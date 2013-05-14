AMAZING MOVIE STAR TRANSFORMATIONS

Tilda Swinton in 'Snowpiercer'
Seeing Tilda Swinton as Mason in the upcoming futuristic thriller 'Snowpiercer' just about blew our socks clean off. Swinton is well known for her ethereally strange screen appearance but this new character appears to be taking her to new and rather strange places....
Getty Images/The Weinstein Company
Anne Hathaway in 'Les Miserables'
Anne had everyone talking about her Oscar winning performance as Fantine in 'Les Miserables'. The actress was only on the screen for a small part of the film but her portrayal of the fallen woman, complete with cropped hair and dramatic weight loss, was applauded by critics.
Getty Images/Universal
Cameron Diaz in "Being John Malkovich"
Is this 1999 film, the normally perfectly polished Diaz was transformed, with wild hair and ruddy complexion to play the wife of a puppeteer who discovers a portal into the head of star John Malkovich.
USA Films/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman in "The Hours"
Nicole's nose almost took on a life of it's own in this 2002 film centred around the life of Virginia Woolf and her novel Mrs Dalloway! We like her red carpet look much better!
Paramount Pictures/Getty Images
Charlize Theron in "Monster"
Based on the true story of America's most infamous femail serial killer, the leggy South African was unrecognisable as Aileen Wuornos. Theron won a stack of awards for her portrayal, including an Oscar, Golden Globe and a SAG award.
Newmarket Films/Getty Images
Robert Downey Jr. in "Tropic Thunder"
Downey Jr's role in this Ben Stiller Action Comedy called for him to play an Australian Method Actor who transforms into a black actor portraying action hero Kirk Lazarus. The transformation took 3 hours at a time in the make up chair. See a clip of Robert Downey Jr in 'The Avengers'
Dreamworks Pictures/Getty Images
Tom Cruise in "Tropic Thunder"
Cruise also underwent an amazing makeover for his role in Tropic Thunder ... donning a fat suit, large fake hands and bald cap to play studio head Les Grossman. See Cruise in his upcoming blockbuster 'Jack Reacher'
Dreamworks Pictures/Getty Images
Cate Blanchett
The ethereal Ms Blanchett was amongst a number of actors appearing in this bio about the legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, including Heath Ledger, Richard Gere, Ben Whishaw and Christian Bale. Blanchett was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for the role.
Paramount Pictures/Getty Images
Christian Bale in "The Machinist"
In a highly controversial transformation, Bale reportedly dropped more than 27kg to play the role of Trevor Reznik, surviving on a cup of coffee, an apple and a can of tuna daily for a period of 4 months before filming began. See Bale in 'The Dark Knight Rises'
Paramount/Getty Images
Jared Leto in "Chapter 27
At the other end of the scale, Leto gained around 30kg to play Mark David Chapman - the man who shot John Lennon. The Actor, and 30 Seconds to Mars lead singer, claims the weight gain was even tougher than the extreme dieting he did to play a drug addict in the 2000 film "Requiem for a Dream".
Peace Arch Entertainment/Getty Images
Mel Gibson in "The Singing Detective"
The iconic Mad Max star plays a balding psychologist in this 2003 musical comedy alongside Robert Downey Jr and Katie Holmes. The film was based on the BBC series of the same name, but wasn't well received with Rotten Tomatoes giving it a score 39!
Paramount/Getty Images
John Travolta
Travolta not only donned a fat suit, but also took to cross dressing in this 2007 film adaptation of the musical Hairspray. He still got the chance to show off some of that dance talent that parachuted him to fame in the 70's however!
New Line Cinema/Getty Images
Hilary Swank in "Boys Don't Cry"
Hilary Swank won an Oscar for her performance in the heartbreaking real-life story of the murder of Brandon Teena, a biologically born female who identified as a man. Swank began dressing as a man in the months before she played Teena and got her body fat down to 7%, telling the New York Times 'Once I got into it, I was fully there. I felt like I lost every ounce of my femininity.''
Getty Images
Eric Bana in "Chopper"
When Eric Bana took on the role of underworld identity Mark 'Chopper' Read he underwent a transformation that made him practically unrecognizable. Bana gained weight, added hundreds of tattoos and grew Chopper's trademark handlebar moustache.
Getty Images
Gywneth Paltrow in "Shallow Hal"
Gwyneth Paltrow made the ultimate transformation as the love interest in "Shallow Hal", about 100kg worth in fact. In this tale about the triumph of inner-beauty Hal (Jack Black) sees Gwyneth as we know her, while the rest of the world sees her as being a very large lady. Fear not, health nut Paltrow's transformation was all achieved with makeup and special effects.
Getty Images
Robert De Niro in "Raging Bull"
De Niro gained an amazing 30kg to play Jake LaMotta in 'Raging Bull'. In preparation for his role De Niro trained and fought in real boxing matches to play the young Jake, then had to gain massive amounts to play the older version. The weight gain reportedly took a massive toll on De Niro's health, affecting his posture, breathing, and talking.
Getty Images
Matt Damon in "The Informant"
Matt Damon wasn't looking so hot on screen in Steven Soderbergh's dark comedy "The Informant”. He packed on over 15kg to play a company vice-president turned informant. "At my age, all I had to do to gain weight was eat the way I did when I was in college and the weight went on instantly," he said. "It was a little horrifying."
Anthony Hopkins as Alfred Hitchcock
Photo By Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images/Fox Searchlight Pictures
Matthew Fox as Picasso
Photo By Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage/Summit Entertainment
Halle Berry (and her prosthetics) caused a sensation when the Wachowski's 'Cloud Atlas' debuted. Playing 6 characters across a time span of hundreds of years saw Berry transform her ethnicity and gender with spectacular results.
Photo By Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Warner Bros.
Matthew McConaughey in "Bernie"
The Magic Mike star appears alongside Jack Black & Shirley Maclaine in this black Comedy about a mortician and a wealthy widow. McConaughy's look as the local district attorney is far cry from male stripper & club owner, Dallas! Watch the trailer for 'Bernie'
Castlerock/Getty Images