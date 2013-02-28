THE WORST OSCAR FOLLOW-UPS

Renee Zellweger
Oscar: Best Supporting Actress, "Cold Mountain" (2003)
Follow-up: "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason"
We're on board with Zellweger's turn as hopeless British heroine Bridget Jones, but it was a little too jarring to see her go from the epic drama of "Cold Mountain" to belting out Madonna's "Like a Virgin" with the inmates in a Thai prison.
Halle Berry
Oscar: Best Actress, "Monster's Ball" (2001)
Follow-up:Catwoman
Halle Berry followed up her win for "Monster's Ball" by playing a Bond Girl, a mutant and most notoriously, the title role in "Catwoman", earning herself another award: a Razzie for Worst Actress.
Helen Mirren
Oscar: Best Actress, "The Queen" (2006)
Follow-up: "National Treasure: Book of Secrets"
Dame Helen Mirren was crowned Best Actress for her acclaimed performance as Queen Elizabeth II, but had us scratching our heads when she showed up in the royally silly sequel to "National Treasure".
Hilary Swank
Oscar: Best Actress, "Boys Don't Cry" (1999)
Follow-up: "The Core"
In between her Oscar wins for "Boys Don't Cry" and "Million Dollar Baby", Hilary Swank rounded out her resume -- and spat in the face of sound science -- with this dumb-as-rocks disaster flick.
Jamie Foxx
Oscar: Best Actor, "Ray" (2004)
Follow-up: "Stealth"
After his pitch-perfect turn as singer Ray Charles, Jamie Foxx strapped himself into the cockpit of one of the biggest box office duds in movie history.
Natalie Portman
Oscar: Best Actress, "Black Swan" (2010)
Follow-up: "Your Highness" and "No Strings Attached"
Portman won every acting award in the book for her portrayal of a ballerina who loses her grip on reality in Darren Aronofsky's complex psychological thriller. However, the actress then seemed to lose her own grip on reality by choosing to star in Danny McBride's lowbrow medieval stoner flick and a mediocre rom-com with Ashton Kutcher.
Nicolas Cage
Oscar: Best Actor, "Leaving Las Vegas" (1995)
Follow-up: Too many movies to name.
Speaking of Mr. Cage, from "Ghost Rider" to "The Wicker Man", no actor has parlayed his "Academy Award winner" status into a spectacularly strange career quite like Nicolas Cage.
Julia Roberts
Oscar: Best Actress, 'Erin Brockovich' (2000)
Follow-up: 'America's Sweethearts'
Ironically Julia went from a film that showed some true heart, 'Erin Brockovich' to one of the most vapid rom-coms of recent memory. Despite not being a box office disaster the critics hated it. As Rolling Stone said at the time 'America's Sweethearts is a balloon, all right -- a lead one.'
Cher
Oscar: Best Actress, 'Moonstruck' (1987)
Follow-up: 'Mermaids'
Mermaids was plagued by production problems from the beginning. Cher reportedly had the first actress cast to play her daughter fired, followed in swift order by a succession of directors. Unfortunately the proof is in the pudding for this lackluster film, as recorded by the Washington Post at the time, "It's awash in mediocrity, waterlogged with innocuousness and redeemed only occasionally by sweet-faced [Winona] Ryder."
Jeff Bridges
Oscar: 'Crazy Heart' (2009)
Follow-up: 'Tron: Legacy'
Bridges worked magic on-screen as 'Bad' Blake but instead of capitalizing on a resurgence of his acting career he went on to appear in 'Tron: Legacy', reprising the role he had played in the original 'Tron' in the 80s. 'Tron: Legacy' seemed like it was designed more to sell action figures than any kind of coherent story.
Nicole Kidman
Oscar: 'The Hours'
Follow-up: A number of stinkers including 'Stepford Wives' and 'Bewitched'
There was a time in Hollywood when you could put a marquee name like Nicole Kidman on a film and you'd be making a safe investment. Sadly though (depending on how you look at it) the days when giving Kidman frothy comic vehicles are long gone, thanks in no small part to epic stinkers like 'Bewitched'.
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Oscar: 'Capote' (2005)
Follow-up: 'Mission Impossible III'
Now MI:3 wasn't a terrible film, it's just that for an Oscar-winning thesp of Seymour Hoffman's skills its more than a bit of a comedown. But what can you do, everyone has to pay the bills!
Forest Whitaker
Oscar: 'The Last King of Scotland' (2006)
Follow-up: 'The Air I Breathe'
There is nothing worse than seeing a great actor's talents squandered, and that is that 'The Air I Breathe' did in grand style. As one critic put it 'Pretentious in its tone, ambitious in its goals, and incompetent in its execution, "The Air I Breathe" is a polluted mess despite its good intentions.' By and large Forest has failed to come back to form since his bravura performance as Idi Amin.