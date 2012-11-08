Zachary Quinto and Leonard Nimoy as Spock in Star Trek
There is no denying that Quinto and Nimoy both make excellent Spocks, but we suspect the hair and ears go a long way towards creating a family resemblance.
Mayim Bialik and Marcie Leeds/Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey as C.C. Bloom and Hillary Whitney in Beaches
Some people can't even think about this film without welling up... There is no denying that Mayim Bialik (aka Blossom) looks startlingly like Bette Midler, that's all without mentioning her stellar performance as the scrappy young child performer. As far as lookalikes go this is as good as it gets. Barbara Hershey looked considerably less like her younger self... But fear not, no one noticed because all eyes were on Bette and Mayim.
Jon Hamm and Daniel Radcliffe as Dr Vladimir Bomgard in A Young Doctor's Notebook:
This film is based on author Mikhail Bulgakov's experiences working as a provincial doctor at the dawn of the Russian Revolution in 1917. Hamm and Radcliffe play the young and older versions of Dr Bomgard, but aside from the intense stare and dark hair these two appear to have very little physically in common. At 5 ft 5 Radcliffe will be having to stand on a box if he wants to get anywhere near to Hamm's 6 ft 1 height.
River Phoenix and Harrison Ford as Indy in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade:
River isn't in the film for long but he makes a big impression as the young Indiana Jones in a short sequence that eloquently explains how Indy became the man he is. The spirit of the character is perfectly summed up in the line "Everyone's lost but me!"
Mila Kunis and Angelina Jolie as Gia Carangi in Gia:
Mila and Angelina both went on to be massive stars, but perhaps in spite of and not because of this 1998 TV film. The tragic true story of one of the first supermodels, the now largely forgotten Gia Carangi, who descended into addiction and became of the first female celebrities to die of AIDS. These two are spot-on playing Gia at different ages.
Ewan McGregor and Sir Alec Guinness as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars:
The beard and costume go a long way towards establishing the visual similarities between these two actors playing Obi-Wan. McGregor also took painstaking care to replicate Guinness' distinctive accent and speech patterns.
Ewan McGregor and Albert Finney as Edward Bloom in Big Fish
If you happen to look at pictures of a young Finney you will know immediately why McGregor was chosen to play a younger version of him. Given the fantastical Tim Burton treatment nothing is really too great a stretch for the imagination.
Elle Fanning and Cate Blanchett as Daisy Fuller in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button:
There is no denying that colouring is a huge influencer of how we view people, so the titian hair helps complete the illusion. This film also uses the somewhat unusual technique of having Cate dub all of Elle's dialogue to make the transition through time seamless.
Kate Winslet and Gloria Stuart as Rose DeWitt Bukater in Titanic:
There are only two occasions in history where two actresses have both been Oscar nominated for the same role in a film. The weird thing is that both times it has happened Kate Winslet has been involved - she didn't win for Titanic but both she and Gloria were nominated which pretty much tells you all you need to know about the how well the pair pulled this one off.
Kate Winslet and Judi Dench as Iris Murdoch in Iris
Wondering what the other film was where both actors were nominated for an Academy Award for playing the same role? This is it. This time Winslet shared the spotlight with Judi Dench. Sadly again neither took home the gong.
Liam Neeson and Benjamin Walker as Alfred Kinsey in Kinsey
Benjamin Walker, who went on to star in Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter plays the 19-year-old Dr. Alfred Kinsey in this film about the groundbreaking doctor and his research into human sexuality. These two definitely pass the likeness litmus test.
Zach Efron and Matthew Perry in 17 Again: Wow, we're not sure we know where the directors were going with this one... If we were Zach Efron we would be pretty miserable to grow up to be Matthew Perry as well....
Josh Brolin and Tommy Lee Jones as Agent K in Men in Black 3:
To prepare for this role Brolin watched hours and hours of videos of Tommy Lee Jones to nail the tone and cadence of his voice. Brolin said of the experience that "There's an essence of Tommy that I didn't realize was as elusive as it is. And I think finally when I started watching the first movie over and over and over, things started to click a little bit." Brolin's pitch perfect rendition as a young Tommy Lee Jones is the bright spot in an otherwise largely flat film.
Brad Pitt and Brad Renfro as Michael in Sleepers:
This adaptation of Lorenzo Carcaterra's hit novel of the same name tells a confronting story of abuse, revenge and redemption. The two Brads make passable versions of one-another (with contact lenses for Renfro to match eye colour) but no jaw-dropping transformation. Tragically Renfro died of an overdose in 2008.
Ashley Judd and Ellen Burstyn in The Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood as Viviane "Vivi" Abbott Walker
Ashley Judd is extremely convincing playing a much younger version of Ellen Burstyn in this heart-warming tale of sisterhood.
