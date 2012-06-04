MTV MOVIE AWARDS 2012: THE WINNERS

From Best Kiss to Best Dirtbag (and unofficially Best Topless Fireman in between), we bring you the winners of the 2012 MTV Movie Awards.
BEST ON-SCREEN DIRTBAG:Jennifer Aniston for Dr. Julia Harris, D.D.S. in 'Horrible Bosses'
Jen won Best Dirtbag for her turn as the man-eating, nymphomaniac dentist in 'Horrible Bosses' where she tries to constantly sexually corner her assistant, played by Charlie Day. A nice (if painful) departure from her Rachel Green days.
BEST GUT-WRENCHING SCENE: That scene in 'Bridesmaids'
You know the one. The girls go to try on bridesmaid's dresses while Maya Rudolph's character tries on a bridal gown. All the while the girls are staving off food poisoning after lunch with disastrous consequences. Gut-wrenching in the literal sense of the word. Eeek.
BEST TRANSFORMATION:Elizabeth Banks for Effie Trinket in 'The Hunger Games'
We loved Elizabeth's gaudy transformation to play the multi-coloured, snappy Effie Trinket, but we almost love Joe Manganiello's transformation to hot stripper fire man more (courtesy of 'Magic Mike'). Anyone else need a fireman lift?
MOVIE OF THE YEAR:'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1'
Just remember that these movie awards are voted for by the public -- the teenage female public that is. A significantly skinnier Taylor Lautner -- who bulked up by about 10kg to play werewolf Jacob Black in the franchise -- accepts the award on behalf of the cast and crew. Did somebody stop eating LA out of protein?
BEST KISS: Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson for 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1'
It was the film wedding of the year, when Edward Cullen (played by R-Patz) and Bella Swan (played by K-Stew) finally tied the knot in the tween vampire film series. Points to Kristen for making out with herself in boyfriend Robert's absence. The girl even cracked a smile over it!
BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE: Jennifer Lawrence for Katniss Everdeen in 'The Hunger Games'
Playing the girl who got game in 'The Hunger Games', Jen struck gold with her turn as the bow and arrow wielding Katniss Everdeen. Fierce.
BEST MALE PERFORMANCE: Josh Hutcherson for Peeta Mellark in 'The Hunger Games'
"He was thiiiiiiiis big. No, I kid you not. He was a Hemsworth brother." Josh Hutcherson shows fans just how grateful he is for winning best male performance at the MTV Movie Awards 2012. Perhaps co-star Liam Hemsworth will have his turn next year.
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE: Melissa McCarthy for Megan in 'Bridesmaids'
Where do we begin in how right she was to win for this role? Melissa's rough and tumble penchant for Air Marshalls and ham in 'Bridesmaids' was contrasted with her softer, sweeter side. Comedic gold.
BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE: Shailene Woodley as Alexandra King in 'The Descendants'
Props to Shailene for winning an MTV Movie Award for her first role for in a feature film playing George Clooney's daughter. No big deal.
BEST FIGHT: Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen and Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark vs. Alexander Ludwig as Cato in 'The Hunger Games'
It might have been a two versus one fight, but the mega-fit Cato could potentially have taken them both if it wasn't for the crazy mutant dogs. We're just sayin'...
BEST CAST: The Cast of 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2'
Emma Watson has come a long way since her days as the nerdalicious witch, Hermione Granger, in the 'Harry Potter' franchise. The British actress put on her best 'I'm sooooooo happy' face as she accepted the award on behalf of her fellow cast members.
BEST HERO:Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter for 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2'
He's battle the evil Lord Voldemort countless times and -- spoiler alert -- finally won. It's a fitting tribute to win the MTV Movie Award for Best Hero for well, the best hero in the world of magic, "'Arry Pottah" as Hagrid would say.
BEST MUSIC:LMFAO for 'Party Rock Anthem' in '21 Jump Street'
Red Foo (L) and Sky Blu show us a party trick they may just try later with their MTV Movie Awards for best song. Either that or they'll start shufflin' again.
TRAIL BLAZER:Emma Stone
She's talented. She's hilarious. She's gorgeous. The lovely Ms. Stone is blazing a trail through Hollywood, and at just 23 years old, this genius of comedic timing looks set to continue her rise.
MTV GENERATION AWARD:Johnny Depp
What's not to love about the Deppster? The man can act, and he can also play an instrument as demonstrated when he played with the Black Keys live on stage at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards. Swoon.
