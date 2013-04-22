2/16 Skyfall (2012)

Bond 23, or ‘Skyfall’ to its friends, was brilliant and quite easily one of the best Bond’s ever made. It starred Daniel Craig opposite the suitably camp and menacing Silva, played by Javier Bardem. The blonde nutter’s plan however suffers from something we’ve dubbed “Joker Syndrome”. Much like with The Joker in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’, the villain’s plan is based on being caught and captured, which in itself brings a lot of risks, specifically the risk of being killed. In ‘Skyfall’ Silva looks to be captured by MI6 and put in holding at the intelligence agency’s new base of operations following Silva’s bombing at the start of the film.



To be captured Silva must have planned for Bond (or another MI6 agent) to follow hitman Patrice to Shanghai, subdue him and happen across the poker chip which sends him to the casino where he meets French lass Sévérine. The plan then required Bond to woo Sévérine, and convince her to take him to Silva’s secret base. It then requires Bond to call for back-up, which is the only part Silva could naturally assume would happen. It’s a plan that leaves too much to chance and in which too much could go wrong, which makes it a pretty bad plan to begin with. Especially for a former special agent.

MGM/Columbia Pictures