British actress Samantha Morton is the latest star to have her performance left on the cutting room floor. She originally voiced the digital assistant in Spike Jonze’s sci-fi-tinged rom-com ‘Her’, only to be replaced by Scarlett Johansson.
Who would have thought an actor would be cut from a film for being “too famous”! Well this was definitely the case for Tobey Maguire who was dropped from Ang Lee’s Academy Award winning film ‘Life of Pi’ for that very reason.
It seems not even stars as big as Rachel Weisz and Michael Sheen could avoid the cutting room floor. Both were dropped by director Terrence Malick (who has a bad habit for dropping stars from his films) from the film ‘To the Wonder’.
Canadian-born New Zealand actress Anna Paquin reprised her role as Marie (and her alter ego Rogue) in the upcoming ‘X-Men’ film. She reunited with cast mates from the original trilogy (including Hugh Jackman), but her one and only sequence was unfortunately cut when it came to the editing process. The sequence is said to probably appear on the DVD.
Ryan Gosling fired because he was too overweight? Say what?! Just days before production on ‘The Lovely Bones’ was set to begin, the normally ripped Gos was fired due to his massive weight gain. Gosling told the Hollywood Reporter that his opinion on what the character should look like obviously differed to that of the director Peter Jackson…
Uma Thurman was set to play Blake Lively’s onscreen mother in the adaptation of Don Winslow’s ‘Savages’ but was unfortunately dropped from the film. Despite her playing the character “beautifully”, director Oliver Stone told HuffPost Entertainment that he had to cut her from the film in order to reduce the film's running time.
Poor Eric! He had the world at his feet when he was gifted the role of teenager Marty Mcfly in an ambitious teen comedy about time travel. Unfortunately for Stolz, he didn’t nail the performance and the role was recast with Michael J. Fox, who was the original pick for the role, but couldn’t film at the time due to other acting commitments.
'Twilight' star Robert Pattinson was set to play Reese Witherspoon’s son in the 2004 period drama ‘Vanity Fair’, but his part was eventually dropped. Ironically, Pattinson later went on the star opposite Witherspoon in the 2011 film adaptation of Sara Gruen’s historical novel ‘Water for Elephants’.
Kevin Costner was to star in ‘The Big Chill’, playing a man whose suicide brings the characters of the film, all former college friends, together. Unfortunately for him all flashback scenes were eventually removed, with only the wrists of his corpse seen early on in the movie.
Biehm played Kyle Reese in the original ‘Terminator’ in 1984 and scored himself a scene in the follow up in 1991. However, the scene was eventually cut from the cinema release, but luckily for Michael was restored in the director’s cut.
You may think that cutting two actors from a film is bad, but seven?! This was evidently the case in Terrence Malick’s World War Two epic ‘The Thin Red Line’ where seven actors, including Billy Bob Thornton, Gary Oldman, Martin Sheen, Bill Pullman, Lukas Haas, Viggo Mortensen and Mickey Rourke, were all cut.
The late James Gandolfini was set to play the love interest of Sandra Bullock’s 9/11 widow, but was cut from the film after test audiences failed to warm up to his scenes.
La Toya Jackson was originally featured in a toe-curling interview with Sacha Baron Cohen’s Austrian fashion journalist, in which she was invited to east sushi off the naked body of an obese man. The scene was removed following the unexpected death of Michael Jackson just before the film’s release. It was eventually included on the DVD.
Notoriously picky Woody Allen essentially remade his 1987 film 'September' with different actors after his first pass didn't come up to snuff. The first version, which included Christopher Walken, Sam Shepard, Maureen O’Sullivan and Charles Durning, was finished and edited, but Allen decided it wasn't good enough, so he recast the whole lot!
Woody strikes again! Liv Tyler filmed scenes for Woody Allen’s musical comedy ‘Everyone Says I Love You’, but these were eventually cut in order to reduce the running time of the film.
It seems things weren’t meant to be for Michelle Monaghan, after her scenes were cut from the 2005 supernatural action-thriller ‘Constantine’, directed by Francis Lawrence and starring Keanu Reeves.
