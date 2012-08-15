2/12 THE REAL-LIFE INSPIRATION FOR CONSPIRACY THEORIES MOVIE

JFK The conspiracy: When Oliver Stone explored the investigation of New Orleans district attorney Jim Garrison, who worked on the JFK assassination case, he found that it implied Lyndon Johnson was conspiring in a coup d'etat with the CIA to have Kennedy murdered. Garrison suggested that it was the work of multiple gunmen and multiple conspirators linked to a sinister 'military industrial complex', which objected to JFK pulling the US out of Vietnam and moving towards détente in the Cold War.



Fact or fiction? The official investigation conducted by the Warren Commission concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in gunning down the president, and that Jack Ruby also acted alone when he shot Oswald two days later. But Stone himself described the film as a 'counter-myth' to what he deemed the 'fictional myth’ peddled by the Warren Commission.Much of Garisson's work has since been discredited. Critics have claimed he used unscrupulous methods involving bribery and blackmail. He has been called ‘crazy by some, and crooked by others' according to JFK expert and biographer Anthony Summers, but this may only strengthen his position in conspiracy theorist circles.

