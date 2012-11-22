THE MOST RIDICULOUS AND UNNECESSARY MOVIE MERCHANDISING

11/17 'THE MATRIX' - FUTURISTIC (BUT STRANGELY LAME) CELLPHONE

A product placement/merchandising opportunity is the sort of thing that can really get film producers excited. They can get paid a huge amount of money up front by another company who want their product to be seen. Which is how the Samsung Matrix phone came to be in The Matrix Reloaded. Unfortunately aside from looking like a clunky film prop the phone was also pretty useless. At a time when other phones were starting to get cool features like cameras and bluetooth the Matrix phone didn't really do anything...

Samsung