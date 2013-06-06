3/11 RIDICULOUS MOVIE RESURRECTIONS!

The character: Bobby Ewing in 'Dallas' (1985-86)

The resurrection: It was all a dream...



Ok so this isn't a film but it is one of the most talked about resurrections in media history. Bobby Ewing was killed off in Dallas' season 7 after being run over by a car while trying to protect his wife, Pam (played by Victoria Principal). The whole of the eighth season focussed around the various ramifications of Bobby's death both in Dallas and spin-off show Knot's Landing. Ratings took a dip and producers decided that maybe they had been too hasty in killing Bobby off. So they decided to bring him back. His wife Pamela simply wakes up after a whole season of him being dead and he's in the shower - apparently the whole season was simply a dream... Fans and critics alike found the idea a little too ridiculous to stomach. What's more Pamela goes to sleep with short hair and wakes up with long hair. Go figure.

Getty Images