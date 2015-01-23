15/19 Kid spoils the scene - North by Northwest (1959)

Kids can be dumb. Look no further than this scene from 'North By Northwest' for proof: the small kid sitting at a table in the background has obviously been told that a gun is about to go off, but sticks his fingers in his ears a good five seconds before it's discharged. Nice going, kid. We hope he grew up knowing he ruined one of the best films ever made.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer