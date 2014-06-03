The film, which features McConaughey as a screaming psychopath, was intended for release in 1995 but because the up and coming star was about to feature in films alongside Sandra Bullock and Sam Jackson, his agents managed to get the movie limited to a 20 city release in edited form and with a different movie title.
Apart from being the best of friends in real life, these actors are fairly powerful as individual actors in Hollywood and because of a lawsuit made by the stars, the film cannot be aired in the USA. After ‘Titanic’ came out and DiCaprio began rolling in the dollars, he didn’t want the film to be seen….however, it WAS released in Europe. The hype was supposedly around DiCaprio’s character, who was a bisexual and appears nude in one scene but it turns out none of those two claims are true.
Sly had some rather choice words about the quality of the film; “I made some truly awful movies. Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot’ was the worst. If you ever want someone to confess to murder, just make him or her sit through that film. They will confess to anything after 15 minutes.”
Taking dark humour one giant leap too far… Lewis starred in a movie about a circus clown that takes children to the Nazis. Lewis plays a German circus clown arrested for drunkenly insulting Hitler and sent to a concentration camp where he begins entertaining Jewish children and leading them into Auschwitz. Due to a bunch of legal and financial issues (not surprising), the film was never released and Lewis allegedly keeps the only existing VHS copy locked in a vault in his office.
At the height of their fame, the manager of Kiss thought the band had exhausted themselves musically and needed to branch out to make more money. So they decided on a superhero-esque film where Gene Simmons could breath fire, Paul Stanely could shoot lasers from his eyes and control minds, Ace could also shoot lasers and teleport while Peter Criss had leaping powers. Though the movie was one of the highest rated TV films in 1978, the band loathed it because their lack of acting skills made them look “buffoonish” and it was re-edited to be aired theatrically outside the USA.
Word has it that Cusack despised the 80s comedy so intensely that he reportedly walked out of the screening and told the film’s director that it was “the worst thing I have ever seen” and that he would “never trust you as a director again.” Harsh.
The 11 animated shorts have never been officially released and were withdrawn from syndication because the clips were 100 per cent racist. Ethnic stereotypes, particularly blackface, are key to the cartoon’s plot…so much so that one cartoon - ‘Clean Pastures’ - is set in an all-black section of heaven where a black version of St. Peter is concerned about a lack of black people in heaven.
The documentary about the rapping legend follows Wayne in his everyday life, but he withdrew his cooperation and sued the filmmakers for $50 million because he realised the film focussed on his addiction to pot and cough syrup and filmed him proudly telling people about his first sex experience aged 11. The filmmakers countersued Mr Wayne for not undertaking the interviews, refusing to provide the video material he promised and improperly trying to convince MTV and Viacom to cancel the film.
Wahlberg does not recall the film fondly at all… When talking with a fellow actor during a press conference for ‘The Fighter’ Wahlberg had this to say; “We had actually had the luxury of having lunch before to talk about another movie and it was a bad movie that I did… I don’t want to tell you what movie… alright ‘The Happening.’ F^&* it. It is what it is.”
The film was intended to be a behind-the-scenes documentary of a Stones tour during the 70s, but the content was shocking that the band sued the director to stop it from being sent to the cinemas. Some of the key moments include: Jagger fondling in bed, graphic sex scenes in obscure locations, and obscene amounts of drug use including Jagger allegedly snorting coke. During one scene, members of the entourage start getting kinky with groupies while the Stones watch and play percussion instruments. The doco has never been released and under a court order, it can only be screened once a year and cannot be shown unless the director is in the same room.
Over the course of his lengthy acting career, none of his films are quite as disastrous at this essentially soft-core porn film that was not released on DVD in the USA until 2004. Perhaps its poor quality can be put down to Stallone spending just two days on the set of the movie and getting paid $200 for standing around naked but Stallone was homeless at the time and needed the money.
Plans to get the documentary to be released on DVD were blocked by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr in 2008. The film shows the band working on their last album and the tension/awkwardness is intense, with arguments and rifts showing cracks in the band. It also shows a disengaged John Lennon who is shadowed by Yoko Ono in almost every studio scene with no other band member acknowledging her.
Acting legend, Sean Connery, definitely didn’t have the nicest things to say about the movie that sent him into retirement. Connery clashed frequently with the director on set and said at a launch party that the director, who failed to attend, was at the ‘local asylum.’
Usually stars brag about how funny, dramatic or inspiring their film is in a bid to spruce up some promo but Cross told talk show host Conan O’Brien that the film was “a big commercial for Carnival Cruise Lines” and advised the audience to avoid seeing the film.
Cosby disliked the production so much that he told audiences they’d be wasting their money on seeing the film. His words might’ve had something to do with the $5 million the film grossed at the box office (it cost $24 million to make) but perhaps there was some truth to Cosby’s comments as the movie won a Razzie for Worst Screenplay and Worst Picture. Ouch.
Despite attracting an enormous amount of fame for his role as wise Jedi, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Guinness recalls in his autobiography telling an eager young Star Wars addict (who’d seen the film over one hundred times) that he’d agree to give the boy his signature as long as the child vowed to never see the film again.
The unplanned pregnancy box office hit created plenty of laughs for moviegoers everywhere but lead actress, Katherine Heigl, felt it crossed her feminist views, describing the film as; “… a little sexist. It paints the women as shrews, as humourless and uptight, and it paints the men as loveable, goofy, fun-loving guys.”
