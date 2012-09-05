News

MET-ON-SET ROMANCES

1/17 MET-ON-SET ROMANCES

With the news that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have just wed, we take a look at some of the other Hollywood couples who found love in their co-star.

2/17 MET-ON-SET ROMANCES

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have tied the knot! The two Hollywood A-list hotties were first linked to each other just over a year ago, after starring together in 2011's 'The Green Lantern', which is where they first met. Guess their on-screen chemistry definitely transferred off-screen, and the two have had a sizzling hot relationship since! At 25, this is Blake's first marriage (having previously dated Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgely), while Ryan was briefly married to Scarlett Johansson.

Getty Images

3/17 Met-on-set romances

Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer

It was love at first sight for Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer, who fell for one another while filming the pilot of True Blood. The much-loved pair married in August 2010 in Malibu and in June 2012 announced they were expecting twins. With both actors still starring in the hit show, these two prove that sometimes romance at the office actually works!

Getty Images

4/17 Met-on-set romances

Blake Lively and Penn Badgley

Blonde beauty Blake Lively has the attention of every man in Hollywood, but it was Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley who first stole her heart when they met on set in 2007. The pair dated off-screen for three years, before splitting in 2010. Since then, Lively has made a habit of dating co-stars, having met both Leonardo DiCaprio and Ryan Reynolds on set.

Getty Images

5/17 Met-on-set romances

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman

Although things between Emily Thorne and Daniel Grayson are complicated on Revenge, their real life counterparts are enjoying a steady, happy relationship of over six months. VanCamp is another serial met-on-set romancer, having been involved with both her Brothers & Sisters on-screen boyfriend Dave Annabel and Everwood co-star Chris Pratt.

Getty Images

6/17 Met-on-set romances

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness met on the set of Aussie TV show Correlli in 1991. The pair started dating straight away and have been inseparable ever since. Jackman has sweetly described Deborra as his “leading lady” and, despite a 14-year age difference, the pair recently celebrated 16 years of marriage.

Getty Images

7/17 Met-on-set romances

Jennifer Carpenter and Michael C Hall

Michael C Hall met his now ex-wife Jennifer Carpenter on the set of Dexter, where they played brother and sister duo Dexter and Debra. The pair eloped on New Years Eve in 2008 after dating for a year. On December 18, 2010 Carpenter filed for a divorce. The pair still work together and say they remain friends.

Met-on-set romances

8/17 Met-on-set romances

Jessica Marais and James Stewart

Former Packed to the Rafters stars Jessica Marais and James Stewart may have left the series behind, but they certainly haven’t deserted one another. The pair met on the set of the Aussie hit and soon fell in love. Earlier this year the now-engaged pair welcomed their first child, Scout Edie.

Getty Images

9/17 Met-on-set romances

Kat Dennings and Nick Zano

In 2 Broke Girls, Kat Denning’s character Max has a confusing on-and-off relationship with graffiti artist Johnny, played by Nick Zano. In real life, Dennings and Zano are well and truly an item. The pair have been dating since December 2011, so it’s early days yet but if their on-screen chemistry is anything to go by, they’ve got a solid future together.

Met-on-set romances

10/17 Met-on-set romances

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder

Vampire Diaries fans had some relief from the tension and chemistry between Elena and Damon when it was revealed Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder were engaged in an off-screen romance. After keeping their relationship a secret for months, the pair went public in 2011.

Getty Images

11/17 Met-on-set romances

Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody

Fans of The OC rejoiced when their favourite on-and-off TV couple Summer and Seth got together in real life. The adorable couple made headlines and won hearts for three years until they split in 2006. The following year, Bilson became involved with her Jumper co-star, Hayden Christensen, and the pair have been on and off ever since.

Getty Images

12/17 Met-on-set romances

Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith

With 15 years of marriage behind them, Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith are one of Hollywood’s longest-standing couples. The pair met in 1990 when Jada auditioned for the role of Will’s girlfriend on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. She didn’t get the role but, after five years of friendship, she did get the guy, as well as too-cute kids Jaden and Willow.

Getty Images

13/17 MET-ON-SET ROMANCES

Emma Stone & Andrew Garfield

Boy meets girl. Sparks fly on set. Boom! The most adorkable couple in Hollywood comes into being. The two starred in "The Amazing Spiderman" together.

Wire Images

14/17 MET-ON-SET ROMANCES

Kristen Stewart & Rupert Sanders

The pair publicly apologised to their respective partners after their on-set affair was revealed in People Magazine.

Getty Images

15/17 MET-ON-SET ROMANCES

Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson

Indie darling Stewart and British actor Robert Pattinson met on the set of the first 'Twilight' saga. Alas, it wasn't destined to be for Bella and Edward. Three years later, Pattinson dumped Stewart after she cheated on him with her "Snow White and the Huntsman" director.

Getty Images

16/17 MET-ON-SET ROMANCES

Lea Michele & Cory Monteith

The Glee stars lasted a full three seasons of their show before succumbing to their mutual attraction. It was only recently that the on-screen chemistry moved off-screen, and the couple have yet to officially confirm their relationship.

Wire Images

17/17 MET-ON-SET ROMANCES

p>Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth

The hottest young Hollywood couple right now met each other on the set of "The Last Song", the generic Nicholas Sparks 2010 movie they both co-starred in.

Getty Images

