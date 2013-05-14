13/21 AMAZING MOVIE STAR TRANSFORMATIONS

Hilary Swank in "Boys Don't Cry"

Hilary Swank won an Oscar for her performance in the heartbreaking real-life story of the murder of Brandon Teena, a biologically born female who identified as a man. Swank began dressing as a man in the months before she played Teena and got her body fat down to 7%, telling the New York Times 'Once I got into it, I was fully there. I felt like I lost every ounce of my femininity.''

