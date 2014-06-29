She may have had her big break in family-friendly 'The Princess Diaries’. but Anne Hathaway has stripped down more than once on film. Her most famous strip-downs are in 'Love & Other Drugs’ and 'Brokeback Mountain’.
Getty Images/20th Century Fox
With an incredible 26 nude scenes in total, Italian actress Monica Belluci is at the top of the list for the most nude scenes ever filmed by a single actress. You may recognise her (and her lack of clothes) in such films as ’The Matrix’ trilogy and ‘The Passion of the Christ’.
Getty Images/Universal Focus
We believe that Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey either: a) doesn't own a shirt, or b) has a contract to have at least one shirtless scene in every film he does. Either way, it’s a win-win for us, right?
Getty Images/Roadshow Films
Stone has filmed an impressive amount of nude scenes throughout her career, and has dared to go where many of her peers will not. We won’t be forgetting THAT 'Basic Instinct’ scene in a hurry...
Getty Images/TriStar Pictures
Arguably one of the most desired women in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie did a number of risqué nude scenes early on in her career. While she hasn't filmed many as of late, she is not one to shy away from it if required for the role.
Getty Images/20th Century Fox
Cue screaming teenage girls. Actor and teen heartthrob Taylor Lautner can often be seen sans shirt in his films, most notably as werewolf character Jacob Black in the 'Twilight’ film franchise.
Getty Images/Summit Entertainment
Halle Berry has stripped down multiple times, including in the film 'Swordfish,' as well as in 'Monster's Ball' for which she won an Oscar.
Getty Images/Lions Gate Releasing
Ashley Judd has ‘gone nude' in a number of films including 1996's 'Normal Life’, a movie based on the real lives of husband and wife bank robbers Jeffrey and Jill Erickson.
Getty Images/New Line Cinema
In what is most likely a ploy to bring women to see his films, Ryan Reynolds is often without his shirt on camera. Check out his chiseled abs from film 'The Proposal’, also starring a nude Sandra Bullock.
Getty Images/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Kate Winslet has bared all in films such as 'Hideous Kinky,' 'Iris,' and 'The Reader' for which she won an Oscar. Special mentions must also go to her nude scene in 'Titanic' - "Paint me like one of your French girls."
Getty Images/20th Century Fox
Moore is an actress who is very comfortable in her own skin. She has stripped off and participated in some pretty risqué scenes throughout her career, including in the film 'Boogie Nights' (inset).
Getty Images/New Line Cinema
Actress Michelle Williams has come a long way from her innocent 'Dawson's Creek' days. She has bared all for a number of films, like 'Brokeback Mountain,' 'Blue Valentine,' and 'If These Walls Could Talk 2’ (pictured).
Getty Images/HBO
Much to the pleasure of women worldwide, actor and teen heartthrob Zac Efron has been showing off a lot of skin lately - most recently in 'That Awkward Moment,' as well as in 'Bad Neighbours’ opposite Seth Rogen.
Getty Images/Focus Features