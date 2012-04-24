BEST MOVIE LOVE TRIANGLES

7/13 MOVIE LOVE TRIANGLES

"The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo": The movie version slips into more conventional triangle territory, with Mikael (Daniel Craig) having a long-term but open relationship with his married publisher Erika (Robin Wright) and and bedding tattooed hacker Lisbeth (Rooney Mara). When Lisbeth sees them strolling arm-in-arm together at the end, she feels like the odd woman out. In the Swedish book, the geometry was much more complicated -- and kinky.

Columbia Pictures