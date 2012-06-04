5/16 MTV MOVIE AWARDS 2012: THE WINNERS

MOVIE OF THE YEAR:'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1'

Just remember that these movie awards are voted for by the public -- the teenage female public that is. A significantly skinnier Taylor Lautner -- who bulked up by about 10kg to play werewolf Jacob Black in the franchise -- accepts the award on behalf of the cast and crew. Did somebody stop eating LA out of protein?

