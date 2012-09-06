4/15 WEIRD FOREIGN POSTERS FOR FAMOUS FILMS

Cujo - Ghana



Somehow the Ghanaian version of Cujo manages to look quite adorable, like a friendly spaniel that maybe you should take to the vet and get patched up - quite the opposite of the terrifyingly psychotic dog in the actual film. For the record the 'original' poster on the right is actually from the German release, hence the spelling of Cujo (Kujo).