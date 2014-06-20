8/12 A Clockwork Orange (1971)

What should have happened:Alex DeLarge and his gang of “droogs” invade the home of a writer, before beating him and assaulting his wife.



What actually happened:Director Stanley Kubrick struggled for days with this particular scene, until he asked actor Malcolm McDowell to improvise a song and dance for it. McDowell sang the only song he could think of - ‘Singin’ In The Rain’ - which worked, prompting Kubrick to snap up the song rights for $10,000 to use it in the final film.

Warner Bros., Hawk Films