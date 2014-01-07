THE 13 MOST UNLIKELY ACTORS CAST IN SUPERHERO MOVIES

Joaquin Phoenix and Paul Rudd as Superheros? Hard to believe, but they wouldn't be the first stars who we never thought we'd see in a superhero movie...
Getty Images
Marvel Studios has confirmed that 'Anchorman' funny man Rudd has been cast as Ant-Man, and that the actor was "long ago identified as its first choice." Rudd doesn't exactly scream "superhero movie actor" at first glance… after all, Rudd was the guy who almost swallowed his own fist while he was having a hallucinogenic-induced Las Vegas freak-out in 'Knocked Up' (2007).
Getty Images
Variety reports that the Oscar-nominated star of 'Walk the Line' is a wanted man…for the role of the main antagonist in the upcoming superhero mashup/'Man of Steel' sequel, which sources say is probably Lex Luther. Phoenix has been making quite a comeback since all of that 'I'm Still Here' nonsense, particularly with his intense (and Oscar-nominated) performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's 'The Master'. He's currently receiving raves for his romantic turn in Spike Jonze's 'Her' and Warner Bros. seems to be keen to work with him on its biggest property… stay tuned for more!
Watch Joaquin in the trailer for 'Her'
Getty Images
The notorious Method actor and star of such serious dramas as 'On the Waterfront' (1954) and 'The Godfather' (1972) as ... Superman's Kryptonian father? Director Richard Donner demanded 'verisimilitude' in what's still the best-ever 'Superman' film, and he helped achieve it by attracting A-list actors like Brando and Gene Hackman to what was previously perceived as simply a "funny papers movie."
Warner Bros. Pictures
Hollywood's go-to sad sack and star of such melancholy character dramas as 'Sideways' (2004) as ... one of Spider-Man's most physically imposing and toughest foes? Giamatti's casting as the Rhino in this year's 'Spider-Man' sequel was one of the biggest surprises Sony Pictures has ever pulled, though it later made a little more sense upon the revelation that the character has been reimagined as a guy in a mech suit. Dammit, we kind of wanted to see Giamatti in the traditional Rhino get-up ...
Watch the trailer for 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2'
Sony Pictures Releasing
Frasier from 'Cheers' was the perfect choice for the role of Dr. Hank McCoy, the intelligent, eloquent, and hopelessly blue fur-covered mutant in 'X-Men: The Last Stand' (he's also our No. 1 choice for the role of Thurston Howell III in the just-announced 'Gilligan's Island' movie). Perfect, but completely unexpected.
Check out the trailer for 'X-Men: Days of Future Past', in cinemas from May 22
20th Century Fox
Joey from 'Dawson's Creek' as Bruce Wayne's childhood friend and would-be ladylove? While we don't understand a lot of the criticism of Katie Holmes's performance in Christopher Nolan's flagship Batman reboot (really, she was fine in the role), we are a little surprised that she got the part of the love interest in one of Warner Bros.' biggest tentpoles in the first place.
Warner Bros. Pictures
That's 'Sir' Anthony Hopkins to you. And we never thought a 'Sir' would ever play the role of Odin, Ruler of Asgard, father of Thor, the God of Thunder. Maybe Hopkins thought he was following in the footsteps of 'Sir' Laurence Olivier's turn as Zeus in 'Clash of the Titans' (1981)...
Paramount Pictures
Before her (completely awesome) turn as Pepper Potts, the former Darling of Miramax always seemed so serious, hardly ever letting her hair down as she traversed what seemed like a very meticulously planned Career Path. She first revealed that she might be interested in this whole 'comic book movie' thing — or at least the style of it — in 2004 when she appeared as the similarly-named Polly Perkins in 'Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow'. Now she's Tony Stark's girl, and we couldn't be happier.
Paramount Pictures
True, he was the first choice for the role from the star for both director Guillermo del Toro and 'Hellboy' comics creator Mike Mignola. We just never thought that Hollywood would green-light a $66 million tentpole film that stars Ron Perlman.
Sony Pictures Releasing
Andy from 'Parks and Recreation' as a guy named Star-Lord, leader of an intergalactic team of superheroes? It actually makes a little more sense when you consider the fact that his colleagues include a gun-crazy raccoon and a giant walking, talking tree.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Whoever it was at Marvel Films who convinced the Sundance Kid to star as a high-ranking S.H.I.E.L.D. exec in the new 'Captain America' movie deserves a raise, a promotion and maybe even a medal. Redford's what we're looking forward to the most in the upcoming sequel, and that's saying a lot, 'cause Scarlett Johansson's in it, too...
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Yeah, this really didn't work out. Rogen did, though — he shed 30 pounds to play the masked avenger with the sweetest ride this side of the Batmobile.
Sony Pictures Releasing
What do you do after an Oscar-nominated career comeback? Play the bad guy in a superhero movie, of course. Whatever good-will notorious Hollywood bad boy managed to score with his excellent turn in 'The Wrestler' (2008) pretty much dissolved after his ill-advised turn as Ivan Vanko in 'Iron Man 2', though it's not completely his fault — it's not like the character was, you know, written well or anything.
Paramount Pictures