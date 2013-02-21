Charlize Theron won Best Actress for “Monster” at the 2004 Oscars. These two pictures are a decade apart, but Theron looks even more beautiful with her red pouty lipstick.
Demi Moore is famous for her ageless beauty and it becomes even more evident she’s barely aged when looking at her Oscar picture from 18 years ago.
In 1996, Sharon Stone was nominated for Best Actress for her performance in "Casino." Stone looked chic at the ceremony (pictured left) in a black dress paired with red lips. Fifteen years later she walked the 2011 red carpet looking even more elegant with the same black dress and red lipstick pairing.
Nicole Kidman won Best Actress in 2002 for her role in "The Hours." Pictured: Kidman at the Academy Awards in 1997 (left) and 2011 (right).
Geena Davis won Best Supporting Actress for her role in "The Accidental Tourist" in 1989 and in 2003 she walked the Oscar red carpet again with the same grace she did 14 years earlier.
When Sandra Bullock attended the 1997 Oscars we wonder if she ever thought she'd win an Oscar more than a decade later and still look so fabulous.
Kate Winslet was first nominated for an Oscar in 1996 for her performance in “Sense and Sensibility.” Since then she has been nominated six times and in 2009 she won Best Actress for her role in “The Reader.”
Gwyneth Paltrow looks like she hasn't aged a day since she won her first Oscar in 1999 for Best Actress in "Shakespeare in Love." In fact she looks better now than ever.
In 1998 Halle Berry attended the Oscars in a lacey off-white dress. More than a decade later with an Oscar win for Best Actress in “Monster’s Ball,” Berry looks even more radiant in another lace off-white dress.
In 1996, Susan Sarandon won Best Actress for her performance in "Dead Man Walking." In 2004, she walked the red carpet in a little black dress that made her look younger then when she won eight years earlier.
When Jamie Lee Curtis attended the 1980 Oscars she made a bold statement in an off shoulder red dress. When she walked the Oscar red carpet again in 2004, she was able to pull off the same youthful cut in a sophisticated and mature way.
Jane Fonda has been nominated seven times for the Oscar and in 1979 she won her second Best Actress award for her role in “Coming Home.”
Julianne Moore has been nominated for four Oscars over her acting career and whether she’s going to the Oscars in 1998 or in 2010, her red locks look striking in a white dress.
In 1993, Marisa Tomei won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "My Cousin Vinny." In 2011, she attended the Oscars again and looked just as stunning as she did 18 years earlier.
Meryl Streep won her first Oscar in 1980 for “Kramer vs. Kramer” and, more than three decades later, she has been nominated 17 times and won a third Oscar for her performance as Margaret Thatcher in “The Iron Lady.”
At the 1996 Oscars, Elisabeth Shue was nominated for Best Actress for her performance in “Leaving Los Vegas.” At the 2010 Oscars she graced the red carpet again looking even more elegant with a bold statement necklace against a simple black dress.