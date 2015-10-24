Walt Disney and his creative team came up with over 50 different names for dwarves before settling on the seven in the movie. Some other options included Jumpy, Hungry, Weepy, Tubby, Helpful, Awful, Blabby, Gabby, Crabby, and Flabby.
Walt Disney Pictures
Cliff Edwards was a popular jazz singer known as “Ukulele Ike” before voicing the character of Jiminy Cricket. He later provided the voice of the lead crow and sang “When I see and Elephant Fly” in Disney’s “Dumbo.”
Walt Disney Pictures
The story team originally suggested that Dopey from “Snow White” should be the sorcerer’s apprentice, but Walt Disney insisted that it be Mickey Mouse, whose popularity had actually been waning with audiences at the time.
Walt Disney Pictures
Elizabeth “Betty” Noyes Hand was the unaccredited voice of Dumbo’s mother, Jumbo, and sang the Oscar-nominated song “Baby Mine.” Later, she dubbed the singing for Debbie Reynolds for two songs in “Singin’ in the Rain.”
Walt Disney Pictures
To properly capture the movement of real deer, a pair of live fawns were shipped from Maine to Disney’s studio in California so animators could watch them up close.
Walt Disney Pictures
The U.S. State Department enlisted Walt Disney to be a goodwill ambassador to South America to help sway several governments away from their ties with Nazi Germany. He brought a team of animators on tour with him who then developed this film.
Walt Disney Pictures
Clarence “Ducky” Nash – who provided the voice of Donald Duck for nearly 50-years – also did the Spanish, Portuguese and Italian versions of Donald’s dialogue, which he learned phonetically.
Walt Disney Pictures
“Mickey and the Beanstalk” was originally going to be its own feature, but the story was trimmed and paired with the short “Bongo.” Originally, ventriloquist Edgar Bergen and his puppet Charlie McCarthy narrated the story, but was later replaced with animated segments featuring Ludwig Von Drake.
Walt Disney Pictures
Ilene Woods was friends with the songwriters of “Cinderella,” who asked her to record demo versions of their songs without teller her what they were for. When they gave the recordings to Walt Disney, he picked Woods to voice the character over 400 other actresses who had auditioned for the part.
Walt Disney Pictures
A song was written for Alice called “Beyond the Laughing Sky” that was cut from the film. But the same melody was given new lyrics for Disney’s next film, “Peter Pan,” and it became the song “The Second star to the Right” (which still does include the phrase “beyond the laughing sky”).
Walt Disney Pictures
While legend states that the look of Tinker Bell was based on Marilyn Monroe, she was really designed after the actress Margaret Kerry, who was the live-action model for the tiny fairy. She said she spent over six months on a cold, bare soundstage in her bathing suit filming the character’s motions, which served as a guide to the animators.
Walt Disney Pictures
The opening scene where Darling receives Lady as a Christmas gift is based on the time Walt Disney actually gave his wife Lily a puppy wrapped up in a hat-box.
Walt Disney Pictures
Although she is the title character, Princess Aurora has only 18 minutes of screen time in the film, and she only speaks about 18 lines of dialogue (not counting her two songs).
Walt Disney Pictures
Pongo, the male Dalmatian, has 72 spots, the female Perita has 68, and every one of the puppies has 32 spots.
Walt Disney Pictures
This was the first Disney film with songs composed by the Oscar-winning team of Robert and Richard Sherman. The brothers went on to write songs for “Mary Poppins,” “The Jungle Book,” “The Aristocats,” along with the theme for the ride “It’s a Small World.”
Walt Disney Pictures
This was the last animated feature to be supervised by Walt Disney, who died in December 1966, 10 months before the film was released.
Walt Disney Pictures
Jazz bandleader Phil Harris provided the voice for lead characters in three straight Disney films, Baloo in “The Jungle Book”, Thomas O’Malley in “The Aristocats” and Little John in “Robin Hood.”
Walt Disney Pictures
Originally, Disney considered doing a feature based on the French folk tale of Reynard, the red fox. That story was abandoned but the existing designs were adapted for the character of Robin Hood.
Walt Disney Pictures
The feature is made up of three shorts that had been released over the span of a decade, so a different young actor provided the voice for Pooh’s human friend Christopher Robin in each installment.
Walt Disney Pictures
The villain was originally going to be Cruella De Vil from “101 Dalmatians,” but the character was changed because at the time it was against studio policy to do sequels (of course, there was a “Rescuers” sequel 13 years later).
Walt Disney Pictures
Future directors Don Bluth (“The Secret if NIMH”), John Lasseter (“Toy Story”), Brad Bird (“Ratatouille”), Henry Selick (“Coraline”) and Tim Burton (“Batman”) all worked as unaccredited animators on this feature.
Walt Disney Pictures
The first Disney animated film to earn a PG rating (for its dark and scary images), the film was a financial disaster, earning only $21 million on an estimated budget of over $40 million.
Walt Disney Pictures
This New York City-set kitten-and-dog movie was the first Disney film to create a department specifically for computer animation, using CGI effects for skyscrapers, cars, trains, and for a scooter-cart in the film’s big subway chase.
Walt Disney Pictures
There are so many little known facts around the film we don’t know where to begin! For one, Sebastian the crab was originally supposed to have an English accent. Thankfully, he wound up with a zesty Jamaican accent as his song “Under the Sea” went on to win an Oscar.
Walt Disney Pictures
Before “Finding Nemo,” Disney sent its “Rescuers” crew to explore Australia. The film marks the studio’s initial collaboration with Pixar and was the first Disney film to utilize a special computer animation process called CAPS. Several collaborations and more than 15 years later Disney would finally acquire Pixar.
Walt Disney Pictures
Belle was meant to have a moxie and an independent flair. Naturally, filmmakers dew inspiration from the late Katherine Hepburn – specifically her performance in the 1933 film adaptation of “Little Women” as Jo March.
Walt Disney Pictures
Several comedians, including Eddie Murphy, Steve Martin, and John Candy, were considered for the role of the Genie, made famous by Robin Williams. Encouraged to stray from the script, Williams owned the role as animators tailored the character around his improvised lines. Unfortunately, Williams and Disney couln’t agree over the terms of his employment and Dan Castellaneta (“The Simpsons”) voiced the Genie for the follow-up film.
Walt Disney Pictures
Best known as the voice of Darth Vader in the first “Star Wars” trilogy, James Earl Jones partnered with one actress all over again for his role as Mufasa in “The Lion King”. Jones and Mage Sinclair (the voice of Sarabi) played the King and Queen in the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy “Coming to America”.
Walt Disney Pictures
The film took five – count ‘em! – five years to make due to ultra complicated animation techniques used. Sadly, John Candy, who signed on to play Pocahontas’s talking turkey sidekick, died during the production. His part was cut from the final film as a result.
Walt Disney Pictures
Turning the story’s dark subject matter into a family-friendly Disney movie proved to be an ultimate challenge. While the creative team clashed often with the studio over the direction of the film, it did ultimately manage to avoid box office and critical disaster.
Walt Disney Pictures
Trippy! The characters in “Hercules” were fashioned after the animation seen in “Pink Floyd The Wall” – that and Greek statues.
Walt Disney Pictures
The story of Hua Mulan, a young woman who pretends to be a man to take her father’s place in the army, has been told in China for nearly 2000 years. While a few different versions of the tale have evolved over time, Mulan is thought to have been a real person.
Walt Disney Pictures
A new animation technique called Deep Canvas was created on this film to form its sweeping 3D backgrounds that look more like traditional paintings.
Walt Disney Pictures
This sequel to the 1940 “Fantasia” was originally conceived by Roy E. Disney in 1974.
Walt Disney Pictures
Like “Mary Poppins,” it combines live-action with animation. Overall, critics gave “Dinosaur” marginal praise, though it wasn’t one of Disney’s highest performers at the box office.
Walt Disney Pictures
This film was completely gutted an overhauled halfway through its production after it initially tested extremely poorly with audiences. Its original title was “Kingdom of the Sun”.
Walt Disney Pictures
During the making of the film, the production crew wore t-shirts that read “ATLANTIS – fewer songs, more explosions” – you know, because it had more of an action-adventure focus.
Walt Disney Pictures
Since cast members Tia Carrere (“Wayne’s World”) and Jason Scott Lee (“Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story”) were born in Hawaii, they helped script writers with dialogue and accents.
Walt Disney Pictures
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who voiced the role of alienated Teen Jim Hawkins, sprinkled some James Dean inspiration into his part.
Walt Disney Pictures
Joaquin Phoenix (as Kenai) messed up his line when he said “I don’t care that you and Blinky found the world’s biggest pine cone ever.” Jeremy Suarez (as Koda) corrected him with: “First of all, it’s not Blinky, it’s Bucky, and it wasn’t a pink cone it was a pine nut.” The accidental improvisation was kept in the final film.
Walt Disney Pictures
It would have been rated G if Maggie (Roseanne Barr) hadn’t said the line, “Year, they’re real. Quit staring”. For that, it got knocked over to PG territory.
Walt Disney Pictures
It would have been rated G if Maggie (Roseanne Barr) hadn’t said the line, “Year, they’re real. Quit staring”. For that, it got knocked over to PG territory.
Walt Disney Pictures
A certain former “Magnum P.I” actor voices a cameo in the film as Wilbur’s dad. While he’s not seen, Wilbur does say his dad looks like Tom Selleck. That’s because he IS Tom Selleck.
Walt Disney Pictures
Miley Cyrus, who was the voice of Penny, wasn’t Disney’s first choice. Chloe Grace Moretz recorded all of Penny’s lines before they pulled her for Cyrus.
Walt Disney Pictures
Disney proved self-referential as the look of “The Princess and the Frog” was fashioned after “Lady and the Tramp” in the city scenes and “Bambi” for the exteriors.
Walt Disney Pictures
A scene in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is very briefly referenced when Rapunzel looks at the mosaic of herself and the camera cuts from her eyes to the tile eyes – like when the camera cuts from Cameron’s eyes to child’s eyes in a pointillist painting in the 1986 comedy adventure.
Walt Disney Pictures
Lots of Disney films contain a hidden Mickey Mouse. In this one, you see Mickey after Tigger makes a first step from the mud as he goes looking for Eeyore.
Walt Disney Pictures
Filmmakers built a real-life version of the imagined ‘80s retro arcade game depicted in “Wreck-It Ralph.” Called Fix-It Felix, it actually works!
Walt Disney Pictures
Broadway star Idina Menzel, who plays Elsa, got filmmakers agree to raise the key of the film’s big song “Let it Go” so she could really belt it out.
Walt Disney Pictures
Set for release next November, “Big Hero 6” marks Disney’s first animated feature based on a Marvel comic.
Walt Disney Pictures