TOUGH SUITS: MOVIE'S MOST CUMBERSOME OUTFITS

13/14 R2-D2 in 'Star Wars'

Not only did poor Kenny Baker have to hang out in a tin can all day, he had to do so while enduring his fellow droid, Anthony Daniels, whom Baker still doesn't exactly see eye-to-eye with. As far as the tin can itself: "It's not as bad as an Ewok. It's not easy, they have to take the head off and pick me up and put me in. I have a seat inside, a child's car seat, to sit on and a couple of grab rails inside there which I can hold onto which, and then I stand up and I've got a harness which I lift up on my shoulders. It weighs about 80 pounds. And then I can move it from side to side and wobble it around," Baker said during a web chat in 2001.

