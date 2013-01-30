Aussie darling Nicole Kidman has headed up the red carpet charge at the 2013 AACTA Awards held at The Star in Sydney on January 30. The actress received a tap on the shoulder to present at this year's awards alongside fellow Aussie acting exports Geoffrey Rush, Cate Blanchett and Russell Crowe, who is hosting the evening's festivities.
Cate Blanchett wowed on the red carpet at the 2013 AACTAs in this stunning (and revealing) red-sequinned floor-length gown. While Cate wasn't nominated for an AACTAs this year, she performed presenting duties at the ceremony.
As one part of "The Sapphires" film cast, singer and actress Jessica Mauboy dared to go red on the AACTAs red carpet. She received a nod for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "The Sapphires". Jess also appeared on the soundtrack of the film, and was tapped to perform during the awards show.
British actress Gemma Arterton and US actor Jeremy Renner, in town to promote their latest film, "Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters", hit the AACTA awards red carpet to rub shoulders with our local stars. The pair attended the Sydney premiere of their film on January 29.
Hugo Weaving (most recently gracing our screens in "The Hobbit") hit the red carpet at the 2013 AACTA Awards at The Star in Sydney. He'll also be in the two future instalments of the tale.
Beloved Aussie actor Geoffrey Rush -- who also happens to be the President of the AACTA Awards -- hit the red carpet for the 2013 AACTAs alongside his film and TV cohorts at The Star in Sydney.
2013 AACTA AWARDS RED CARPET
Joel Edgerton hit the AACTAs red carpet with his gorgeous girlfriend Alexis Blake. Not only did Joel get a Best Lead Actor nod for his role in Aussie film "Wish You Were Here", but rumours abound that he may have proposed to his stunning girlfriend.
Jack Thompson, Aussie acting legend (remember him playing Russell Crowe's dad in "The Sum of Us"?), joined the AACTA festivities in Sydney.
Sarah Snook is definitely one to watch this year. The beautiful Aussie actress received a Best Lead Actress nod for her role alongside Ryan Kwanten in "Not Suitable for Children".
Recognise the name Isabel Cornish? Well actress Abbie Cornish's lil' sis has stepped into the acting arena, and onto the red carpet for the 2013 AACTA Awards.
Aussie stunner (and sometime actress) Megan Gale showed the ladies how to strike a pose model-style on the 2013 AACTAs red carpet.
We think actress Susie Porter may have received Megan Gale's posing memo, but decided to go the whole "Angelina Jolie" with her leg pop. Susie is nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Television Drama for her work on "Dangerous Remedy".
Aussie actor Alex decided to bring a little Hollywood glamour to the AACTAs red carpet, borrowing the navy tux trend direct from the LA movie awards season scene (most recently seen on Bradly Cooper at the SAG Awards).
He kills it in theatre, he kills it in film, is there anything Aussie actor Brendan Cowell can't do? Ok, so the jury is out on his blue-on-blue suit at the AACTAs, but other than that he's pretty much winning.
Felicity Price heated up the red carpet in this gorgeous Grecian-style gown. She's sure to heat up the stage too -- Felicity is nominated for both a Best Lead Actress and Best Original Screenplay AACTA Award for her work on the film "Wish You Were Here".
He's no Bruiser, but Legally Blonde The Musical's leading lady, Lucy Durack, took a fluffy friend onto the AACTAs red carpet. Adorbale.
Everyone's favourite TV mum, Rebecca Gibney, who plays Julie Rafter on "Packed to the Rafters" wowed in blue on the AACTAs red carpet. Rebecca is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work on the film "Mental". And going from strength to strength, "Packed to the Rafters" is back on air this week on Tuesdays at 8.30pm on Ch7. Winning!
She might be making strides in Hollywood, but Jessica McNamee hasn't forgotten about the show that made her an Aussie darling, making a return to local screens for this season of "Packed to the Rafters". Too sweet.
Actor Rob Carlton hit the AACTAs red carpet with his lovely wife Adrienne Ferreira on his arm.
"The Sapphires" Director Wayne Blair, along with leading ladies Shari Sebbens, Deborah Mailman and Jessica Mauboy hit the 2013 AACTAs red carpet.
"Beautiful Kate" actress Sophie Lowe hits the 2013 AACTAs red carpet.
Gorgeous Aussie actress Sybilla Budd hit the red carpet at the 2013 AACTA Awards at The Star in Sydney.
We have a feeling Barry Crocker will be updating his celeb spotting album at home with a number of happy snaps from the AACTAs.
Ricky Ponting and wife Rianna hit the 2013 AACTAs red carpet at The Star in Sydney.
Michala Banas wowed in white on the 2013 AACTAs red carpet. Stunning!
Actress Pia Miranda went pretty in pink in this gorgeous lace number on the 2013 AACTAs red carpet.
