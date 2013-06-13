Tom Cruise and Don Simpson keepin' it real in the 80s. Look, Suri!
Imgur/Paramount Pictures
What's up? Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman have a laugh on the set.
Imgur/Warner Bros
Did someone have ants in his pants? Namely, Marlon Brando?
Imgur/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
Naww! 50s icons Natalie Wood and James Dean pose for a pic in between filming.
Imgur/Warner Bros
Something wrong? Rock Hudson and James Dean have an, er, altercation on the set of the 1956 flick.
Imgur/Warner Bros
Maybe he just likes to keep to himself. Bless.
Imgur/Paramount Pictures
C for colour or M for monochrome? Take your pick.
Imgur/Warner Bros
Christopher Nolan gears up in the 2005 flick.
Imgur/Warner Bros
Tim Curry strikes a pose while getting his transvestite on in hair and makeup.
Imgur/20th Century Fox
Marlon Brando. That is all.
Imgur/United Artists
Jodie Foster and her sister and stunt double, Connie, in the mid 70s.
Imgur/Columbia Pictures
Faye Dunaway and Jack Nicholson kiss... and then look positively chuffed about it in these BTS movie stills.
Imgur/Paramount Pictures
Charlton Heston makes friends with an ape on set, because, well, why not.
Imgur/20th Century Fox
Anthony Perkins is a lucky man in 1960 while filming "Psycho".
Imgur/Paramount Pictures
Vincent Price gets up close and personal with a skeleton in between scenes. Wonder who's the better dancer?
Imgur/Warner Bros
Joe Pesci gets playful with the then very cute Macaulay Culkin.
Imgur/20th Century Fox
Ray Park gets his Darth Maul on set of the first/fourth Star Wars film.
Imgur/20th Century Fox
Sean Connery and Shirley Eaton have a rendevous on a bed. Hmm, why does that sound worse than it actually is?
Imgur/United Artists
Could this be your great-great-great grandfather? This picture basically proves that we all descended from apes...
Imgur/MGM
Heath Ledger in preparation as The Joker in his final film. RIP.
Imgur/Warner Bros
What, they're not his real ears? Zachary Quinto gets a makeover to play Spock in the 2009 sci-fi movie.
Imgur/Paramount Pictures
Christopher Nolan and Wally Pfister are all hands-on on set of the 2010 sci-fi thriller.
Imgur/Warner Bros
It takes a lot of effort to make a blockbuster movie! Christian Bale, Tom Hardy and Christopher Nolan filming for 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises".
Imgur/Warner Bros
Over it? Daniel Craig peeks out of a luxury Aston Martin in between takes of the 2006 motion picture.
Imgur/MGM, Columbia Pictures
No, Ralph Fiennes doesn't actually have slits for a nose!
Imgur/Warner Bros
One little happy family? Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet with their little bundles of joy, Ryan Whitney and Lola Daehler.
Imgur/Focus Features
You know, just something you see every day. (In the film industry, maybe.)
Imgur/Warner Bros
Is there something wrong with this picture, or is it just us?
Imgur/Miramax Films
Ah, the magic of filmmaking.
Imgur/Miramax Films
Would it be weird if we said that Hayden Christensen STILL manages to look good despite being so decorated?
Imgur/20th Century Fox
Just back away. Just slowly back away...
Imgur/Universal Pictures