CELEB SOCIAL SNAPS AT THE 2013 SAG AWARDS

Sofia Vergara at the 2013 SAG Awards

1/25 Sofia Vergara

Fun night! - @SofiaVergara

Sofia Vergara/Whosay

2/25 Julia Stiles and Kerry Washington

  1. SaveTheLastDance fans, LOOK! Me and the lovely @missJuliaStiles at #SAGAwards - @kerrywashington

kerrywashington/Twitter

3/25 Dick Van Dyke and Aaron Paul

It is literally all happening right now. I love you Dick. Congratulations on tonight. Amazing honor. #SagAwards - @aaronpaul_8

aaronpaul_8/Twitter

4/25 Darren Criss and Joey Richter

Alright, so now that @JoeyRichter is a big star on Glee, I decided he was cool enough to be my hot date to the @sagawards - @DarrenCriss

DarrenCriss/Twitter

5/25 Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould

Love my fake little brother!!!! :) #sagawards2013 #fakebrother #saglove - @arielwinter1

arielwinter1/Twitter

6/25 Claire Danes

  1. claireDanes book-ended by champagne backstage sagawards. - @evachen212

evachen212/Twitter

7/25 Busy Phillips and Taye Diggs

Backstage at the @SAGawards, waiting with @TayeDiggs to present! #SAGawards - @Busyphilipps25

Busyphilipps25/Twitter

8/25 Corey Monteith

Here we come! :) #SAGawards2013 - @msleamichele

msleamichele/Twitter

9/25 Justin Timberlake

Dear Internet: I almost just died in the process of getting this justintimberlake picture sagawards - @evachen212

evachen212/Twitter

10/25 Jenna Elfman and Craig Robinson

Me and Craig Robinson from The Office gettin' our boogie on! #SAGAwards - @JennaElfman

JennaElfman/Twitter

11/25 Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Rico Rodriguez

@JustinMikita: Look who is lighting up the #SAGAwards red carpet! @jessetyler & @starringrico!” who wore it best? - @jessetyler

jessetyler/Twitter

12/25 Heather Morrison and Naya Rivera

I spy some cuties! @NayaRivera and Hemo! - @MsAmberPRiley

MsAmberPRiley/Twitter

13/25 Angela Kinsey

Getting ready for the#SAGawards with @violetartistry & theodoreleaf :) - @AngelaKinsey

AngelaKinsey/Twitter

14/25 Aaron Paul

On the way the the #sagawards and yes I tied that bow tie all by myself. Breaking Bad for the win! - @aaronpaul_8

aaronpaul_8/Twitter

15/25 Sofia Vergara

Just posted a photo - @SofiaVergara

SofiaVergara/Twitter

16/25 Heather Morrison

we lost and there's a riot! #SAGawards - @littlelengies

littlelengies/Twitter

17/25 Busy Phillips

On my way! I look serious because I am taking my sagawards social media duties SERIOUSLY. #SAGawards - @Busyphilipps25

Busyphilipps25/Twitter

18/25 Hugh Jackman

The always dapper @realhughjackman chatting w/ me about his Hollywood Style Crush... Find out who on @TheThread ! - @MrJayManuel

MrJayManuel/Twitter

19/25 Kerry Washington

The best! @kerrywashington - @KevinFrazier

KevinFrazier/Twitter

20/25 Kelly Osbourne

Rehearsing in the rain for #ERedCarpet #SAGS - @MissKellyO

MissKellyO/Twitter

21/25 Rainn Wilson

On our way to the sagawards #SAGAwards - @rainnwilson

rainnwilson/Twitter

22/25 Sarah Hyland

On our way to the #sagawards! Got some rhinestones on mah nails ;) thank you @ChristinAviles! - @Sarah_Hyland

Sarah_Hyland/Twitter

23/25 Jane Krakowski

So #janekrakowski jut told me that this is the color of next year???? #omginsider - @KevinFrazier

KevinFrazier/Twitter

24/25 Jordin Sparks

Heading to the @SAGawards tonight! So excited to see everyone! #SAGawards - @JordinSparks

JordinSparks/Twitter

25/25 Anne Hathaway

Tweet break: Do you like #AnneHathaway's look? #omgInsider #SAGawards - @TheaAndrews

TheaAndrews/Twitter

