WEIRD FOREIGN POSTERS FOR FAMOUS FILMS

Ghostbusters - Czech Republic
The most disturbing effort here, which features a mind-bending Picasso-esque creature attack a hairy version of Patrick from 'Spongebob Squarepants'. Is that the marshmellow man leaping a building in the background? This is officially the stuff of nightmares, so much more frightening than the actual film.
Terminator 2 – Ghana
The African 'Terminator 2' poster turns Arnold Schwarzenegger from a fearless mono-toned killing machine into a lump of flashy clay with a wonky gun. The text also looks as if it's written with the hopes and dreams of a unicorn. A peculiar method of selling an 18 rated horror/thriller. If I could dot my i's with hearts here I would.
Alien - Poland
We have no idea what this poster means. A movie so great it will make your face melt off and reveal a jellified mess? This skull of blood vessels looks nothing like the extraterrestrial trying to kill Sigourney Weaver, but we admit it is rather scary.
Cujo - Ghana
Somehow the Ghanaian version of Cujo manages to look quite adorable, like a friendly spaniel that maybe you should take to the vet and get patched up - quite the opposite of the terrifyingly psychotic dog in the actual film. For the record the 'original' poster on the right is actually from the German release, hence the spelling of Cujo (Kujo).
Escape From the Planet of the Apes - Poland
Those few of you that have seen this classic film will know of course that a key part of the plot is about two of the Apes having a baby together. The Polish poster has gone for a literal interpretation of the key plot elements....
Gremlins - Poland
This looks like it was drawn by a murderous child and features a sinister grey figure wearing Santa's face. A gremlin is also jumping into his mind. Worryingly, this reminded us of the poster for 'Saw V'.
Star Wars - Russia
'Star Wars' has been described as a ‘western in space’, so the cowboy hat-wearing figure here makes sense, at least thematically. What we don’t understand is why the hat is made of clocks and his shoulder features what looks like a radiator valve.
The Fly - Poland
Another faintly literal interpretation of a film's plot. This time with a strange cartoon fly-man with stubble throwing up. Is that lipstick he's wearing? Would anyone who'd seen the poster have the faintest clue what to expect?
The Witches of Eastwick - Poland
Cher, Susan Sarandon, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jack Nicholson: This film has a stellar cast, but in Poland none of them were on the poster. Instead they went with a strange voodoo doll man. And what's with that thumb...?
Star Wars - Russia
Now this is awesome. Another 'Star Wars' poster from Russia shows Darth Vader re-imagined as a robot disco puma. We like the kaleidoscopic array of (what we assume are) lightsabers on his head.
Tootsie - Poland
The original poster (above left) was so cheerful and uplifting, featuring Dustin Hoffman in the iconic red sequin dress which is inextricably linked with the film. The polish version (right) brought a considerably darker, creepier edge - more Buffalo Bill from 'Silence of the Lambs' than feelgood family romp.
Weekend at Bernies - Poland
THis is definitely the existential approach to describing 'Weekend at Bernies'. The original was a film where two guys have to make their boss look like he is still alive when they believe they are responsible for his death. The Polish poster shows Bernie as a sort of hand puppet.... Not so far from the truth, but weird nonetheless.
The Spy Who Loved Me - Ghana
This African poster for 'The Spy Who Loved Me' makes the whole film look more 'Day of the Dead' than a classic, glamorous Bond adventure. The Zombie-looking Bond and Bond girl scare the bejeezus out of us...
Alice In Wonderland - Poland
This poster left us scratching our heads. You’d have thought Johnny Depp would be the focus as in the original (seen above left), but a nutty graphic designer homed in on the Cheshire Cat instead (voiced by Stephen Fry) - specifically his head. Which is floating. Nightmarish.
The Exorcist - Poland
The Exorcist is without a doubt one of the scariest films ever made, and an unrivalled tale of satanic possession. We love this one just because the idea of the devil's tail scrambling someone's brain is hilarious, simple and perfectly bizarre.