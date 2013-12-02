1/25 PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Best known for his role as car savvy cop Brian O'Conner in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, Paul Walker's acting credits equal the number of years that he lived. The actor, who died tragically on Saturday at the age of 40 following a fiery car crash, started his Hollywood career as a toddler in a Pampers commercial. The blond, blue-eyed hunk has appeared in 40 film and television titles to date, with two additional films yet to be released.



Click through to see Paul Walker's most memorable movie roles through the years.