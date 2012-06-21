9/23 IN ALL THEIR NAKED GLORY: STARS GO FULL FRONTAL

Colin Farrell in "Alexander"



Colin's swinging peen on the big screen just steals the show and as such got cut...from two different movies. He flashed his junk in “A Home At The End Of The World,” but it was too huge for the big screen. Preview audiences gasped or cheered when he walked out of the bedroom with nothing on. A rep claimed, “The women were overexcited and the men looked really uncomfortable." The same went for his scene in 'Alexander'- it was just "too distracting."