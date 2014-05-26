News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

THE 10 HOTTEST HOLLYWOOD MEN OVER 50

Lenny Kravitz

You may also like these galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
All the outfits you need to see from Coachella

All the outfits you need to see from Coachella
10 etiquette tips to follow in Japan

9 Japanese etiquette rules revealed

1/10 Lenny Kravitz

While the singer-songwriter and 'Hunger Games' actor is celebrating his big 5-0 today... and damn does he look good!

Getty Images

2/10 Brad Pitt

Having turned 50 just last year, Brad Pitt is still one of the world's most attractive men.

Getty Images

3/10 George Clooney

Aged 53, George Clooney is still swooned over and fantasised about by women of all ages worldwide...even though his recent engagement may mean he is off the market for good!

Getty Images

4/10 Johnny Depp

Known and loved for his quirkiness, Johnny Depp remains super sexy at 50.

Getty Images

5/10 Christopher Meloni

Is Christopher Meloni a vampire? This man looks like he hasn't aged a day! The SUV actor is looking mighty fine, aged 53.

Getty Images

6/10 Antonio Banderas

Aged 53, the Spanish actor is still smoking' hot.

Getty Images

7/10 Colin Firth

As if an English accent isn't hot enough, Colin Firth adds to it by still looking great at 53.

Getty Images

8/10 Daniel Day-Lewis

Labelled as one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation, Daniel Day-Lewis, 57, is still as attractive as ever.

Getty Images

9/10 Pierce Brosnan

Can you believe that the Bond actor is 61?! 61 and he still looks that good?! We'll have what he's having, thanks.

Getty Images

10/10 Jon Stewart

He's a writer, director, televsion host, actor, and stand-up comedian, AND he still looks fine at 51.

Getty Images

More Galleries

Anna Heinrich celebrates her engagement party

Anna Heinrich celebrates her luxe hens party
Celebs party at Coachella 2018

Rihanna turns heads in see-through naked dress
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise