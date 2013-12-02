PAUL WALKER: 1973 - 2013

Best known for his role as car savvy cop Brian O'Conner in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, Paul Walker's acting credits equal the number of years that he lived. The actor, who died tragically on Saturday at the age of 40 following a fiery car crash, started his Hollywood career as a toddler in a Pampers commercial. The blond, blue-eyed hunk has appeared in 40 film and television titles to date, with two additional films yet to be released.
Paul Walker in 'Throb' - 1986
Paul Walker and Steve Van Wormer in 'Meet the Deedles' - 1998
Paul Walker in 'Pleasantville' - 1998
Paul Walker and Freddie Prinze Jr. in 'She's All That' - 1998
Paul Walker in 'Varsity Blues' - 1999
Steve Zahn and Paul Walker in 'Joyride' - 2001
Leslie Bibb, Paul Walker and Joshua Jackson in 'The Skulls' - 2000
Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in Universal Pictures' 'The Fast & Furious' - 2001
Paul Walker and Frances O'Connor in 'Timeline' - 2003
Paul Walker in Universal Pictures' '2 Fast & Furious 2' - 2003
Penelope Cruz and Paul Walker in 'Noel' - 2004
Jessica Alba and Paul Walker in 'Into the Blue' - 2005
Paul Walker in 'Flags of our Fathers' - 2006
Vera Farmiga and Paul Walker in 'Running Scared' - 2006
Paul Walker in 'Eight Below' - 2006
Paul Walker in 'The Life and Death of Bobby Z' - 2007
Paul Walker in 'The Lazarus Project' - 2008
Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in Universal Pictures 'Fast & Furious' - 2009
Paul Walker in 'Takers' - 2010
Paul Walker in 'Vehicle' - 2013
Paul Walker and Vin Diesel in 'Fast & Furious 6' - 2013
Paul Walker in 'The Hours' - 2013
Paul Walker and Vin Diesel in 'Fast Five' - 2011
Rest in Peace Paul Walker.