BIGGEST BOX-OFFICE BOMBS

John Carter (2012)
With an officially estimated loss of $200m from its own studio, John Carter, will probably finish 2012 as Hollywood's biggestbox office stinker. But at least it's in good (or accurately, poor) company. Click through to see the rest of Hollywood's biggest losers at the box office.
The Adventures of Pluto Nash (2002)
This Eddie Murphy -in -outer -space folly cost $120m to produce and made just $7m at the box office, not even a tenth of what it cost the studio. Talk about a money black hole!
Final Fantasy: The Spirit Within (2001)
Despite its stunning visuals and highly sophisticated animation, Final Fantasy went so overboard in the four years it took to make it, that the $87m it did generate in ticket-sales didn't even account for half the studio's $167m budget. The movie studio responsible, Square Pictures,declared themselves bankrupt the following year.
Gigli (2003) This mobster rom-com starring 'Bennifer' fizzled at the box-office. Their highly publicised relationship soon followed.
Heavens Gate (1980)
The $45 million western's dismal box office performance - it earned just $3 million - ultimately forced United Artists of business.
Mars Needs Moms (2011)
Some even favoured this cute animated movie about a plucky boy on a mission to save his mum from aliens, to be one of the biggest hits of last year. But it was not to be, as "Mars Needs Mums" sank without a trace, leaving only a burning trail of debt in the studio's pockets,
Sahara (2005)
Dragged down by a combination of burgeoning production costs, legal disputes and dismal box-office return, this action caper starring Penelope Cruz and hit-miss leading man, Matthew McConaughey sank into the sands without a trace. Had it been titled 'Failure to Launch' (another of McConnaughey's movies), they would have at least had some warning.
Speed Racer
This film from the Wachowski brothers had everything going for it in terms of funding, and $80 million in marketing alone from big-name sponsors like McDonalds, LEGO and Mattel. But it was greeted with ambivalent reviews at best, and just never managed to capitalise on its production millions. It opened at #3 in its first weekend, and things just went tail end from there.
Stealth ((2005)
Notable film critic, Roger Ebert called it a 'dumbed down Top Gun' and the action-heavy military blockbuster imploded on the way to the megaplex. Star, Jamie Foxx had just come off his Oscar-acclaimed role as Ray Charles and barely survived the wreckage.
The 13th Warrior (1999)
Antonio Banderas' co-star Omar Sharif was so dispirited by the experience he had in this film that he promptly announced his retirement. The swords-and-sandals epic failed miserably in front of audiences.
The Alamo
This American civil war turkey cost almost $150m to make, and barely made $25m. Now that's some history you'd want to forget.
The Postman (1997)
The 90's was Kevin Coster's decade. "Dances with Wolves", "Robin Hood: King of Thieves", "The Bodyguard". All went well for the A-lister until he hit 'Waterworld'. In an attempt to recover from that criticially and commercially lambasted turkey, Coster turned his hand to "The Postman". The post-apocalyptic movie was ravaged by critics and barely mustered up a quarter of what its production costs.
Town & Country (2001):
This star-studded rom-com dud holds the dubious honour of being the second-biggest box office failure in history. Proving that big stars doesn't always mean big returns, this is one film that Diane Keaton, Warren Beatty and Goldie Hawn would want to cross off their resume.
Treasure Planet (2002)
Arggh me hearties. Arrrgh. Is probably what Disney execs moaned after their animated sci-fi version of classic, Treasure Island, failed at the box office, costing them a pirate's bounty.
Cutthroat Island (1995)
The film with the dubious honour of being the biggest box-office flop of all time stars Geena Davis as a feminist pirate lass. It cost more than $100m to make and barely earnt a tenth of that back. Amazingly, Geena and her husband (who directed the movie) went on to have careers.