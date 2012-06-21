News

IN ALL THEIR NAKED GLORY: STARS GO FULL FRONTAL

Ryan Golsing Crazy Stupid Love full frontal

1/23 IN ALL THEIR NAKED GLORY: STARS GO FULL FRONTAL

Ryan's never actually gone full frontal on the big screen (sadly). But plenty of his contemporaries have! Check out the movie stars who have let it all hang out for the cameras.

2/23 IN ALL THEIR NAKED GLORY: STARS GO FULL FRONTAL

Shia Labouef

'Transformers' star Shia Labouef shocked his fans over the weekend when he went full frontal ("in the boueff") for a music video. As nude as the day he was born. That's the interpretive-dancing, acrobatic, butterfly-kissing Shia in the artsy music clip for Icelandic band, Sigur Ros's new single,'Fjogur Piano'.

3/23 IN ALL THEIR NAKED GLORY: STARS GO FULL FRONTAL

Jason Segal in "Forgetting Sarah Marshall"

Illustrating raw vulnerability with a buck-naked performance, Jason Segal's package packed a heck of a visual punchline in this hilariously awkward break-up scene.

4/23 IN ALL THEIR NAKED GLORY: STARS GO FULL FRONTAL

Michael Fassbender in "Shame"

No shame. The pinnacle of Hollywood's recent wangolution has to be Michael Fassbender's sex-addict character in the much lauded "Shame". Damn this man is good at walking around naked and depressed. A star in its own right, we reckon Fassy's peen should have gotten its own line in the credits.

5/23 IN ALL THEIR NAKED GLORY: STARS GO FULL FRONTAL

Angelina Jolie in "Gia"

We've seen Angelina scantily-clad in dozens of roles, but for the 1998 biopic of fashion model Gia Marie Carangi, she took it all off for the cameras.

6/23 IN ALL THEIR NAKED GLORY: STARS GO FULL FRONTAL

Daniel Radcliffe in "Equus"

In his first big Broadway play to prove his acting chops extend beyond the wizarding world of Harry Potter, Dan Rad got rave reviews from the critics, but all the attention was on his "magic wand" instead.

7/23 IN ALL THEIR NAKED GLORY: STARS GO FULL FRONTAL

Viggo Mortenson in "Eastern Promises"

Every explicit inch of Viggo was on display in this commanding naked fight scene, clad in nothing but tattoos, his peen swinging freely as he battles two goons.

8/23 IN ALL THEIR NAKED GLORY: STARS GO FULL FRONTAL

Ewan McGregor in “The Pillow Book,” “Young Adam” and "Trainspotting"

Ewan's pretty laidback about letting his dang dongle on film. His thespian tool's gotten plenty of hang time in films like “The Pillow Book,” “Young Adam” and "Trainspotting",

9/23 IN ALL THEIR NAKED GLORY: STARS GO FULL FRONTAL

Colin Farrell in "Alexander"

Colin's swinging peen on the big screen just steals the show and as such got cut...from two different movies. He flashed his junk in “A Home At The End Of The World,” but it was too huge for the big screen. Preview audiences gasped or cheered when he walked out of the bedroom with nothing on. A rep claimed, “The women were overexcited and the men looked really uncomfortable." The same went for his scene in 'Alexander'- it was just "too distracting."

10/23 IN ALL THEIR NAKED GLORY: STARS GO FULL FRONTAL

Carey Mulligan in "Shame"

Michael Fassbender's wang grabbed all the headlines last year, but Carey also made an impression with her debut full-frontal scene that shows an English rose in full bloom.

11/23 IN ALL THEIR NAKED GLORY: STARS GO FULL FRONTAL

Natalie Portman in "Hotel Chevalier"

The prologue featurette to 2008's "The Darjeeling Limited", became one of the most-discussed short films of the year, with much popular attention drawn in particular by Portman's extended nude scene. Having refused to work in the buff for previous films, she evidently changed her mind for auteur-director Wes Anderson.

12/23 IN ALL THEIR NAKED GLORY: STARS GO FULL FRONTAL

Rooney Mara in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo"

The actress going starkers was a critical part of the film apparently. Mara herself explained, “There was a lot of discussion that went into my merkin for the movie, because I was naked quite a lot ... there was a lot of discussions around that.”

13/23 IN ALL THEIR NAKED GLORY: STARS GO FULL FRONTAL

Demi Moore in "Striptease"

It's not a huge stretch of the imagination to see how far the dis-robing will go when you're playing a stripper,

14/23 IN ALL THEIR NAKED GLORY: STARS GO FULL FRONTAL

Evan Rachel Wood in "Mildred Pearce"

The actress stared in last year's Emmy-winning HBO miniseries, "Mildred Pierce" where she bared all. She credits her co-star and fellow actress-in-the-nude, Kate Winslet with helping her get over her nerves before the scene: "I looked at Kate and she was like, 'You've got to do it. Trust me, it's so brave. Put a merkin on and you'll be fine.'"

15/23 IN ALL THEIR NAKED GLORY: STARS GO FULL FRONTAL

Harvey Keitel in "The Piano"

Harvey Keitel's whipped his kit off for a number of films, but it's his piano-playing peen scene that's perhaps the most memorable.

16/23 IN ALL THEIR NAKED GLORY: STARS GO FULL FRONTAL

Nicole Kidman in "Eyes Wide Shut"

We're fairly sure eyes (and mouths) were wide open when this scene from the 1999 noir-thriller came on the screen.

17/23 IN ALL THEIR NAKED GLORY: STARS GO FULL FRONTAL

Christian Bale in "American Psycho"

Bale's psychopathic serial killer lets it all hang out on his murderous sexual rampages.

18/23 IN ALL THEIR NAKED GLORY: STARS GO FULL FRONTAL

Kate Winslet in "Holy Smoke"

Holy Smokes! After her famous topless 'Titanic' scene, Kate went one better and went full frontal for a scene in Jane Campions' Holy Smoke. Campion is one female director who isn't afraid of getting her cast in the buff- she also directed "The Piano".

19/23 IN ALL THEIR NAKED GLORY: STARS GO FULL FRONTAL

Mark Wahlberg in "Boogie Nights"

Heather might have gone full frontal, but it was Mark's flapping, huge (albeit prosthetic) man-meat that really stole the full-front nudity show.

20/23 IN ALL THEIR NAKED GLORY: STARS GO FULL FRONTAL

Heather Graham in "Boogie Nights"

Heather posed full frontal in a classic sex scene from "Boogie Nights".

21/23 IN ALL THEIR NAKED GLORY: STARS GO FULL FRONTAL

Bruce Willis in "Colour of the Night"

Free Willis' willy! The 1998 film featured Bruce and Jane March in an erotic skinny dip and some frisky poolside action.

22/23 IN ALL THEIR NAKED GLORY: STARS GO FULL FRONTAL

Richard Gere in "American Gigolo"

Ten years before "Pretty Woman","American Gigolo" put Richard Gere on the other side of the prostitute-patron transaction. As the titular gigolo, Gere's job assett gets a lot of work, but we only see glimpses of the joystick.

23/23 BEST NUDE SCENES ON FILM

GALLERY: Check out the best ever nuddy scenes in film

