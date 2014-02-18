4/16 Anna Paquin- ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ (2014)

Canadian-born New Zealand actress Anna Paquin reprised her role as Marie (and her alter ego Rogue) in the upcoming ‘X-Men’ film. She reunited with cast mates from the original trilogy (including Hugh Jackman), but her one and only sequence was unfortunately cut when it came to the editing process. The sequence is said to probably appear on the DVD.



