13/15 The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

One of the more uplifting movie endings of all time can be found in 'The Shawshank Redemption'. After serving 40 years in jail, Red (played by Morgan Freeman) receives parole. He struggles to adapt to life outside prison and fears he never will. Remembering his promise to Andy (Tim Robbins), he visits Buxton and finds a cache containing money and a letter asking him to come to Zihuatanejo. Red violates his parole and travels to Fort Hancock, Texas and crosses the border to Mexico, admitting he finally feels hope. On a beach in Zihuatanejo, he finds Andy, and the two friends are happily reunited.

Columbia Pictures