2/17 MET-ON-SET ROMANCES

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have tied the knot! The two Hollywood A-list hotties were first linked to each other just over a year ago, after starring together in 2011's 'The Green Lantern', which is where they first met. Guess their on-screen chemistry definitely transferred off-screen, and the two have had a sizzling hot relationship since! At 25, this is Blake's first marriage (having previously dated Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgely), while Ryan was briefly married to Scarlett Johansson.

Getty Images