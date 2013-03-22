MOVIE STAR STUNT DOUBLES

They might want you to think they do all their own stunts, but it takes a lot of work to make stars look that good. We take a look behind the scenes on movie sets and bring you the stars and their stunt doubles...
Harrison Ford seen here with his perennial Indiana Jones stunt double Vic Armstrong. Ford once reportedly said to Armstrong 'if you learn to talk, I'm in trouble'.
Tumblr
Mirror, mirror... Natalie Portman's 'Black Swan' double caused a bit of a fuss during Natalie's Oscar campaign. Apparently she took offence to Natalie's implication that she did all her own dancing with very little help from doubles.
Twi-hards… 'Twilight' stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were too precious to film a speed boat scene in 'Breaking Dawn – Part 1', so doubles were used instead.
Rex
Spot the difference… Is that Anne Hathaway's Catwoman on a bike, or her stunt woman? It's tough to tell with the cat-mask.
Rex
R-Patz squared... Robert Pattinson has some competition for dreamiest dreamboat on the set of the 'Twilight' films and it's all coming from his stunt doppelganger.
Separated at birth… it's the 'True Lies' set, with Arnold Schwarzenegger alongside regular stunt double Billy Lucas, who is heavily made up. The pair are close; Arnie visited Lucas in hospital in 2010.
Rex
Copycat… Brad Pitt's stunt double Phil Ball on the set of ‘World War Z’. On Twitter he admitted he found the gig weird and boring, adding: "Just when I thought my day job couldn't get any more bizarre, I'm made to shave my hands."
Rex
Twice the fun.... Comedian couple Will Arnett and Amy Poehler size up to their JFK and Marilyn stunt doubles from 'Blades of Glory'.
TheChive
Money maker... Because Tom Hardy had to protect his movie star assets he had a double take some of the blows on the set of 'Warrior'.
Weasley watch... Who said blonds have more fun? Rupert Grint and his flame haired double on the set of Harry Potter.
Sidecar stuntmen... Riding in a sidecar doesn't look that dangerous but they couldn't take a chance with the Harry Potter franchise's star Daniel Radcliffe.
Fancy a massage? John Travolta deep in conversation with his spitting image stunt double.
Double dragon... Uma Thurman take a break on the set of Quentin Tarantino's 'Kill Bill'.
Silver foxes… Anthony Molinari is one of Hollywood's top stuntmen and has doubled for the likes of Mark Ruffalo (who he looks a lot like) and Jeremy Renner. Here he is with George Clooney on the set of 'Leatherheads'.
IMDB
Straw loser… apparently much of Honor Blackman's tussle in the hay with James Bond (in 'Goldfinger') was filmed with stuntwoman Phyllis Corner. It's still classic scene, mind.
Rex
Beard science… this pajama-clad double for Johnny Depp was required to jump from a Venetian balcony during filming of 'The Tourist', while the man himself got to hang out on a yacht with Angelina Jolie. Life's not fair.
Rex
Double take ... Kate Beckinsale and her stunt double are spookily similar on the set of the upcoming film 'Total Recall'. You can forgive Kate for being cautious, she was set on fire on the set of 'Van Helsing'.
Under the leather… ace stunt woman Debbie Evans, who stood in for Carrie Ann Moss ('Trinity'), helped create the incredible freeway scene in 'The Matrix: Reloaded'.
Rex
Suited and booted… Douglas James was Pierce Brosnan's regular stunt double during Bond, and actually looked a bit like him, with a dash of Ray Liotta thrown in.
Rex
Sun loungers… for men of a certain age, it doesn't get sexier than this iconic on-set snap (which was first seen on the 'Star Wars' DVD). It's Carrie Fisher and her stunt double topping up their tans while filming 'Return Of The Jedi'.
LucasArts
Beauty and the beast… something's not right here. Yes, Angelina Jolie’s stunt double on 'Tomb Raider' was a particularly butch bloke with a wig and fake boobs. Those trousers look a tight fit.
Rex
Biker boys… Tom Cruise's publicity department would have you believe he does all his own stunts, but here's a double doing a motorbike scene on the set of 'Knight And Day'. No wonder the pic on the right looks so fake.
Rex