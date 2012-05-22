8/15 BIGGEST BOX-OFFICE BOMBS

Speed Racer



This film from the Wachowski brothers had everything going for it in terms of funding, and $80 million in marketing alone from big-name sponsors like McDonalds, LEGO and Mattel. But it was greeted with ambivalent reviews at best, and just never managed to capitalise on its production millions. It opened at #3 in its first weekend, and things just went tail end from there.