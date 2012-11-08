2/15 DIFFERENT ACTOR, SAME CHARACTER

Mayim Bialik and Marcie Leeds/Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey as C.C. Bloom and Hillary Whitney in Beaches



Some people can't even think about this film without welling up... There is no denying that Mayim Bialik (aka Blossom) looks startlingly like Bette Midler, that's all without mentioning her stellar performance as the scrappy young child performer. As far as lookalikes go this is as good as it gets. Barbara Hershey looked considerably less like her younger self... But fear not, no one noticed because all eyes were on Bette and Mayim.