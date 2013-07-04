SCANDALOUS BIOPICS!

14/18 Malcom X (1992)

Spike Lee directed Danzel Washington in this biopic of African-American Activist Malcom Little, more famously known as Malcolm X. This thought provoking film portrays the politician’s life from his falling out with the controversial church until his death. The accuracy of the film was well-received, yet controversy struck up when Lee requested to be interviewed by African-American Journalists. Apparently he was not barring white interviewers but he felt, given the subject matter, that they would have “more insight about Malcolm than white writers”.

Warner Bros. Pictures.