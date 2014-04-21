Christopher Reeve: In his autobiography 'Nothing Is Impossible', Christopher Reeve revealed his involvement with Scientology back in 1975. After flirting with a couple of introductory courses, he grew frustrated with the validity of their psychological assessments, declaring: "My problem has always been with religious dogma intended to manipulate behaviour."
Juliette Lewis: 'Natural Born Killer' and sometime-rock star Juliette Lewis enjoys the flexibility inherent in the religion's tenets: "It's a progressive religion in that it's a body of knowledge. You can be a Jewish or a Buddhist Scientologist and people don't understand that."
Kirstie Alley: The star of 'Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan' (really), and 'Look Who's Talking' was born and raised a Methodist, but turned to Scientology, championing the success of its drug treatment program in helping her kick cocaine addiction. "To tell you the honest-to-God truth: without Scientology, I would be dead. So, I can personally highly recommend it." Alley attained the level of Operating Thetan Level 7 in 2007.
Patrick Swayze:While Swayze abandoned the religion in his later life, everyone's favourite Dirty Dancer turned to Scientology after the death of his father in the mid 80s. "That's the reason I was into therapy, into Scientology, into Transcendental Meditation. I was trying to support that side of myself."
Brad Pitt: Long before Angelina Jolie stole Hollywood's hottest actor, he dated scientologist Juliette Lewis, and was persuaded into completing two courses in 1991 and 1993. Amy Scobee, the author of 'Scientology — Abuse at the Top' wrote: "In the end, Brad didn't think it was for him, and he and Juliette broke up."
Giovanni Ribisi: Star of Avatar, Public Enemies, and Ted, Giovanni Ribisi is a second generation Scientologist, and attributes the religion as his saviour from a far darker path. "Without Scientology, I would be in an alley somewhere, looking for drugs," he told ABC News.
Janeane Garofalo: Everyone's favourite grump-tastic comedienne ('Romy & Michele's High School Reunion', 'The Truth About Cats & Dogs') dedicated a number of her radio shows to celebrating the controversial New York Rescue Workers Detoxification Project — a notable off-shoot of Scientology.
Jason Lee: Kevin Smith regular Jason Lee (AKA 'My Name is Earl') is a long-time supporter of L. Ron Hubbard's philosophy, although he doesn't like to talk about it: "I'm not trying to lie low about my personal beliefs because of fear that I'll be judged harshly. I'm just not interested in being a spokesperson for anything." His ex-wife cited Lee's devotion to the religion as the reason for their divorce.
Nancy Cartwright: You might not know her face but you would definitely know her voice. Bart Simpson him/herself is a long-time devotee to the Scientology cause. Nancy Cartwright first discovered the religion back in 1988 during an acting class, and has been a follower ever since after finding comfort in L. Ron Hubbard's teachings on shedding the pain of loss: "I felt like he was talking directly to me, I said to myself, 'I want to stop that feeling.'" She's such a fervent follower that she donated $5 million to the church back in 2007.
Paul Haggis: 'Crash' director and 'Million Dollar Baby' writer Paul Haggis left the religion after 35 years back in 2009, citing - amongst other reasons - the religion's support for anti-gay marriage legislation, Proposition 8. In a letter addressed to Scientology spokesperson Tommy Davis, he said: "I am only ashamed that I waited this many months to act. I hereby resign my membership in the Church of Scientology."
Will Smith:Will hasn't ever declared himself to be a scientologist but he has studied scientology and been very complimentary about the religion's theories and practices saying "I just think a lot of the ideas in Scientology are brilliant and revolutionary and non-religious" and "Ninety-eight percent of the principles in Scientology are identical to the principles of the Bible.... I don't think that because the word someone uses for spirit is 'thetan' that the definition becomes any different." In 2007 Smith donated $122,500 to Scientology charities.
Danny Masterson: Masterson is best known for his role as Hyde in the hit TV series That 70s Show. Masterson and his wife, actress Bijou Phillips, are both committed Scientologists and Masterson has also been involved with the New York Rescue Workers Detoxification Project. This controversial charity uses Scientological principles to help detoxify workers affected by 9/11.
Elisabeth Moss has starred in a slew of Hollywood films like On The Road, Get Him To The Greek and Girl, Interrupted but is probably best known for her stellar performance as Peggy Olsen in Mad Men. Elisabeth was married to comedian Fred Armisen and Scientology was rumoured to have come between them, with Moss choosing her religion over her husband....
Jenna Elfman: Elfman starred in hit sitcom Dharma and Greg and on the big screen in films like Friends with Benefits and Grosse Pointe Blank. She is not a fan of those who speak badly of her Scientology beliefs saying “I’m not going to listen to gossip and hearsay about something that’s affected my life so tremendously in such a tremendously positive way.” Controversially in 1999 Elfman refused to support a children's AIDS charity on the basis that "AIDS is a state of mind, not a disease."
Jerry Seinfeld has revealed that he flirted with Scientology when he was a young comedian, taking a number of courses. Like most things Jerry has a sense of humour about this period going on record to say “The only thing that bothers me about people knowing that is that it is not my complete wacko résumé. It’s just one aspect!”
Priscilla Presley: Elvis' widow and star of TV shows like Dallas and films like the Naked Gun franchise is a devoted Scientologist. Presley is an outspoken advocate and supported of Scientology's anti-psychiatry organisation The Citizen's Commission on Human Rights which follows the Scientology doctrine that "psychiatrists ('psychs') are the primary cause of evil in society".
