We’re not saying that “The Avengers” is a bad movie. Not at all. But there are some flaws we’d like to nitpick at. For example, the all-powerful Loki is is supposedly trying to target S.H.I.E.L.D. So why does he start mind-controlling other victims, like Hawkeye, a scientist and other S.H.I.E.L.D agents but not bother with the head of the agency, Nick Fury? And wasn’t he supposed to be able to avoid bullets and dodge anything? So how did the Hulk squash him so easily?
Bond 23, or ‘Skyfall’ to its friends, was brilliant and quite easily one of the best Bond’s ever made. It starred Daniel Craig opposite the suitably camp and menacing Silva, played by Javier Bardem. The blonde nutter’s plan however suffers from something we’ve dubbed “Joker Syndrome”. Much like with The Joker in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’, the villain’s plan is based on being caught and captured, which in itself brings a lot of risks, specifically the risk of being killed. In ‘Skyfall’ Silva looks to be captured by MI6 and put in holding at the intelligence agency’s new base of operations following Silva’s bombing at the start of the film.
To be captured Silva must have planned for Bond (or another MI6 agent) to follow hitman Patrice to Shanghai, subdue him and happen across the poker chip which sends him to the casino where he meets French lass Sévérine. The plan then required Bond to woo Sévérine, and convince her to take him to Silva’s secret base. It then requires Bond to call for back-up, which is the only part Silva could naturally assume would happen. It’s a plan that leaves too much to chance and in which too much could go wrong, which makes it a pretty bad plan to begin with. Especially for a former special agent.
Pixar’s simple fairy tale about the troubled relationship between a mother and daughter is endearing and heartfelt, but it does lack a bit of logical thinking towards its climax. Lead character Princess Merida had, up until this point, put a spell on her mum which unbeknownst to her turned mother dearest into a massive great bear. The pair go on a short adventure after escaping a castle full of a blood-thirsty, bear-hating men only to return once they figure out how the spell should be broken.
Merida is looking to re-enter the castle and repair a damaged tapestry, but bewilderingly decides to take her mother (who don’t forget is a MASSIVE BEAR) along for the ride. Her mum isn’t exactly going to flourish when it comes to stealth, nor will she be capable of the dexterity required to sew, so why doesn’t Merida just leave her outside and save them both a lot of bother? It would only require a little bit of logical thinking, but then again she is a teenager.
Remember the epic seen where Terry Benedict is looking for the bags of stolen money, which turns out to be flyers advertising prostitutes? And then we discover that the gang in fact swapped the bags and are stealing the money at that very second? Our question is, how did the crew get the flyers into the vault to begin with?
Where better to start than with the biggest film of the year. Christopher Nolan is many things to many people, but most film fans will agree his stories typically do carry a fair few plot holes. For most people this doesn’t detract from the enjoyment of his films, and so it shouldn’t, but there are plot holes nonetheless – and the biggest ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ comes at the end of act 2.
Batman’s stuck in a pit after Bane broke his back during an epic fight. When this happens in the comics, Wayne is stuck in a wheelchair and needs months of medical attention. In Nolan’s version though, he’s is helped out by an inmate in the third world prison Bane dumped him in. Said inmate punches a piece of vertebrae back into place, then winches Batman up on a rope harness. A few weeks later, he can walk again. Suffice to say, many weren’t convinced by this. Vulture blog even asked a real doctor if this was possible. “Obviously, no,” he said.
This one’s got even us major Potter fans stumped. Who could forget the (literal) turning point in the third film, when Hermione revealed that Dumbledore had given her permission to use a time-turner to wind back in time 3 hours, resulting in Sirius Black and Buckbeak’s lives being spared? Well, our question is… why couldn’t this be used later on to save Fred, Lupin, Tonks, Hedwig, Snape…?
In the questionable reboot of the ‘Spider-Man’ franchise Rhys Ifans plays the dual role of Dr Curt Connors and alter ego The Lizard, who, unsurprisingly, is a huge man-lizard. As the film trots along and The Lizard becomes increasingly unstable and insane, he reveals his plan to turn everyone in New York City into lizards - presumably because misery loves company. However the serum Connors was forced to use on himself in an attempt to re-grow his missing arm only turns him into the lizard sporadically, before returning him to his all-together less mad human form.
If the Lizard’s plan had succeeded then New Yorkers would have been similarly afflicted, meaning they too would become human once again. During this time someone would naturally try to create an antidote - an antidote that only took Gwen Stacey a matter of minutes to create at the film’s climax. Hmmm.
Ah, one of the best chick flicks of all time. What would possibly be wrong with it, with all the countless epic moments involving candy canes for Glen Coco, loving Danny DeVito’s work and a sensitive girl who doesn’t even go to that school? Remember when Regina George framed Cady for creating the Burn Book, and everybody (including Principal Duvall) believed it? Well, how could Cady have obtained all those older photos of the other students, since she was a new kid? A response, Tina Fey? Anybody?
Having travelled back in time, Agent Jay realises that to get the ArcNet shield into space he needs to attach the device to Apollo 11, which is only a matter of hours away from launching Neil Armstrong, Buzz Alrdrin and Michael Collins into space and on their way to the moon. Apart from the immediate question - why don’t the Men in Black, who must surely be known to the Nasa space program, simply phone and ask them to delay the launch? - there’s the small matter of why Apollo 11 in the first place?
From a filmmaker’s point of view it’s so they can wink and nudge the audience into a boredom-induced coma, but from the point of logic it makes no sense. Earlier in the film there is a scene set at the Men in Black’s 1960s base of operations which is teeming with alien life. At least one of those aliens must possess a space ship, why not just ask them for a lift?
When suspicions start to rise in the validity of what happens in a film, you might as well just not try and explain it at all. Take Tim Burton’s reimagining in “The Planet of the Apes”. In it, we discover that the humans and apes are descendants of the space station where Mark Wahlberg’s scientist was previously hard at work. But it doesn’t explain where the random horses popped out from. Not. At. All.
Sir Ridley Scott’s ‘Prometheus’ had a LOT of issues and they are nearly all plot holes. The biggest problem however is fundamental to the ending of the film, as Noomi Rapace’s Dr Elizabeth Shaw goes through all manner of nastiness on her way to the film’s credits. The best scene sees Shaw order the ship’s medical robot to perform a makeshift caesarean on her to remove the squid-like alien beastie that was preparing to explode violently from her abdomen. After the deed is done, the machine staples her up and she begins injecting herself with a painkiller.
The problem is, no matter how powerful painkillers are in the year 2093, Shaw had still had her stomach muscles sliced open, which would severely hamper her ability to do anything other than rest and eat hospital food. In the film however she goes on to run from space-Gods and massive horseshoe shaped spaceships before carrying the lifeless body of a man-sized android.
In the Kristen Stewart-starring ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’, Charlize Theron plays the evil queen Ravenna, who after having a spell put on her by her mother is able to drain the life force of young girls to maintain her own youth and beauty.
During the course of the film Ravenna explains that due to her ability she has managed to live the equivalent of twenty lifetimes. It raises two questions about her brother and loyal henchman Finn. Firstly, how is he still alive? And secondly, why does he appear roughly the same age as his sister?
Hmm. So, Sam put some glasses on eBay under the username ‘Ladiesman217’. We learn that the Decepticons are in fact looking for these exact glasses as they reveal where the All Spark is. Our question is, wouldn’t the Decepticons be smart enough to navigate the auction site and place a bid on the glasses? After all, they can break into the US military network easily enough…?
Seriously, why did the Star Destroyer commander let an escape pod go, in the midst of a fight to locate the blueprints to bring victory to the Rebel Alliance? We’d understand if the pod sailed away unnoticed but since the officer scans it for “signs of life”, we’re kind of stumped. After all, there are robots everywhere. Why wasn’t it blasted out of the sky as a precaution? #scifiproblems
We just have one issue with “The Hangover”. Justin Bartha, aka the groom, is found to be sitting on top of a hotel roof… for two days. Because he wouldn’t have been able to retreat after coming down from his hangover. Okay, we understand that Mr Franco stayed out in the harsh Utah desert for 127 hours, but that was because he was in a bit of a situation. Doug was just… drunk.
Okay, so the machines need to defeat the human race in a false reality to harvest their energy… so why would this occur in a society where people can in fact use computers, and Neo can discover the problem and utilize tools to escape?
