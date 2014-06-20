What should have happened:Daniel Craig’s Bond dives into the sea and floats off, watching the beautiful Solange dismount her horse on the beach.
What actually happened:Craig dove into the sea as instructed, but instead of “floating off”, he hit a sand bank. So he stood up instead of awkwardly swimming, and his Ursula Andress moment was complete, captured on film forever.
Sony Pictures Releasing
What should have happened:In a climactic scene in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’, The Joker (Heath Ledger) walks casually away from a hospital, with the bombs that he’s planted razing the buildings behind him to the ground.
What actually happened: It was a one-time-only affair, with a huge explosion rigged to go off. But for some reason, it didn’t. Ledger - never breaking character - topped, gave the detonator a comical shake, tried the button a few more times, and then… bingo! The explosion went off and cinematic history was made.
Roadshow Films
What should have happened:Leonardo DiCaprio’s menacing Calvin Candie confronts Django about his past relationship with his slave Broomhilda. He raises his voice, slams around a bit...all perfectly normal for a Tarantino film.
What actually happened: DiCaprio slammed his hand onto the dining table, smashing a glass and cutting his hand open. Blood poured from his hand, but Tarantino didn’t cut and neither did Leo. He even smears his own blood over the face of Kerry Washington’s horrified character, much to her visible disgust.
Sony Pictures Releasing
What should have happened:Ed Norton’s wimpy character is being taught how to fight by Brad Pitt’s cocksure Tyler Durden in a parking lot. Norton was supposed to meekly punch Pitt on the shoulder, as rehearsed.
What actually happened: Norton lamps Pitt right on the ear, causing him to cuss and shout “You hit me in the ear!”. Director David Fincher had provoked Norton into doing something different in the scene, but had neglected to tell Pitt, hence the surprise.
20th Century Fox
What should have happened: Francis Ford Coppola envisioned the wayward Colonel Kurtz as a “lean and hungry warrior”, and cast Marlon Brando who he had worked with on ‘The Godfather’.
What actually happened:Brando arrived on set, bloated, weighing over 20 stone. “No Green Beret uniform on earth was big enough” said co-producer Gray Frederickson. Brando shaved his head, dressed in a big shapeless black moo moo, and demanded he improvise his lines, while only being shot in the dark. The resulting footage of Brando that Coppola somehow managed to get is menacing, brooding, bonkers, and 100% cinematic gold.
United Artists Films
What should have happened: Aragorn, Gandalf, Legolas, and Gimli are riding to Edoras. Eowyn steps outside of the great hall in a distraught state, wistfully staring into the distance. Cue one of Peter Jackson’s signature lingering scenery shots.
What actually happened:Miranda Otto’s character steps onto the windy courtyard as planned, but a wayward flag rips loose from its flag pole flying off into the distance. A cunning metaphor for Rohan’s fragile state, but actually a total fluke caused by a sloppy prop master.
New Line Cinema
What should have happened: Indiana Jones was supposed to face off with the swordsman in an elaborate fight scene which culminates with Indy using his whip to disarm the foe with ease.
What actually happened:Harrison Ford was suffering from dysentry on the day of shooting, and was too sick to perform his stunt. He suggested “shooting the sucker” to director Steven Spielberg to save time and move on, and an iconic movie moment was born.
Paramount Pictures
What should have happened:Alex DeLarge and his gang of “droogs” invade the home of a writer, before beating him and assaulting his wife.
What actually happened:Director Stanley Kubrick struggled for days with this particular scene, until he asked actor Malcolm McDowell to improvise a song and dance for it. McDowell sang the only song he could think of - ‘Singin’ In The Rain’ - which worked, prompting Kubrick to snap up the song rights for $10,000 to use it in the final film.
Warner Bros., Hawk Films
What should have happened:Five career criminals are brought together in a police line-up. Each has to deliver the line “Hand me the keys you f***ing c***sucker”.
What actually happened: After a day of filming, director Bryan Singer hadn’t achieved a single take without the actors cracking up with laughter. A rogue farter is blamed on the DVD extras, but the final result is so perfect we’re happy someone was suffering with flatulence that day, whoever it was.
PolyGram Filmed Entertainment, Spelling Films International, Blue Parrot
What should have happened:Allen’s character Alvy is passed a tray of cocaine at a party, with Annie urging him on to “try something new”.
What actually happened:Allen dipped his finger into the white powder, but an allergic reaction caused him to sneeze violently blowing the “coke” up into the air. It was unscripted, but the scene provoked so much laughter at test screenings it stayed in the film despite it being a rehearsal.
United Artists
What should have happened:Zoolander has tracked down former hand model JP Drewitt (David Duchovny), to explain the plot to him. “Why male models?” asks the dim-witted Zoolander, and Drewiit explains.
What actually happened:The scene went off without a hitch until Ben Stiller forgot his follow up line, so he just repeated his question “Why male models?” causing Duchovny to ad-lib the response, “Are you kidding? I just told you like a minute ago!” and it ended up being one of the film’s funniest moments.
Paramount Pictures
What should have happened:Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight’s drifter characters were meant to cross the road, and had timed their walk precisely to hit the crossing on a “walk” signal.
What actually happened: A taxi driver jumped the light, nearly knocking the two actors over. Hoffman ad-libs and delivers the famous “I’m walking here!” line, which has since become part of the cultural lexicon.
United Artists Films