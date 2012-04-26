13/16 WHERE ACTORS GOT THEIR NAMES FROM

Martin Sheen Ramon Antonion Gerardo Estevez



Hollywood ledge Martin Sheen was not always so. He was born Ramon Antonion Gerardo Estevez. He chose Martin from casting director Robert Dale Martin, the man who gave him his big break, and Sheen from a televangelist called Fulton J. Sheen. The reason? He tells it best, remarking during an interview: “Whenever I would call for an appointment, whether it was a job or an apartment, and I would give my name, there was always that hesitation and when I'd get there, it was always gone. So I thought, I got enough problems trying to get an acting job, so I invented Martin Sheen. It's still Estevez officially. I never changed it officially. I never will. It's on my driver's licence and passport and everything. I started using Sheen, I thought I'd give it a try, and before I knew it, I started making a living with it and then it was too late. In fact, one of my great regrets is that I didn't keep my name as it was given to me. I knew it bothered my dad.” His own two sons also chose one over the other. Their names are Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen.

Getty Images