In honor of the soon-to-be-released film ‘Behind the Candelabra’ starring Michael Douglas and Matt Damon, we’ve put together a collection of the most scandalous biopics ever made!
Erin Brockovich Director Steven Soderberg premiere’s his new film Behind the Candelabra this July. The film focuses on the life of famous pianist Liberace and the secret affair he had with young Scott Thorson. The film is based on Thorson’s memoir, Behind the Candelabra: My Life With Liberace.
HBO
Erin Brockovich, directed by Steven Soderbergh, might be one of the most well-known biopics out there! Julia Roberts stars as Brockovich, who had fought against the US West Coast energy corporation Pacific Gas and Electric Company. Roberts won the Academy Award, Golden Globe, Screen Actors’ Guild Award and BAFTA for Best Actress.
Universal Pictures (USA and Japan)/Columbia Pictures (International)
The long told tale of Alexander the Great stars Angelina Jolie, Collin Farrell and Val Kilmer, but according to several Grecian lawyers the depiction is “pure fiction”. Too bad though! The film was great!
Warner Bros. Pictures
Coco before Chanel tells the story of Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel in her journey from an orphan to one of the most iconic innovator of Women’s fashion. The film gained acclaim due to the unsentimental treatment of the fashion icon but received criticism for not highlighting her collaboration with Nazis, which she used to gain power and connections in Europe.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel, Naomi Watts stars as Princess Diana in the two years after her divorce from Prince Charles. The biopic portrays her relationship with heart surgeon Dr. Hasnat Khan and Dodi Fayed.
Ecosse Films/Embankment Films/eOne Films US
The film highlights the scandalous life of Anna Nicole Smith, played by Agnes Bruckner, from her days at playboy to her untimely death.
This scandalous biopic of Adolf Hitler, directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel, highlights the chronicle of the Second World War. Bruno Ganz stars as the infamous Hitler and delivers a moving performance. The film is based upon multiple books, but most notably Inside Hitler’s bunker: The Last Days of the Third Reich (2002) by Joachim Fest.
Constantin Films
Madonna’s portray of Evita set a Guinness World Record for 85 costume changes! But is the biopic true to its story? Not so much… due to many ‘iffy’ moments in the film, the Argentinian government released its own version, Eva Peron, to correct supposed alterations from the Lloyd Webber account.
Buena Vista Pictures (US)/Entertainment Films (UK)
Salma Hayek stars as acclaimed painter Frida Kahlo in this autobiography and dared to don a monobrow and a hairy lip too! Hayek was overlooked for an Oscar but the film itself seemed to gain acclaim due to the Make Up/Hair department winning a BAFTA. Diego Rivera , Frida’s lover, claimed that he was poor as a young man but the film only skirts of this.
Miramax Films
Scheduled for release this December, Nicole Kidman stars as Princess Grace of Monaco. The film portrays the life of former Hollywood star Grace Kelly’s and her marriage to Rainier III, Prince of Monaco. This fairytale love story is more than what it seems as the Princess Grace had to endure the political dispute between her prince and France’s Charles De Gaulle, whilst the looming fear of a French invasion. What a life!
The Weinstein Company
Director Steve McQueen captures the brutality of the 1981 hunger strike of the infamous H block of HM Maze Prison. Michael Fassbender stars as Bobby Sands. According to an inmate, the events within the film were pretty accurate, although, it was missing a sense of camaraderie. “Everything else was pretty accurate, the conditions, the beatings, the grimness of the blocks. It brought it all back…”.
Icon Film Distribution
The biopic stars Oscar-winning Australian actor Geoffrey Rush as British comedian Peter Sellers. Whose life was consumed by ‘drugs, drinks, fast cars, and lots and lots of beautiful women”. Director Blake Edwards commended Rush’s performance as in some shots he thought he was seeing the real Sellers.
HBO (US Television)
Spike Lee directed Danzel Washington in this biopic of African-American Activist Malcom Little, more famously known as Malcolm X. This thought provoking film portrays the politician’s life from his falling out with the controversial church until his death. The accuracy of the film was well-received, yet controversy struck up when Lee requested to be interviewed by African-American Journalists. Apparently he was not barring white interviewers but he felt, given the subject matter, that they would have “more insight about Malcolm than white writers”.
Warner Bros. Pictures.
This controversial biopic of Aileen Wuornos, prostitute turned serial killer, is played by Charlize Theron, and directed by Patty Jenkins. The movie follows the story of Wuornos’s disturbing derailing mental condition. While preparing for the role Theron studied Nick Broomfield’s documentaries ‘Aileen: The Selling of a Serial Killer’ and ‘Aileen: Life and Death of a Serial Killer’. In the film Theron was hardly recognizable as she gained 30 pounds for the role and lathered in latex make-up and donned a set of prosthetic teeth to complete her trailer trash look.
Media 8 entertainment/Newmarket Films
The remake of the infamous tale of Australian Ned Kelly is apparently more accurate than the 1970 Mick Jagger version but was over hollywoodised when it came to its action scenes.
Focus Features (USA)/Universal Pictures (UK)
David Lynch’s The Elephant Man (1980) is based upon the life of Joseph Merrick, a heavily deformed man, working in a Victorian circus freak show. All truth? Well no… some changes were made to the storyline for that ‘dramatic-affect’ and due to Merrick’s speech deformity, portraying that aspect as it is, would leave a very confused audience.
EMI films
Director Josh Brolin delivers a sympathetic portrayal of one of America’s most well known Presidents, George W. Bush, is depicted as an ambitious hometown American who is desperate to escape his father’s shadow. The film sparked interest as it was released under the governing of ex-president George W. Bush but also because it was a different perspective to his widespread criticism.
Lionsgate