THE MOST RIDICULOUS AND UNNECESSARY MOVIE MERCHANDISING

Bad news this week for the producers of The Lord of The Rings trilogy and The Hobbit. The trustees of JRR Tolkien's estate have sued the franchise's producers for $80 million for allegedly going overboard in their merchandising, slapping the Lord of The Rings brand on what they see as undesirable products, like online gambling. The estate explained their decision in a statement "Not only are gambling services outside the rights granted, but this exploitation of Tolkien's well-loved work has offended and distressed Tolkien's devoted fans, harming Tolkien's legacy and reputation."
Loved the movie 300? Want to impress all your friends with your 300 inspired physique? Well the only logical way to do it would be to buy yourself a pair of these licensed leather undies which are a replica of the ones worn by the Spartans in the film. We promise you will look totally awesome... No, really...
Medieval Collectibles
It's hard to imagine anyone loving the movie The Passion of The Christ enough to want to want to buy a pendant featuring a nail just like the one used to nail Jesus to the cross! Stranger things have happened... We just can't think of any of the tops of our heads.
Sharethepassionofthechrist.com
Jar Jar Binks was far and away most people's least favourite character from the rebooted Star Wars franchise, so it's not surprising that a Jar Jar lollipop that essentially forces you to make out with the character is right up there at the top of our list of the nastiest-ever movie merchandise. What deranged designer drew this product on their drawing board and imagined that it would be a good idea?
A toy for children based on one of the most terrifying and unsettling films of the last 30 years? Why not! According to the box, this toy is suitable for ages four and up, although the image of the partially disemboweled man on the top right of the box suggests otherwise...
Micro Machines
Far and away the most bizarre piece of merchandising for the teen-friendly Twilight saga was this Glitter Lube that was produced by the US store Hot Topic. While the product had most people aghast, the film's star Robert Pattinson saw the funny side, telling MTV "I like the glitter lube stuff. I thought that was really funny," he laughed. "I was just like, 'I did not sign that! Where is the paper?'"
This necklace alone should be enough to put anyone off ever seeing the truly revolting horror The Human Centipede.
Etsy
Ok so we get wanting to dress like James Bond, drive a car like Bond, maybe even drink a martini like Bond but when it comes to replicating the macho secret agent's lifestyle a scented candle has to be at the very bottom of the merchandising wish list, right above James Bond glitter bath bombs.
Tocca
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves was a mega-hit back in 1991 so it's no surprise that they wanted to merchandise the bejeezus out of it. Making a cereal for kids with 'arrow' shaped puffs of wheat sounds like a perfectly reasonable plan. Unless of course the cereal ends up looking more like an anatomical novelty food designed for hen's nights, then it's just plain wrong.
This merchandise falls more into the utterly pointless category. Of all the toys a child might want inspired by the Rocky films would a plastic side of beef be one of them?
A product placement/merchandising opportunity is the sort of thing that can really get film producers excited. They can get paid a huge amount of money up front by another company who want their product to be seen. Which is how the Samsung Matrix phone came to be in The Matrix Reloaded. Unfortunately aside from looking like a clunky film prop the phone was also pretty useless. At a time when other phones were starting to get cool features like cameras and bluetooth the Matrix phone didn't really do anything...
Samsung
If the Sex and The City films chafed on you, wait til you wear the underwear! Did anyone ever really love these characters enough to want to wear their thongs?
Want to spend your eternal slumber the same way you lived - as a massive nerd? If so you're in luck! Not even death can stop you showing just how much you love Star Trek thanks to this line of caskets.
Anyone who has watched The Hunger Games will know that it is really pretty dark for a kid's film. Children must battle it out with one another to the death, fighting starvation and man-made mayhem along the way. What better way to celebrate a film where some of the characters starve to death than with a cookbook?
There has rarely been a film as powerful as The Color Purple when it comes to dealing with rape, domestic violence, racism and sexual abuse. So what kind of merchandise would best work? Well not a purple teddy bear that's for sure.
Boondock Saints, a film about two murderous vigilante brothers who execute their victims by shooting them through the eye, really does seem like a stretch when it comes to eeking out merchandising opportunities. So the fact that they settled on replicas of the crucifixes they wear when conducting their murderous rampage stretches even the most liberal boundaries of taste. As one reviewer said of the film "It's one thing to make a film that's violent and profane; it's another to make one that's a moral black hole."
Ever wondered how to get that perfect vampire hair? What's their secret for eternally sexy hair? Well hair straighteners apparently. Interestingly for a product mainly aimed at women they decided to put Robert Pattinson on the box... Can't imagine why Kristen Stewart was left out in the cold... TRAMPIRE!