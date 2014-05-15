News

'GRACE OF MONACO' CANNES FILM FESTIVAL PREMIERE

Nicole Kidman at Grace of Monaco premiere Cannes Film Festival 2014

1/14 'GRACE OF MONACO' CANNES FILM FESTIVAL PREMIERE

The star of the show - Nicole Kidman - wears a stunning blue Armani Privé princess gown to introduce her latest film, 'Grace of Monaco', to the world. Even though the film has been panned by critics, it seems our Nicole can't put a fashion foot wrong!

Getty Images

2/14 'GRACE OF MONACO' CANNES FILM FESTIVAL PREMIERE

Blake Lively continues her red carpet winning streak at the Cannes Film Festival premiere. The former 'Gossip Girl' star rocked a burgundy dress, complete with thigh-high split.

Getty Images

3/14 'GRACE OF MONACO' CANNES FILM FESTIVAL PREMIERE

Exercise guru and actress Jane Fonda showed she still has it at Grace of Monaco premiere Cannes Film Festival 2014.

Getty Images

4/14 'GRACE OF MONACO' CANNES FILM FESTIVAL PREMIERE

Nicole Kidman had tongues wagging as she sported a rather unusual new facial look on the red carpet.

Getty Images

5/14 'GRACE OF MONACO' CANNES FILM FESTIVAL PREMIERE

A surprise guest, 'Keeping Up With the Kardashian' star Kendall Jenner walked the red carpet in a black and white Chanel dress.

Getty Images

6/14 'GRACE OF MONACO' CANNES FILM FESTIVAL PREMIERE

'Avatar' star Zoe Saldana looks stunning at Grace of Monaco premiere Cannes Film Festival 2014.

Getty Images

7/14 'GRACE OF MONACO' CANNES FILM FESTIVAL PREMIERE

'Gravity' director Alfonso Cuarón arrives at the 'Grace of Monaco' premiere in Cannes.

Getty Images

8/14 'GRACE OF MONACO' CANNES FILM FESTIVAL PREMIERE

Supermodel - and Taylor Swift's new bestie - Karlie Kloss wears the colour of the moment at Grace of Monaco premiere Cannes Film Festival 2014.

Getty Images

9/14 'GRACE OF MONACO' CANNES FILM FESTIVAL PREMIERE

'The Bling Ring' director Sofia Coppola takes a casual stroll at the Cannes Film Festival opening night.

Getty Images

10/14 'GRACE OF MONACO' CANNES FILM FESTIVAL PREMIERE

Willem Dafoe arrives at the 'Grace of Monaco' Cannes premiere.

Getty Images

11/14 'GRACE OF MONACO' CANNES FILM FESTIVAL PREMIERE

'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' beauty Zhang Ziyi dons a black and white gown for the 'Grace of Monaco' premiere.

Getty Images

12/14 'GRACE OF MONACO' CANNES FILM FESTIVAL PREMIERE

French actress Audrey Tautou (known for 'Amélie') works a quirky look at Cannes opening night.

Getty Images

13/14 'GRACE OF MONACO' CANNES FILM FESTIVAL PREMIERE

'Blue is the Warmest Colour' star Adéle Exarchopoulos arrives at the 'Grace of Monaco' premiere.

Getty Images

14/14 'GRACE OF MONACO' CANNES FILM FESTIVAL PREMIERE

Former Russian reality TV star Elena Lenina brings a little crazy to the Cannes Film Festival. Who says glitz and glamour can't be fun!

Getty Images

