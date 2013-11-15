If fans were unsure of a sequel they were assured at the ending of the iconic' Back to the Future' when Christopher Lloyd utters the phrase "Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads!" To the future we go!
Chuck Heston’s gruff astronaut lands on a foreign planet where apes have evolved to rule. In the final scene, we see that the planet is not in fact foreign at all - it's a post apocalyptic earth that has been overtaken and destroyed due to the excesses of humankind!
Mia Farrow stars in Roman Polanski's classic psychological horror 'Rosemary's Baby', in which she moves with her actor husband into a block of New York Apartments. The seemingly friendly neighbours turn out to belong to a cult and force Rosemary unwittingly to give birth to the spawn of satan. The final scene shows Rosemary accepting the devil eyed child as her own…creepy!
Dr. Malcom Crowe (Bruce Willis) is a child psychologist who attempts to help a troubled boy (Haley Joel Osment) who just happens to be able to see dead people. Disturbing. Turns out, Crowe has been dead the whole time and has just been creeping everyone out with his presence. Why the ending is so good? We never saw it coming, although a second watching of the film provides some serious clues to the major twist.
Iconic American comedy-drama, 'The Graduate' stars Dustin Hoffman as disillusioned graduate Benjamin Braddock who begins a sorrid affair with an older (married) family friend, Mrs Robinson. Benjamin's parents, unaware of the affair, seek to set up Mrs Robsinson's daughter Elaine with their son. After an unsuccessful union, Benjamin still falls in love with Elaine and eventually shows up to gatecrash her wedding! The pair spend the final scene in a bus riding off into the sunset, thinking of what they have done.
Humphrey Bogart gave audiences the ultimate tear-jerker farewell in the final scene of 'Casablanca' where he bids goodbye to the beautiful Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman). Believing they would stay together, Rick forces Ilsa to board the plane with her husband, saying she would regret it if she stayed, "Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but soon and for the rest of your life." Pass us a tissue, please!
"Nobody puts baby in a corner!" became every shy girl's catch-cry after Patrick Swayze twirlsJennifer Grey in the final scene of 'Dirty Dancing'. Stunning onlookers, Baby's dancing skills appear out of nowhere, and she sails across the crowd to do the famed lift above Swayze's head. And then he mimes to the lyrics of "Time of Your Life". Sigh.
'Fight Club' stars Edward Norton, Brad Pitt, and Helena Bonham Carter. An underground 'Fight Club' is created as an escape from corporate life, and soon turns into the anti-materialist and anti-corporate organization called "Project Mayhem". Turns out Brad Pitt and Ed Norton are dissociated personalities in the same body. Watch it again and you might understand.
Classic drama 'Gone with the Wind' is so epic it required an intermission. After a tumultuous relationship, Scarlett O'Hara begs Rhett Butler to stay with her in the final scene…but he walks away into the early morning fog saying, "Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn." Scarlett is left weeping on the staircase and vowing to one day win back his love.
Christopher Nolan sent audiences away befuddled, but impressed with the final scene of 'Inception'. Leonardo DiCaprio supposedly returns to his two children - but tests the reality by using his spinning top. Frustratingly, he turns away and the movie ends before we ever know the results!
Javier Bardem proves to be a terrifying villan in the Cohen brothers award winning thriller 'No Country for Old Men'. The final scene follows the theme of suspense and doesn't disappoint, with the psychotic killer stumbling off into the unknown.
Brad Pitt strikes again with another good movie ending in thriller 'Seven'. Playing the short tempered detective Mills, Pitt discoverers his wife's beheaded package and kills the serial killer in the final scene, completing the seven deadly sins!
One of the more uplifting movie endings of all time can be found in 'The Shawshank Redemption'. After serving 40 years in jail, Red (played by Morgan Freeman) receives parole. He struggles to adapt to life outside prison and fears he never will. Remembering his promise to Andy (Tim Robbins), he visits Buxton and finds a cache containing money and a letter asking him to come to Zihuatanejo. Red violates his parole and travels to Fort Hancock, Texas and crosses the border to Mexico, admitting he finally feels hope. On a beach in Zihuatanejo, he finds Andy, and the two friends are happily reunited.
This iconic coming of age comedy-drama ends with a cheesy fist punch into the sports oval air and a slideshow of all those high school memories set to "Don't You (Forget About Me)". Misfits are cool, you guys!
Starring Mark Wahlberg as nightclub dishwasher-turned-porn star Eddie, 'Boogie Nights' chronicles his rise in the Golden Age of Porn of the 1970's and his fall during the excesses of the 1980's. He gives himself the screen name "Dirk Diggler" and spirals into an ending of cocaine addiction and financial troubles until he is finally redeemed.
