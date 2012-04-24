BEST MOVIE LOVE TRIANGLES

Whether they found themselves thrown together over a dead man's chest, on a balmy Barcelona evening, or during a vampire hunt, these onscreen trios will live down in movie history.
"The Hunger Games": Gale (Liam Hemsworth) is Katniss's (Jennifer Lawrence) hometown hottie best friend and soul mate. But when Katniss enters the Hunger Games, she discovers her only route to survival is pretending to be star-crossed lovers with Peeta (Josh Hutcherson). At some point, she can't distinguish the pretend from the real, and romantic complications ensue.
"The Notebook": Ryan Gosling sizzles as the white-trash lover who catches the eye of rich girl Rachel McAdams, and rivals James Marsden's rich stockbroker for her affections.
"The Twilight Saga": Oh, Bella (Kristen Stewart), will you go for the sparkly vampire Edward (Robert Pattinson), or the loyal shirtless werewolf Jacob (Taylor Lautner)? Making it worse is that whenever you're with either, you're pining for the other one you insufferable sap!
"Pirates of the Caribbean": Keira Knightley's spunky Elizabeth Swann parries between Johnny Depp's tattooed and pierced pirate Captain Jack Sparrow and Orlando Bloom's dashing Will Turner. That's a pirate's bounty of choices.
"Vicky Cristina Barcelona": Woody Allen exercises his soft-core sexual fantasies in sunny Spain as two American beauties, Vicki (Rebecca Hall) and Cristina (Scarlett Johansson), hit Barcelona. Complications arise when Cristina settles into a domestic three-way with an artist (Javier Bardem) and his jealous ex-wife (Penelope Cruz).
"The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo": The movie version slips into more conventional triangle territory, with Mikael (Daniel Craig) having a long-term but open relationship with his married publisher Erika (Robin Wright) and and bedding tattooed hacker Lisbeth (Rooney Mara). When Lisbeth sees them strolling arm-in-arm together at the end, she feels like the odd woman out. In the Swedish book, the geometry was much more complicated -- and kinky.
"Gone With the Wind": Why can't Scarlett (Vivien Leigh) just love Rhett (Clark Gable) wholeheartedly when he's so obviously a better catch than Ashley (Leslie Howard)? She can't , until it's too late-- and then he delivers one of the most cutting break-up lines in cinema history: "Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn."
"Spider-Man": Will Peter Parker's (Tobey Maguire) sweetheart Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst) swing with his alter ego Spider-Man (the upside-down kiss!), or go to his richer rival James Osborn (James Franco)?
"Casablanca":If Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) really loves Rick (Humphrey Bogart), why does she leave Casablanca with her stuffy husband, Victor (Paul Henreid)? Ah, Nazis. But they'll always have Paris.
"Pride and Prejudice": Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley in the 2005 version) is too prejudiced to see the solid character behind proud Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen) -- and is charmed by the easy-going seducer Mr. Wickham.
"Harry Potter": Hermione (Emma Watson) ends up with Ron (Rupert Grint), who takes forever to realize that he loves her, too. Along the way, she kisses Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and discovers (unconvincingly) that they're just friends without the benefits. Harry's eventual connection with Ron's look-alike sister makes it a little more complicated.
"Camelot": The triangle is as old as the Arthurian legend. In this singing version, Guinevere (Vanessa Redgrave) is happy with King Arthur (Richard Harris) until the younger, hunkier Sir Lancelot (Franco Nero) rides over to the King's table and steals the Queen's heart.
