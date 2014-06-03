10/17 The Rolling Stones – ‘C***sucker Blues’ (1972)

The film was intended to be a behind-the-scenes documentary of a Stones tour during the 70s, but the content was shocking that the band sued the director to stop it from being sent to the cinemas. Some of the key moments include: Jagger fondling in bed, graphic sex scenes in obscure locations, and obscene amounts of drug use including Jagger allegedly snorting coke. During one scene, members of the entourage start getting kinky with groupies while the Stones watch and play percussion instruments. The doco has never been released and under a court order, it can only be screened once a year and cannot be shown unless the director is in the same room.

Getty Images