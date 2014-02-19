TOUGH SUITS: MOVIE'S MOST CUMBERSOME OUTFITS

Some of the most iconic suits in movie history, are also the most uncomfortable...
Peter Weller complained so much about the original 1987 suit that he got himself fired, albeit briefly. Fortunately, the very expensive suit had been custom tailored to Weller's frame and it was easier to make nice than to make a new suit.
While the suits got progressively more comfortable with each new film, Robert Downey Jr. told Yahoo Movies after shooting 'Iron Man 3', "there is no comfortable version of it, so it's kind of like, 'Hey, don't you think these bamboo shoots are actually a little less rough on the cuticle until they get down to the nerve?'"
In the 1954 creature feature, Haruo Nakajima's suit weighed in at over 200 pounds, reportedly causing the actor to lose a cup full of sweat by the end of each day.
Because of Hellboy's animatronic demon hand, Ron Perlman lost complete control of his right hand. Good thing he's left-handed!
While full-sized puppets and inserts were frequently relied upon, men in Stan Winston suits were used for most of the best shots of the blood-thirsty dinosaurs. In order to effectively operate the suit, special-effects man John Rosengrant would be forced to crouch in a skier's tuck-like position for long periods of time. "My back would go out after about 30 minutes," said Rosengrant. But it wasn't all bad, in between takes while still in costume, Rosengrant would be hung from a framework to take the load off.
After discovering 7-foot-2 Bolaji Badejo in a bar, director Ridley Scott convinced the Nigerian to don a suit and nab his only acting credit. Oscar-winning designer H.R. Giger said, "The creature looks biomechanics. Starting with the plaster core, I worked with Plasticine, rubber, bones, ribbed tubes, and different mechanical stuff like wires. The whole costume is translucent; the head if fiberglass." Sounds comfy, no? No…
The robot was actually over 7 feet tall, but even so, Frankie Darro, the "rather small man" inside the suit, had little room to roam. "I think he was a jockey at one time. Anyway, he was inside that thing and I remember the poor guy was just sweating like a stuck pig, because it was hot in there," said co-star Robert Dix in the book 'Wild Beyonce Belief! Interviews with Exploitation Filmmakers of the 1960s and 1970s'.
As the co-star of the recently released 'Robocop' re-make, Michael Keaton has been reminiscing a lot about his own difficult getup. "I drink a lot of coffee, I eat a ton of vitamins and I drink a ton of water - I couldn't do [any] of that because I couldn't go to the bathroom. So, they put me in this thing and inside - honestly, I started having panic attacks. Literally, panic attacks. So, I though, 'I don't know how I'm going to do this, man. I'm feeling really, really scared,'" said Keaton. Good thing the bad guys didn't know that!
Jean-Claude Van Damme was originally cast as Arnie's alien adversary, but the Muscles from Brussels quit two days into shooting, mostly because of the deficiencies of the original suit and how hidden he'd be behind it. After a new suit designed by multiple Oscar winner Stan Winston, the 7-foot-2 Kevin Peter Hall (who also suited up for 'Harry and the Hendersons') had to be "strong enough to fight Arnold, and manage the suit, and all of those special-effects weapons that I had to carry," the late actor told Entertainment Tonight in 1987.
Kevin Peter Hall had a big summer in 1987, and not just because he was over 7 feet tall. A week before he played the Predator, he suited up as Harry, the lovable bigfoot taken in by John Lithgow and family. "It was heavy, and it was a job to perform it, but it was so well made, and it was so like a work of art, every hair on the suit was individually threaded in, and they just took so much time and care with it, that it was like real. Everyone treated it like it was real," said Hall.
There were many versions of Bert Lahr's iconic costume, many of which included actual lion pelts, some of which stunk of decayed lion, and all of which were reported to be between 50 and 70 pounds.
Not only did poor Kenny Baker have to hang out in a tin can all day, he had to do so while enduring his fellow droid, Anthony Daniels, whom Baker still doesn't exactly see eye-to-eye with. As far as the tin can itself: "It's not as bad as an Ewok. It's not easy, they have to take the head off and pick me up and put me in. I have a seat inside, a child's car seat, to sit on and a couple of grab rails inside there which I can hold onto which, and then I stand up and I've got a harness which I lift up on my shoulders. It weighs about 80 pounds. And then I can move it from side to side and wobble it around," Baker said during a web chat in 2001.
Certainly the costumes were cumbersome and uncomfortable (and really hot), but at least they had time to take a smoke break!
