is raped.
Employee of the Month (2004)/Employee of the Month ((2006)
Both workplace comedies are straight to DVD releases, (an indication of their quality.)The latter also has the dubious star quality of Jessica Simpson!
Jersey Girl (1992)/ Jersey Girl (2004)
Two rom-coms with suspiciously similar-looking leading men and equally mediocre storylines.
Kicking and Screaming (2005) / Kicking and Screaming (1995)
These two couldn’t be any more different. The former saw Will Ferrell take on the coaching duties of a kids' soccer team to impress his over-competitive father. The latter followed a handful of college students basically do nothing after graduation (except have ‘witty’ conversations). Neither sound that appealing to be honest.
Possession (2009) / Possession (2002)
‘Possession’ is a popular name apparently. There are at least four films we could find with the title, but the most different are these efforts. ‘Buffy’ star Sarah Michelle Gellar appeared in 2009’s version, which sees her brother-in-law and husband swap identities while in comas after a car accident. The other is the film adaptation of A.S. Byatt's Booker-winning novel about a pair of literary sleuths who fall in love while investigating a Victorian romance. Thrilling.
Push (2009)/Push (2006)
Another massively popular title here. We found 16 variants on IMDB (including ‘P.U.S.H.’), making it surely one of the most used names in Tinseltown. Films using the title include the huge 2009 flop about superheroes which starred Dakota Fanning and this apparently appalling ’06 indie drug thriller starring Chazz Palminteri and, ermm, Chad Lindberg. It seems ‘Push’ is another title that’s best avoided.
The Road (2009)/ The Road (2011)
One is a critically acclaimed adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's post-apocalyptic Booker-winning novel, while the other is a Filipino psychological-horror film. Whichever one you choose, you're in for a rough DVD night.
