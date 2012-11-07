STARS WHO KEEP ON ACTING

Angela Lansbury (87)
A legend of theatre and film, and winner of (count 'em) FIVE Tony Awards, Angela Lansbury has always been a darling of the Hollywood set. Since her heyday in 'Murder, She Wrote', the British character actress has had a steady stream of bit-parts in films (Beauty and the Beast, Nanny McPhee) and television shows (Law and Order: SVU)
Anthony Hopkins (74)
For his scandalous Oscar-winning role as Hannibal Lector in 1991's Hannibal Rising, the veteran British actor finally joined the A-list at the ripe age of 50. That movie brought Hopkins into the Hollywood elite and it's only been uphill from there, co-starring alongside Ryan Gosling in 2007 thriller, Fracture, as well as main roles in 360, Beowulf and Thor and the upcoming Thor sequel.
Betty White (90)
That Snickers ad really kick-started the Golden Girls' star's Hollywood resurgence in the twilight zone of her career. The actress/comedienne is a pop-culture buzzword- Betty is everywhere from appearances on US sketch show, Saturday Night Live to cameos on hit niche comedy shows like Community. She receieved her first Emmy nomination in 1951 and her next one came SIXTY YEARS later! Just a decade shy of hitting that big 100, White is energetic and prolific and going strong with her own hit sitcom, Hot in Cleveland.
Christopher Lee (82)
This thespian has carved out a long and fulfilling career in Hollywood playing villainous types. From a Bond villain to Count Dooku in the Star Wars prequel trilogy to the evil sorcerer, Saruman in the Lord of the Rings films, you just can't keep Lee away from the acting game. His high profile movies in 2012 included Hugo and Dark Shadows, which was directed by Tim Burton. Throughout his caree, Lee has worked with Burton FIVE times.
Christopher Plummer (82)
The man who played Caption Von Trapp to dashing extremes in 'The Sound of Music' became the oldest person ever to win an Academy Award when he won the Best Actor trophy at this year's ceremony for 'Beginners'. it's nice to finally get some recognition, right Plummer?
Clint Eastwood (82)
The icon of rugged macho masculinity has always been a prolific Hollywood star: From his spaghetti western, Dirty Harry days to his later work as both director and actor and even getting involved in this year's US presidential race, Eastwood is one tireless Hollywood workhorse. He's churned out some major criticaly-acclaimed flicks over the last few years including million Dollar Baby, Flags of our Fathers, and Gran Torino.
Ian McKellen (73)
With a theatre career that began in the 60s, the Lord of the Rings and X-men star is due to star in a British gay sitcom next year titled 'Vicious'. Gandalf was always quite flamboyant.
Judi Dench (77) Voted the Greatest Stage Actor of all time, Judi Dench is still a formidable force and big drawcard for any movie (Notes on a Scandal, J.Edgar, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, My Week with Marilyn, Nine). She's brilliant as M in the lastest Bond film, Skyfall.
Julie Andrews (77) Her most famous role may be Maria in 1956's The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins, but Julie Andrews has played her fair share of benevolent, elegant, older lady roles the last decade or so in Hollywood that are just as beloved. Queen Clarise in Princess Diaries 2 anyone?
Maggie Smith (77) Everyone loves Maggie Smith's Downton Abbey character. As the sneering and witty Dowager Countess of Grantham, this role, along with playing Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films has cemented her fame.
Max von Sydow Most famous for his role as the Crusade Knight who plays Death in a game of chess in revered filmmaker, Ingmar Bergman's The Seventh Seal, Max von Sydow roared back into the Hollywood limelight last summer with his breathtaking work in the big-budget movie Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close. Von Sydow was norminated for a Best Actor Oscar, which he ultimately lost to his fellow senior actor, Christopher Plummer.
Another screen legend, British actor Michael Caine has appeared in over 100 movies, including leading man roles in the original Alfie and The Italian Job. He's also familiar to moviegoers these days for his role as Batman's butler and confidant, Alfred Pennyworth in the Dark Knight trilogy. Caine is the only actor besides Jack Nicholson to have been nominated for an Academy Award in each decade from the 1960s-2000s.
Morgan Freeman (74)
There's a Hollywood rumour that everything Morgan Freeman touches is gold: Driving Miss Daisy, Se7en, The Shawshank Redemption, Million Dollar Baby, Bruce Almighty (where he played the most popular pop-culture rendition of God yet) the Dark Knight and the Dark Knight Rises. Even at 75, he's still at the top of his game.
Did you know that Robert Duvall's first role was Boo Radley in that 1962 classic, To Kill a Mockingbird? The veteran actor has been blessed with longevity in his Hollywood career. Perhaps most well known for his role as 'consigliere', Tom Hagan to the Corleone family in the Godfather and The Godfather II, Duvall stars opposite Tom Cruise in the upcoming action flick, Jack Reacher.
William Shatner (81)
Following the end of Star Trek, Captain James. T Kirk boldly went through a major career shift-up. From Boston Legal to Shatner's current sitcom, Sh*t My Dad Says, Shatner's still a popular figure.
Woody Allen is indomitable. From his heyday in the 70s making brilliant and incisive 'people' films (Annie Hall, Hannah and her Sisters) to his 90s spate of terrible, self-indulgent films(ou Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger, Shadows and Fog) to his underwhelming offerings these days which are pretty hit-and-miss; the auteur is prolific and shows no stigns of stopping.
