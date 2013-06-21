This was an extremely weird film to make sense of for younger viewers back in 1986 (speaking from personal experience)… Howard the Duck was ostensibly an extraterrestrial beamed down to Earth but who looks like a comic book duck. In the strangest scene things start to get steamy between Lea Thompson and Howard… Thankfully she stops before things get very far because, to be honest, we’re not sure how the whole thing would work…
Universal
Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the team behind ‘South Park’, are well versed in pushing the envelope when it comes to risqué humour and Team America was no different. The most talked about scene involved some fairly racy and frankly hilarious puppet sex. The original scene was considerably more graphic but censors demanded that the scene be toned down or the film would be given the harshest rating possible. The original 90 second scene was eventually cut down to 50 seconds to appease the classification board. The mind boggles about what those puppets get up to in the missing 40 seconds….
Paramount
It’s safe to say that this Clive Owen film was not well received when it was released back in 2007 – the planned sequels disappeared from the drawing board pretty quickly when audiences realized what a stinker this film really was. One of the most improbably moments occurs when Monica Bellucci and Owen are in a romantic clinch when suddenly assassins burst in. Instead of interrupting their lovemaking the pair carry on while simultaneously killing bad guys.
New Line Cinema
Apparently in the future sex will just involve wearing weird hats and zero body contact to reduce the danger of pregnancy and disease. Sly Stallone seems unsurprisingly more than a little put off by how things have changed on the romantic front, although not quite as shocked as he is by the fact that toilet paper has now been replaced by three mysterious seashells...
Warner Bros
Ray (Dan Aykroyd) has a particularly unsettling nighttime sexual encounter with a ghost in the hit film ghostbusters. The scene was shot as a dream sequence but had originally been intended to happen 'for real' in the film.
Columbia
Even among terrible films ‘Gigli’ stands out, having developed a mythical status as the lowest point in the careers of both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The ridiculousness arises from the romantic elements of the film’s plot. Jennifer Lopez plays a lifelong lesbian called Ricki who, for no apparent reason, suddenly falls for Ben Affleck’s otherwise utterly charmless mobster character, Larry Gigli. Audiences didn’t warm to the nonsensical love affair and the film has topped ‘Worst’ lists ever since.
Columbia
The sheer ridiculousness of James Bond’s outer space sex scene can be summed up by the commentary of mission control:
Sir Frederick Gray: “My God, what is Bond doing?!”
Q: “I think he’s attempting re-entry sir.”
United Artists
Even weirder than puppet sex is creepy doll sex! Homicidal toy Chucky gets it on with his potty mouthed bride which naturally provides the opportunity for a real zinger:
Tiffany Doll: Have you got a rubber?
Chucky: Have I got a rubber? Tiff, look at me. I'm ALL rubber.
Universal
We fully support safe sex but Naked Gun really took it to extremes. The slapstick classic saw none other than Leslie Nielsen and Priscilla Presley getting romantic in full body condoms.
Paramount
Sir Peter Jackson had one of the earliest film firsts of his career with 1992's Braindead in which a zombie nurse has sex with a zombie priest and they have a zombie baby together. Despite being pretty gross we have to admit that this scene is ridiculous in all of the most brilliant ways.
Wingnut Films
Crank starred shaved headed British actor Jason Statham as a hitman who is poisoned and needs to keep his adrenaline levels high to stay alive, sortof like ‘Speed’ minus the bus. But the film reaches epic levels of silliness in a scene where Statham decides that the best way to keep the adrenaline pumping is to have sex with his girlfriend in the middle of the street, up against a mailbox, in Chinatown, as a bus full of young girls and a crowd look on. Miraculously the pair aren’t arrested. Even more miraculously a second Crank film was made….
Lionsgate
Elizabeth Berkley and Kyle MacLachlan made a splash, literally, in the much panned 90s film ‘Showgirls’. The pair famously stripped off for a romantic pool tryst but the results were much more bizarrely hilarious than they were sexy. Berkley’s swimming pool passion has variously been likened to an ‘epileptic’s seizures’ and ‘caught in an electrical fence writhing’.
United Artists
9 1/2 weeks is a terse erotic drama starring Kim Basinger and Mickey Rourke but there is no denying that the fridge scene has elicited more than a few sophomoric giggles over the years. Rourke blindfolds Basinger and feeds her some extremely rude looking food from his fridge.
MGM