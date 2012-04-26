WHERE ACTORS GOT THEIR NAMES FROM

Your moniker. In the world of acting, sometimes someone else is using it, sometimes it might be a bit of an albatross, and sometimes it might just be really rubbish. Here's how, and why, some actors have decided that the name their mum gave them just wasn't good enough....
Getty Images
Joaquin Phoenix Joaquín Rafael Bottom
Mr Bottom here was born into a family who joined a religious cult, the Children of God, when he was kid. When they made the decision to leave the cult and start afresh in the US, they decided to change their last name to "Phoenix" to symbolise a new beginning.
Getty Images
Jamie Foxx Eric Marlon Bishop
The award-winning actor, rapper and comedian's name change goes back to his stand-up comedy days: He changed his last name to Foxx after one of his favorite comics Redd Foxx and changed his first name to Jamie because it could be a girls name as well. In comedy clubs, female comics often perform before the male comics so when a club manager read his name on the list, he would often be moved up on the list of performers.
Getty Images
Eric Bana Eric Banadinović
On his official identity documents the Aussie hunk still has his birth surname, Banadinović, but shortened it to make it more memorable and deflect any racial bias when he entered the acting industry.
Wire Images
Nicolas Cage Nicolas Kim Coppola
Some (or even most) in Hollywood would embrace nepotism like a long lost, erm, relative. But not Nicolas Cage. He was born Nicolas Kim Coppola, the nephew of legendary director Francis Ford Coppola, who gave him his big break in 'Peggy Sue Got Married'. So to avoid accusations that he would walk into work thanks to his uncle, he elected to change his name. As a comic book geek (to the extent that he has called one of his sons Kal-El, Superman's birth name), he naturally looked to the yellowing pages of his collection for inspiration, taking it from the Marvel Comics character Luke Cage.
Wire Images
Michael J Fox Michael Fox
Before Michael J Fox became Michael J Fox, he was plain old Michael Fox. But this was a problem. Much like Equity in the UK, the Screen Actors Guild in the US can't have two people with the same name on their books. Easy enough to add a 'J', thought Michael, and thus not tread on the toes of Michael Fox, already an established TV and movie actor. Nothing weird there, right? Wrong. First up, his middle name is Andrew. Secondly, in 'Back To The Future', Marty goes back to the year 1955. His dad is a huge fan of the show 'Science Fiction Theatre', something Marty uses to his advantage. Who starred in the real 'Science Fiction Theatre'? The original Michael Fox. And in what year? 1955. Now that's a bit weird...
Wire Images
Tom Cruise Thomas Mapother IV
The movie star wasn't born with his catchy show-biz name. Tom decided to change his mouthful of a name, (pronounced 'May Bother' with a P') after his first agent suggested it would be a wise move to drop the stuffy, not exactly memorable Mapother IV. Cruise was already his middle name.
Bruce Willis Walter Willison
Walter Willison bumped up his middle name to first-name status and shortened his last name when he quit bartendering and got into the Hollywood scene. Bruce v Walter? Bruce wins hands down when you're picking a brandable name for an action star.
Wire Images
Kevin SpaceyKevin Spacey Fowle
The media used to inaccurately report that the 'American Beauty' actor had taken the last name, Spacey, as a tribute to Old Hollywood actor, Spencer Tracy. That romantic illusionw as shattered when Kevin stated that he actually just took on his paternal grandmother's maiden name when he started acting.
Wire Images
Cary Grant Archibald Alexander Leach
Cary Grant's name has come to mean classic Hollywood, but he actually started out on Broadway under his real name- Archie Leach. When he went to Hollywood though, that all changed and he chose the moniker, Cary Lockwood. However the Paramount Pictures studio bosses didn't like 'Lockwood' because it sounded too much like another actors' name. They gave their new star a list of acceptable surnames, and Cary picked 'Grant' because the initials 'C' and 'G' had proved lucky for Clark Gable and Gary Cooper, two of Hollywood's biggest stars. At the height of his fame he famously said to an interviewer who told him "everyone wants to be Cary Grant", the remark: "even I want to be Cary Grant".
Wikipedia
Christopher Walken Ronald Walken
The veteran actor changed his name to 'Christopher' after a friend said it suited him better than 'Ronnie'. He has since said his adopted name sounds like a sneeze and he prefers to be called Chris.
Getty Images
David Tennant David John McDonald
David Tennant is actually named after Neil Tennant from Pet Shop Boys. No, he is! David John McDonald discovered another David McDonald on the books of the acting union Equity, so was searching for another name when he came across a handy copy of Smash Hits. In the magazine were a young electronic pop combo called Pet Shop Boys, fronted by singer (and, oddly enough, former assistant editor of Smash Hits) Neil Tennant. It was as good a name as any, so he unceremoniously pinched it
Getty Images
Martin Sheen Ramon Antonion Gerardo Estevez
Hollywood ledge Martin Sheen was not always so. He was born Ramon Antonion Gerardo Estevez. He chose Martin from casting director Robert Dale Martin, the man who gave him his big break, and Sheen from a televangelist called Fulton J. Sheen. The reason? He tells it best, remarking during an interview: “Whenever I would call for an appointment, whether it was a job or an apartment, and I would give my name, there was always that hesitation and when I'd get there, it was always gone. So I thought, I got enough problems trying to get an acting job, so I invented Martin Sheen. It's still Estevez officially. I never changed it officially. I never will. It's on my driver's licence and passport and everything. I started using Sheen, I thought I'd give it a try, and before I knew it, I started making a living with it and then it was too late. In fact, one of my great regrets is that I didn't keep my name as it was given to me. I knew it bothered my dad.” His own two sons also chose one over the other. Their names are Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen.
Getty Images
Fred Astaire Frederick Austerlitz
The dapper dancer's mother changed young Fred's surname when he started performing in vaudeville with his sister, because she thought their surname sounded like a battle. Family legend attributes the name to an uncle surnamed "L'Astaire"
Getty Images
Woody Allen- Allan Stewart Konigsberg
One of the most well known and respected names in the movie industry, the film auteur was a storyteller from the start. At age sixteen while still in school, he found work writing jokes for radio and television performers. He called himself Woody Allen and a year later at 17, he legally changed his name to Heywood Allen.
Wire Images
Buster Keaton Joseph Frank Keaton
Joseph Frank Keaton was born into a vaudeville family, and grew up on the stage. His dad Joe owned a travelling theatre show with one Harry Houdini, and it's said that Houdini had a hand in giving the boy his famous nickname. One day, Houdini witnessed the 18-month-old Joe Keaton Jr take a horrifying spill down a long flight of stairs. When he reached the bottom, he merely sat up, dusted himself off and thought nothing of it. “That was a real buster!” exclaimed Houdini at the sight. And lo, the name stuck with Keaton forever.
Getty Images