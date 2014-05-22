News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

THE MOVIE ENDINGS WE DIDN'T UNDERSTAND

Leonardo DiCaprio in Inception

You may also like these galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

MAFS's Davina Rankin's cheeky tropical getaway

1/12 Inception

Christopher Nolan’s dream-within-a-dream movie is super confusing. Was Cobb (Leo DiCaprio) reunited with his family? Or was he still in a dream? His totem was still spinning so he must have still been in a dream right? Right?!

Roadshow Films

2/12 The Matrix Revolutions

How can you understand the ending to 'The Matrix' when you can't even keep up with what's happening through the entire plot?

Warner Bros. Pictures Distribution

3/12 Donnie Darko

We’re pretty sure you’d need a degree theoretical physics to understand this classic. Our heads hurt just thinking about it.

Newmarket Entertainment Group

4/12 2001: A Space Odyssey

With it's trippy visuals, long scenes without dialogue, and an ending where astronaut Dave Bowman turns into a giant space-faring baby, there's little wonder we were left scratching our heads.

MGM Distribution Company

5/12 Blade Runner

The ending to this sci-fi classic is quite ambiguous. Do Deckard and Rachael escape successfully? Do they live a happy life together? Was Deckard really a replicant all along? So many questions…

Warner Bros.

6/12 Pi

Like most of Darren Aronofsky's films, Pi leaves you utterly confused and often with a headache. The film tells the story of a mathematician who believes everything in nature can be understood with numbers.

Artisan Entertainment

7/12 Memento

The story is told out of chronological order and the main character suffers from a form of amnesia. Enough said.

Newmarket Entertainment Group

8/12 American Psycho

In the final scenes of ‘American Psycho’, serial killer Patrick Bateman has a mental breakdown and confesses all of his crimes to his lawyer. When he goes to find the bodies of his victims however, he finds that they are missing. This begs the question, was Bateman really a serial killer, or was it all in his head?

Lions Gate Releasing

9/12 Mulholland Drive

It's disjointed and non-linear, and has an ending that the director refuses to explain. Help us understand! Why is that creepy figure behind the diner?!

Universal Focus

10/12 The Tree of Life

The family's story is interspersed with scenes of the universes creation and end. That's already confusing enough, but then you have that weird dream-like vision at the end and we just... we're too confused.

Icon Films

11/12 Dawn of the Dead

The end of ‘Dawn of the Dead’ (a movie about a zombie invasion), sees the remaining two protagonists Stephen and Francine fly off in a helicopter to an uncertain future. Yeah, well, that’s not a good enough explanation for us. Where do they fly to? What happens next?

Paramount Pictures

12/12 Lost in Translation

What does Murray whisper to Johansson as the two bid farewell at the end of ‘Lost in Translation’? Well if we knew that we wouldn’t be so damn confused now would we?

Focus Features

More Galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

MAFS's Davina Rankin's cheeky tropical getaway
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Jen Hawkins' body double sizzles in red