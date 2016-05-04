Rare 'Star Wars' Photos From Movie Set

"Ok, you lot really like pics of a certain princess! Here's one of Carrie and her stunt double. You're Welcome."
Peter Mayhew/Twitter
"Its been 30 minutes, here is your gratuitous Chain-mail bikini shot. And look at @HamillHimself shirt!"
Peter Mayhew/Twitter
"Boing, Boing, Boing."
Peter Mayhew/Twitter
"We all go a little crazy, sometimes."
Peter Mayhew/Twitter
"I love this picture. Stuart Freeborn and Yoda having their makeup done by Irvin."
Peter Mayhew/Twitter
"The original C3P0 costume, before the rewrites."
Peter Mayhew/Twitter
"You are not Zazzle MoonBreaker"
"I am not Zazzle MoonBreaker"
"You like being behind the camera"
"I like..."
Peter Mayhew/Twitter
"Irvin had a fierce way of correcting you when you missed a mark. I look on in terror in the background..."
Peter Mayhew/Twitter
"Gary Kurtz, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Irvin Kershner."
Peter Mayhew/Twitter
"The most luscious princess in the galaxy and an 11 year old Warwick Davis. I want to be an 11 year old Warwick Davis."
Peter Mayhew/Twitter
"Anthony getting relief from the blazing sun."
Peter Mayhew/Twitter
"A backlot, a bottle of wine, and the ever alluring @CarrieFFisher. The rest of this set stay in the archive :)"
Peter Mayhew/Twitter
"#nostalgic so Im going to post some pics tonight. Like this 1 of Harrison, Anthony, Carrie & I sharing a laugh..."
Peter Mayhew/Twitter
"After the first dozen scaldings we learned not to bother @realbdw until after his first cup of coffee..."
Peter Mayhew/Twitter
"There's no evidence to support rumors that George wanted to write himself into the movie as Zazzle Moonbr- oh wait..."
Peter Mayhew/Twitter
"I want to be a pirate in the Pirates of Penzance Wear me silver-buckled slippers and me tight shiny pants I want to..."
Peter Mayhew/Twitter
"Another joyous moment on the set!! 0_o"
Peter Mayhew/Twitter
"naptime!"
Peter Mayhew/Twitter
"The sign in the back says Zazzle was here..."
Peter Mayhew/Twitter