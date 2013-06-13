News

BEHIND-THE-SCENES SHOTS FROM YOUR FAVOURITE FILMS

1/31 Top Gun

Tom Cruise and Don Simpson keepin' it real in the 80s. Look, Suri!

Imgur/Paramount Pictures

2/31 All The Presidents' Men

What's up? Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman have a laugh on the set.

Imgur/Warner Bros

3/31 Guys and Dolls

Did someone have ants in his pants? Namely, Marlon Brando?

Imgur/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

4/31 Rebel Without A Cause

Naww! 50s icons Natalie Wood and James Dean pose for a pic in between filming.

Imgur/Warner Bros

5/31 Giant

Something wrong? Rock Hudson and James Dean have an, er, altercation on the set of the 1956 flick.

Imgur/Warner Bros

6/31 Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Maybe he just likes to keep to himself. Bless.

Imgur/Paramount Pictures

7/31 V for Vendetta

C for colour or M for monochrome? Take your pick.

Imgur/Warner Bros

8/31 Batman Begins

Christopher Nolan gears up in the 2005 flick.

Imgur/Warner Bros

9/31 The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Tim Curry strikes a pose while getting his transvestite on in hair and makeup.

Imgur/20th Century Fox

10/31 Apocalypse Now

Marlon Brando. That is all.

Imgur/United Artists

11/31 Taxi Driver

Jodie Foster and her sister and stunt double, Connie, in the mid 70s.

Imgur/Columbia Pictures

12/31 Chinatown

Faye Dunaway and Jack Nicholson kiss... and then look positively chuffed about it in these BTS movie stills.

Imgur/Paramount Pictures

13/31 Planet of the Apes

Charlton Heston makes friends with an ape on set, because, well, why not.

Imgur/20th Century Fox

14/31 Psycho

Anthony Perkins is a lucky man in 1960 while filming "Psycho".

Imgur/Paramount Pictures

15/31 House on Haunted Hill

Vincent Price gets up close and personal with a skeleton in between scenes. Wonder who's the better dancer?

Imgur/Warner Bros

16/31 Home Alone

Joe Pesci gets playful with the then very cute Macaulay Culkin.

Imgur/20th Century Fox

17/31 Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Ray Park gets his Darth Maul on set of the first/fourth Star Wars film.

Imgur/20th Century Fox

18/31 Goldfinger

Sean Connery and Shirley Eaton have a rendevous on a bed. Hmm, why does that sound worse than it actually is?

Imgur/United Artists

19/31 2001: A Space Odyssey (film)

Could this be your great-great-great grandfather? This picture basically proves that we all descended from apes...

Imgur/MGM

20/31 The Dark Knight

Heath Ledger in preparation as The Joker in his final film. RIP.

Imgur/Warner Bros

21/31 Star Trek

What, they're not his real ears? Zachary Quinto gets a makeover to play Spock in the 2009 sci-fi movie.

Imgur/Paramount Pictures

22/31 Inception

Christopher Nolan and Wally Pfister are all hands-on on set of the 2010 sci-fi thriller.

Imgur/Warner Bros

23/31 The Dark Knight Rises

It takes a lot of effort to make a blockbuster movie! Christian Bale, Tom Hardy and Christopher Nolan filming for 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises".

Imgur/Warner Bros

24/31 Casino Royale

Over it? Daniel Craig peeks out of a luxury Aston Martin in between takes of the 2006 motion picture.

Imgur/MGM, Columbia Pictures

25/31 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

No, Ralph Fiennes doesn't actually have slits for a nose!

Imgur/Warner Bros

26/31 Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

One little happy family? Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet with their little bundles of joy, Ryan Whitney and Lola Daehler.

Imgur/Focus Features

27/31 The Matrix Revolutions

You know, just something you see every day. (In the film industry, maybe.)

Imgur/Warner Bros

28/31 Kill Bill: Volume 1

Is there something wrong with this picture, or is it just us?

Imgur/Miramax Films

29/31 Kill Bill: Volume 2

Ah, the magic of filmmaking.

Imgur/Miramax Films

30/31 Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Would it be weird if we said that Hayden Christensen STILL manages to look good despite being so decorated?

Imgur/20th Century Fox

31/31 Frankenstein

Just back away. Just slowly back away...

Imgur/Universal Pictures

