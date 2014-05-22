Christopher Nolan’s dream-within-a-dream movie is super confusing. Was Cobb (Leo DiCaprio) reunited with his family? Or was he still in a dream? His totem was still spinning so he must have still been in a dream right? Right?!
How can you understand the ending to 'The Matrix' when you can't even keep up with what's happening through the entire plot?
We’re pretty sure you’d need a degree theoretical physics to understand this classic. Our heads hurt just thinking about it.
With it's trippy visuals, long scenes without dialogue, and an ending where astronaut Dave Bowman turns into a giant space-faring baby, there's little wonder we were left scratching our heads.
The ending to this sci-fi classic is quite ambiguous. Do Deckard and Rachael escape successfully? Do they live a happy life together? Was Deckard really a replicant all along? So many questions…
Like most of Darren Aronofsky's films, Pi leaves you utterly confused and often with a headache. The film tells the story of a mathematician who believes everything in nature can be understood with numbers.
The story is told out of chronological order and the main character suffers from a form of amnesia. Enough said.
In the final scenes of ‘American Psycho’, serial killer Patrick Bateman has a mental breakdown and confesses all of his crimes to his lawyer. When he goes to find the bodies of his victims however, he finds that they are missing. This begs the question, was Bateman really a serial killer, or was it all in his head?
It's disjointed and non-linear, and has an ending that the director refuses to explain. Help us understand! Why is that creepy figure behind the diner?!
The family's story is interspersed with scenes of the universes creation and end. That's already confusing enough, but then you have that weird dream-like vision at the end and we just... we're too confused.
The end of ‘Dawn of the Dead’ (a movie about a zombie invasion), sees the remaining two protagonists Stephen and Francine fly off in a helicopter to an uncertain future. Yeah, well, that’s not a good enough explanation for us. Where do they fly to? What happens next?
What does Murray whisper to Johansson as the two bid farewell at the end of ‘Lost in Translation’? Well if we knew that we wouldn’t be so damn confused now would we?
