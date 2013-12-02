News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Paul Walker dead aged 40.

You may also like these galleries

Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods

1/25 PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Best known for his role as car savvy cop Brian O'Conner in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, Paul Walker's acting credits equal the number of years that he lived. The actor, who died tragically on Saturday at the age of 40 following a fiery car crash, started his Hollywood career as a toddler in a Pampers commercial. The blond, blue-eyed hunk has appeared in 40 film and television titles to date, with two additional films yet to be released.

Click through to see Paul Walker's most memorable movie roles through the years.

2/25 PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Paul Walker in 'Throb' - 1986

3/25 PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Paul Walker and Steve Van Wormer in 'Meet the Deedles' - 1998

4/25 PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Paul Walker in 'Pleasantville' - 1998

5/25 PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Paul Walker and Freddie Prinze Jr. in 'She's All That' - 1998

6/25 PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Paul Walker in 'Varsity Blues' - 1999

7/25 PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Steve Zahn and Paul Walker in 'Joyride' - 2001

8/25 PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Leslie Bibb, Paul Walker and Joshua Jackson in 'The Skulls' - 2000

9/25 PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in Universal Pictures' 'The Fast & Furious' - 2001

10/25 PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Paul Walker and Frances O'Connor in 'Timeline' - 2003

11/25 PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Paul Walker in Universal Pictures' '2 Fast & Furious 2' - 2003

12/25 PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Penelope Cruz and Paul Walker in 'Noel' - 2004

13/25 PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Jessica Alba and Paul Walker in 'Into the Blue' - 2005

14/25 PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Paul Walker in 'Flags of our Fathers' - 2006

15/25 PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Vera Farmiga and Paul Walker in 'Running Scared' - 2006

16/25 PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Paul Walker in 'Eight Below' - 2006

17/25 PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Paul Walker in 'The Life and Death of Bobby Z' - 2007

18/25 PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Paul Walker in 'The Lazarus Project' - 2008

19/25 PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in Universal Pictures 'Fast & Furious' - 2009

20/25 PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Paul Walker in 'Takers' - 2010

21/25 PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Paul Walker in 'Vehicle' - 2013

22/25 PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel in 'Fast & Furious 6' - 2013

23/25 PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Paul Walker in 'The Hours' - 2013

24/25 PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel in 'Fast Five' - 2011

25/25 PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Rest in Peace Paul Walker.

More Galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares her pregnancy journey
Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian poses topless to promote spa treatments
Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure