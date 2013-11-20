Chad Michael Murray

Then: He hit our screens as Lucas Scott in 'One Tree Hill'…and he hasn't left our hearts since.
Now: Murray hasn't changed a bit! He still knows how to make us melt with his trademark smoldering looks and rosy cheeks, but has been noticeably absent from our screens…sigh…
Then: Oh, Leo. 'Romeo and Juliet', 'Titanic'…need we say more? Leo dominated the teen mags (and our dreams) for most of the nineties.
Now: While still chasing that elusive Oscar, Leo is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. And, yes, he is still one of our biggest celebrity crushes…
Then: Remember Josh from 'The Faculty' and 'The Virgin Suicides? And then 'Pearl Harbour'? And we're pretty sure he played a huge part in bringing back the solid brow look…
Now: Joshy boy hasn't been in anything memorable of late….but on the plus side, he is still looking as hot as ever!
Then: MELT! JTT was the ultimate crush as Randy Taylor on 'Home Improvement'.
Now: Minus 50 points for disappearing on us, JTT! While he hasn't starred in anything in a while, he DID make a guest appearance on 'Last Man Standing' opposite his old TV dad, Tim Allen. Good to see his is still looking good!
Then: He played the cringe-worthingly self-obsessed (but still very hot) JOey Donner in '10 Things I Hate About You'.
Now: Keegan is still trying to revive his teen-idol status, but we're not sure if he's on the right track. He tried to sue a fish taco restaurant back in 2012 after claiming the bouncers beat his beautiful face, and has recently been spotted getting around town with a questionable 'mo.
Then: OK, that's it….The Gos is officially the hottest person on the planet. Check out how adorkable he was back in 2001?
Now: He's just getting better and better….'The Notebook', 'Drive' and 'Crazy, Stupid, Love'…. need we say more? And don't even get us started on his abs…
Then: As a dorky teen, Shia provided us with countless laugh-out-loud moments thanks to his role as Louis Stevens on Disney's 'Even Stevens'
Now: LaBeouf has truly 'shed' his child star image, and is famous for taking on risqué roles and posting NSFW selfies…
Then: OK, so he wasn't exactly known for being a hottie, but how cute was Ben Savage as Cory Matthews in 'Boy Meets World'? Cory + Topanga 4eva!
Now:Sadly, Ben hasn't really done a whole lot since the final ep of 'Boy Meets World' aired - BUT, stay tuned, as he announced late 2012 that he had singed on to the spin-off series, 'Girl Meets World' with co-star Danielle Fishel.
Then: He played nerd-turned-popular hunk on '90210' for TEN years…and then disappeared for a little while…<.br> Now:But he's back! And now he is known as the lucky husband of the gorgeous Megan Fox! The pair are just about to welcome their second bub to the family - awww! And yes, he is still as smoking hot as ever!
Then: Did anyone else cry when Devon had to turn back into a ghost in 'Casper'? Just us? OK...<.br> Now:Sawa's most memorable on-screen appearance since his days as a friendly ghost was in 'Final Destination'. He also appeared as stalker fan Stan in Eminem's film clip of the same name.
Then: David Gallagher taught us that every teenage problem can be 'talked out' amongst your super-close family. We were never quite convinced of his clashing hair and eyebrow color, though… <.br> Now:After finishing up on '7th Heaven', Gallagher has appeared on a number of TV shows, including 'Numb3rs', 'CSI: Miami' and 'The Vampire Diaries'. But he will forever be Simon Camden in our hearts.
Then: Just when we were getting to used to seeing Freddie Prinze Jr. on our screens in films like 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' and 'She's All That', Freddie disappeared! <.br> Now:Freddie is still happily married to actress Sarah Michelle Gellar (and they have two kids!).
Then: Oh, Pacey! Who could forget Joshua Jackson on-screen opposite Michelle Williams and Katie Holmes in 'Dawson's Creek'?<.br> Now:This is one guy who has definitely improved with age! Jackson is now the long-term arm candy of style icon Diane Kruger.
Then: Is it just us, or was Hayden Christensen always a bit creepy looking…?<.br> Now:Hayden is sporting some semblance of a mustache, and has also recently starred in 'Jumper' and 'Takers'.
Then: He used to be plastered on bedroom walls all over the world - thanks to his trademark frosted tips… <.br> Now:Thankfully, JT's hair is looking a little more normal these days! Courtesy of his acting AND singing career, JT is still one of the hottest men in the biz.
Then: yes, we used to call him James Van Der Geek too….poor old Dawson!<.br> Now:Hubba hubba! Check out James these days! We will see him on screen soon in 'Labor Day', opposite Kate Winslet and Josh Brolin.
Then:He was Cory's reliable best buddy Shawn on 'Boy Meets World'… but my, hasn't he grown!<.br> Now:Rider recently married fellow actress Alexandra Barreto, and has also signed on to star in 'Girl Meets World'.
Then:We knew him as Brandon Walsh in 'Beverly Hills, 90210'<.br> Now:Priestley regularly pops up on our TV screens, appearing in shows like "How I Met Your Mother', 'CSI' and 'My Name is Earl'. And at 44, he is looking better than ever!
Then:OK, so he was always too young for the hot label, but remember how cute he was in 'The Sixth Sense'? And 'Pay It Forward'? Don't tell us you never had the urge to pinch those cheeks!<.br> Now:Is this even the same guy? Haley has had a bit of a hard time converting his child star into adult fame., but he gets regular work voicing video games.
Then:Married to Reese Witherspoon, and starring in teen classics like 'Cruel Intentions'? Ryan was flying high in the late '90s….<.br> Now:While he still looks as hot as he did 10 years ago, Phillippe's career down a downward turn after his divorce.
Then:Mario hit our screens as A.C. Slater in 'Saved By The Bell'….but what has he done lately?<.br> Now:Lopez can still strike a cheesy pose, that's for sure! He did star in a reality show with his girlfriend, 'Saved By the Baby' (yes, really….) and finished in second place on the third season of 'Dancing With The Stars' US.
