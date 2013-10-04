News

HORRIBLE MOVIE BOSSES

Al Pacino in The Devil's Advocate Movie

1/13 Al Pacino as John Milton in 'The Devil's Advocate' (1997)

There's nothing worse than a boss from hell. Unless your boss is LITERALLY from hell. Al Pacino plays John Milton, a New York City law firm boss who is the devil incarnate. Scary stuff.

Warner Bros. Pictures

2/13 Darth Vader in the Star Wars Franchise

There's nothing worse than a boss who has literally gone to the 'dark side'. Darth Vader is not stranger to using "the force" and choking employees he thinks haven't done their job to his satisfaction.

20th Century Fox

3/13 Sandra Bullock as Margaret Tate in 'The Proposal' (2009)

What's worse than having to fetch your boss a coffee every morning, working long hours with no holiday and living in constant fear? Being forced to marry your boss!

Walt Disney Pictures

4/13 All three bosses from 'Horrible Bosses' (2011)

A sexually aggressive dentist? A drug-addicted and corrupt leader of a chemical company? A master manipulator who is the President of an advertising firm? Take your pick, as all three are present in 'Horrible Bosses'. It's no wonder three employees join forces in an attempt to rid themselves of these three forever...

Warner Bros. Pictures

5/13 Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver in 'Bridget Jones's Diary' (2001)

There's nothing more awkward than an office romance...except when it's with your boss, who then dumps you for another employee. Ouch! Bridget Jones quits in protest, in the most spectacular way possible, saying "I'd rather have a job wiping Saddam Hussein's arse".

Universal Pictures

6/13 Kevin Spacey as Buddy Ackerman in 'Swimming With Sharks' (1994)

Buddy Ackerman is an influential movie mogul who hires a young writer, Guy, as his new assistant. Buddy turns out to be the boss from hell, complete with verbal abuse, humiliating tasks and mind games. Need proof? Guy sadly has to tell a fellow colleague, "I'm not allowed to take lunch, Buddy doesn't believe in it."

Trimark Pictures

7/13 Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly in 'The Devil Wears Prada' (2006)

Working at a fashion magazine is every girls dream, right? It is until you have a boss like Miranda Priestly, who is a true expert at setting unachievable tasks (like finding two copies of the new unpublished Harry Potter book). Streep's character was reportedly based on real-life Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

20th Century Fox

8/13 Hugh Grant as George Wade in 'Two Weeks Notice' (2002)

Lucy Kelson (Sandra Bulllock) reluctantly takes a job as a billionaire real estate tycoon's Chief Counsel. She soons discovers that that involves being on notice 24/7 for every little thing - including fashion advice, prompting her resignation.

Warner Bros.

9/13 Michael Cain as Ebenezer Scrooge in 'The Muppet Christmas Carol' (1992)

A boss that hates Christmas with a passion? What could be worse! Thanks goodness Mr. Scrooge has a change of heart after being visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future.

Walt Disney Pictures

10/13 Michael Douglas as Gordon Gekko in 'Wall Street' (1987)

Michael Douglas stars in this drama about the competitive stock market as Gordon Gekko, a wealthy, greedy, dishonest boss who won't stop until he gets what he wants.

20th Century Fox

11/13 Mr. Burns in 'The Simpsons'

While not technically from a movie, Mr. Burns deserves an honourable mention for being one of the most identifiable 'worst bosses' in history. Not only does he constantly forget his employee's names, but he is ridiculously unethical, and has a hatred for anyone who is less wealthy than he is.

20th Television

12/13 Sigourney Weaver as Katharine Parker in 'Working Girl' (1988)

Sigourney plays the ultimate manipulative boss, who steals her secretary, Tess's, idea and passes it off as her own. Karma hits hard though, when Tess ends up sleeping with her boss's man.

20th Century Fox

13/13 Gary Cole as Bill Lumbergh in 'Office Space' (1999)

'Office Space' satirizes work in a 1990's software company, and Vice President Bill Lumbergh is the epitome of the annoying boss. Strolling around the office with coffee mug in hand, he constantly strikes up fake conversation before criticizing his employees. Need a bad boss quote? "Oh, oh, and I almost forgot. Ahh, I'm also gonna need you to go ahead and come in on Sunday, too..."

20th Century Fox

