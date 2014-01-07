THE 13 MOST UNLIKELY ACTORS CAST IN SUPERHERO MOVIES

3/14 Joaquin Phoenix in 'Batman vs. Superman' (2015)

Variety reports that the Oscar-nominated star of 'Walk the Line' is a wanted man…for the role of the main antagonist in the upcoming superhero mashup/'Man of Steel' sequel, which sources say is probably Lex Luther. Phoenix has been making quite a comeback since all of that 'I'm Still Here' nonsense, particularly with his intense (and Oscar-nominated) performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's 'The Master'. He's currently receiving raves for his romantic turn in Spike Jonze's 'Her' and Warner Bros. seems to be keen to work with him on its biggest property… stay tuned for more!



Watch Joaquin in the trailer for 'Her'

