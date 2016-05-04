News

Rare 'Star Wars' Photos From Movie Set

1/19 RARE 'STAR WARS' PHOTOS FROM MOVIE SET

"Ok, you lot really like pics of a certain princess! Here's one of Carrie and her stunt double. You're Welcome."

Peter Mayhew/Twitter

2/19 RARE 'STAR WARS' PHOTOS FROM MOVIE SET

"Its been 30 minutes, here is your gratuitous Chain-mail bikini shot. And look at @HamillHimself shirt!"

Peter Mayhew/Twitter

3/19 RARE 'STAR WARS' PHOTOS FROM MOVIE SET

"Boing, Boing, Boing."

Peter Mayhew/Twitter

4/19 RARE 'STAR WARS' PHOTOS FROM MOVIE SET

"We all go a little crazy, sometimes."

Peter Mayhew/Twitter

5/19 RARE 'STAR WARS' PHOTOS FROM MOVIE SET

"I love this picture. Stuart Freeborn and Yoda having their makeup done by Irvin."

Peter Mayhew/Twitter

6/19 RARE 'STAR WARS' PHOTOS FROM MOVIE SET

"The original C3P0 costume, before the rewrites."

Peter Mayhew/Twitter

7/19 RARE 'STAR WARS' PHOTOS FROM MOVIE SET

"You are not Zazzle MoonBreaker"
"I am not Zazzle MoonBreaker"
"You like being behind the camera"
"I like..."

Peter Mayhew/Twitter

8/19 RARE 'STAR WARS' PHOTOS FROM MOVIE SET

"Irvin had a fierce way of correcting you when you missed a mark. I look on in terror in the background..."

Peter Mayhew/Twitter

9/19 RARE 'STAR WARS' PHOTOS FROM MOVIE SET

"Gary Kurtz, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Irvin Kershner."

Peter Mayhew/Twitter

10/19 RARE 'STAR WARS' PHOTOS FROM MOVIE SET

"The most luscious princess in the galaxy and an 11 year old Warwick Davis. I want to be an 11 year old Warwick Davis."

Peter Mayhew/Twitter

11/19 RARE 'STAR WARS' PHOTOS FROM MOVIE SET

"Anthony getting relief from the blazing sun."

Peter Mayhew/Twitter

12/19 RARE 'STAR WARS' PHOTOS FROM MOVIE SET

"A backlot, a bottle of wine, and the ever alluring @CarrieFFisher. The rest of this set stay in the archive :)"

Peter Mayhew/Twitter

13/19 RARE 'STAR WARS' PHOTOS FROM MOVIE SET

"#nostalgic so Im going to post some pics tonight. Like this 1 of Harrison, Anthony, Carrie & I sharing a laugh..."

Peter Mayhew/Twitter

14/19 RARE 'STAR WARS' PHOTOS FROM MOVIE SET

"After the first dozen scaldings we learned not to bother @realbdw until after his first cup of coffee..."

Peter Mayhew/Twitter

15/19 RARE 'STAR WARS' PHOTOS FROM MOVIE SET

"There's no evidence to support rumors that George wanted to write himself into the movie as Zazzle Moonbr- oh wait..."

Peter Mayhew/Twitter

16/19 RARE 'STAR WARS' PHOTOS FROM MOVIE SET

"I want to be a pirate in the Pirates of Penzance Wear me silver-buckled slippers and me tight shiny pants I want to..."

Peter Mayhew/Twitter

17/19 RARE 'STAR WARS' PHOTOS FROM MOVIE SET

"Another joyous moment on the set!! 0_o"

Peter Mayhew/Twitter

18/19 RARE 'STAR WARS' PHOTOS FROM MOVIE SET

"naptime!"

Peter Mayhew/Twitter

19/19 RARE 'STAR WARS' PHOTOS FROM MOVIE SET

"The sign in the back says Zazzle was here..."

Peter Mayhew/Twitter

