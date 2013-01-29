Fun night! - @SofiaVergara
Sofia Vergara/Whosay
kerrywashington/Twitter
It is literally all happening right now. I love you Dick. Congratulations on tonight. Amazing honor. #SagAwards - @aaronpaul_8
aaronpaul_8/Twitter
Alright, so now that @JoeyRichter is a big star on Glee, I decided he was cool enough to be my hot date to the @sagawards - @DarrenCriss
DarrenCriss/Twitter
Love my fake little brother!!!! :) #sagawards2013 #fakebrother #saglove - @arielwinter1
arielwinter1/Twitter
evachen212/Twitter
Backstage at the @SAGawards, waiting with @TayeDiggs to present! #SAGawards - @Busyphilipps25
Busyphilipps25/Twitter
Here we come! :) #SAGawards2013 - @msleamichele
msleamichele/Twitter
Dear Internet: I almost just died in the process of getting this justintimberlake picture sagawards - @evachen212
evachen212/Twitter
Me and Craig Robinson from The Office gettin' our boogie on! #SAGAwards - @JennaElfman
JennaElfman/Twitter
@JustinMikita: Look who is lighting up the #SAGAwards red carpet! @jessetyler & @starringrico!” who wore it best? - @jessetyler
jessetyler/Twitter
I spy some cuties! @NayaRivera and Hemo! - @MsAmberPRiley
MsAmberPRiley/Twitter
Getting ready for the#SAGawards with @violetartistry & theodoreleaf :) - @AngelaKinsey
AngelaKinsey/Twitter
On the way the the #sagawards and yes I tied that bow tie all by myself. Breaking Bad for the win! - @aaronpaul_8
aaronpaul_8/Twitter
Just posted a photo - @SofiaVergara
SofiaVergara/Twitter
we lost and there's a riot! #SAGawards - @littlelengies
littlelengies/Twitter
On my way! I look serious because I am taking my sagawards social media duties SERIOUSLY. #SAGawards - @Busyphilipps25
Busyphilipps25/Twitter
The always dapper @realhughjackman chatting w/ me about his Hollywood Style Crush... Find out who on @TheThread ! - @MrJayManuel
MrJayManuel/Twitter
The best! @kerrywashington - @KevinFrazier
KevinFrazier/Twitter
Rehearsing in the rain for #ERedCarpet #SAGS - @MissKellyO
MissKellyO/Twitter
On our way to the sagawards #SAGAwards - @rainnwilson
rainnwilson/Twitter
On our way to the #sagawards! Got some rhinestones on mah nails ;) thank you @ChristinAviles! - @Sarah_Hyland
Sarah_Hyland/Twitter
So #janekrakowski jut told me that this is the color of next year???? #omginsider - @KevinFrazier
KevinFrazier/Twitter
Heading to the @SAGawards tonight! So excited to see everyone! #SAGawards - @JordinSparks
JordinSparks/Twitter
Tweet break: Do you like #AnneHathaway's look? #omgInsider #SAGawards - @TheaAndrews
TheaAndrews/Twitter