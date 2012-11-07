3/16 STARS WHO KEEP ON ACTING

Betty White (90)



That Snickers ad really kick-started the Golden Girls' star's Hollywood resurgence in the twilight zone of her career. The actress/comedienne is a pop-culture buzzword- Betty is everywhere from appearances on US sketch show, Saturday Night Live to cameos on hit niche comedy shows like Community. She receieved her first Emmy nomination in 1951 and her next one came SIXTY YEARS later! Just a decade shy of hitting that big 100, White is energetic and prolific and going strong with her own hit sitcom, Hot in Cleveland.

Getty Images