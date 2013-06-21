2/13 TEAM AMERICA WORLD POLICE: Puppet Perversions

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the team behind ‘South Park’, are well versed in pushing the envelope when it comes to risqué humour and Team America was no different. The most talked about scene involved some fairly racy and frankly hilarious puppet sex. The original scene was considerably more graphic but censors demanded that the scene be toned down or the film would be given the harshest rating possible. The original 90 second scene was eventually cut down to 50 seconds to appease the classification board. The mind boggles about what those puppets get up to in the missing 40 seconds….

Paramount