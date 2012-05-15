CHEEKIEST MOMENTS OF THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL

It's not Cannes if there aren't stunts. Will Smith and Angelina Jolie arrive on Cannes' famed stretch of sand on a blow-up shark for the premiere of animated movie,"Shark Tale" in 2004.
Getty Images
Patrick Stewart isn't letting Halle Berry go anytime soon. The X-men stars are at the 2006 Cannes premiere of 'X-Men 3: The Last Stand' .
Getty Images
"Stand Back! I'll protect you and your unborn but genetically blessed child, Angelina!"Jack Black shows off his chivalry and shields a pregant Angelina Jolie from the glare of the cameras. They're at the 2008 festival's screening of the Kung Fu Panda Premiere.
Getty Images
The Cannes Film Festival in 2005 cut back on security and just hired a bunch of stormtroopers instead to keep an eye on the Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith premiere. As you do.
Getty Images
John Travolta & Emma Thompson bogey it up at the Cannes Film Festival in 1998. Their film "Primary Colours" was the opening film of the festival that year.
Wire Images
Fistpump with Ryan! If he does it, everyone does it. Ryan Gosling and Shannon Plumb speak (with passion) at the amFAR 's Cinema Against AIDS 2010 benefit dinner in 2010.
Getty Images
Model Eva Herzigova left everyone in her wake walking the red carpet at the premiere of The Da-Vinci Code at the 59th Cannes Film Festival in 2006.
Getty Images
An absolute showstopper.
Getty Images
Pin the tail on the...
George Clooney hams it up at Matt Damon's expense in 2007 at the Cannes Cinema against AIDS auction.
Getty Images
The cards are on the table. Goldie Hawn gives her best poker face at during the Partouche Charity Poker Festival held at Palm Beach Casino during the 61st Cannes International Film Festival in 2008
Getty Images
Everybody was kung fu fighting in 2008. Actors Liu Fengchao,Jackie Chan and Wang Wenjie chop up the air at the 'WUSHU' Jackie Chan photocall.
Getty Images
Victory is sweet. Javier Bardem showers his Best Actor award (won for his role in 'Biutiful'') during the famed during the Palme d'Or Award Ceremony in 2010.
Getty Images
Actress Juliet Binoche ain't looking for accolades, the 'Chocolat' actress has them in spades after winning the festival's Best Actress award for her role in 'Certified Copy' in 2010. She's probably looking for the nearest bar to celebrate.
Getty Images
Fashion mavens collide at a 2010 charity film dinner!The eternally flamboyant diva, Grace Jones, pouts next to Chanel's formidable leading creative designer, Karl Lagerfeld.
Getty Images
Kiss me Kate! Alas she only obliges a wink. Actress Kate Beckinsale was part of the Cannes jury team in 2010.
Getty Images
One man and his brilliant mind face the world's papparazzi. Go Martin Scorsese!
Getty Images
What's so funny guys? Let us in on the secret! Russel Crowe and Kate Beckinsale in hysterics at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2010 benefit gala dinner in Cannes.
Getty Images
"Greetings, my minions!" Brad Pitt can barely contain director Quentin Tarentino from expressing his love for his fans at the Inglourious Bastards premiere in 2009.
Getty Images
And here he gets down and dirty, tearing up the Cannes red carpet with actress Melanie Laurent at the Inglourious Basterds Premiere.
Getty Images
Robert Downey Jnr camped it up for the Dolce and Gabbana Cannes party in 2006, dressing appropriately.
Getty Images
Samuel L. Jackson's taking his own sneaky snaps at the Da Vinci code red carpet premiere. He was a film jury member of the Cannes awards committee in 2006.
Getty Images
'The Gossip' singer, Beth Ditto brought her own big toy to shoot the red carpet in 2010. She attended the film festival's premiere of'Outside Of The Law'
Getty Images
An incongrous pairing. Back in 2006, burlesque star, Dita von Teese and goth rocker, Marilyn Manson walked the red carpet for the premiere of 'Southland Tales.'
Getty Images
Paris Hilton and her ex-fiancee, Doug Reinhardt pucker up for the cameras at the Inglourious Bastards premiere in 2009. An apt title for the pair.
Getty Images
Our very own Kylie coyly fronts the world's cameras at the premiere of 'Ocean;s Thirteen' in 2007.
Getty Images
Evangeline Lilly gives a hearty laugh to the idea that she'll meet a "tall dark stranger". She's at the 2010 film festival's premiere of 'You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger'.
Getty Images