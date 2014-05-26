Lenny Kravitz

While the singer-songwriter and 'Hunger Games' actor is celebrating his big 5-0 today... and damn does he look good!
Having turned 50 just last year, Brad Pitt is still one of the world's most attractive men.
Aged 53, George Clooney is still swooned over and fantasised about by women of all ages worldwide...even though his recent engagement may mean he is off the market for good!
Known and loved for his quirkiness, Johnny Depp remains super sexy at 50.
Is Christopher Meloni a vampire? This man looks like he hasn't aged a day! The SUV actor is looking mighty fine, aged 53.
Aged 53, the Spanish actor is still smoking' hot.
As if an English accent isn't hot enough, Colin Firth adds to it by still looking great at 53.
Labelled as one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation, Daniel Day-Lewis, 57, is still as attractive as ever.
Can you believe that the Bond actor is 61?! 61 and he still looks that good?! We'll have what he's having, thanks.
He's a writer, director, televsion host, actor, and stand-up comedian, AND he still looks fine at 51.
