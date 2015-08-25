5/11 Dazed & Confused (1993)

Who would have thought making a movie about partying teenagers would have led to so many teenagers partying? We were as shocked as you. Director Richard Linklater had some pretty radical ideas on how to cast his comedy: he held a ‘casting pizza party’ and then coupled together actors and had them kiss each other to test their chemistry. One couple in particular, Shawn Andrews and Milla Jovovich got on so well that they eloped to Las Vegas during filming, though the marriage was annulled as the actress was only 16. Matthew McConaughey, however, was cast when Linklater met him randomly in a bar – two hours later they were kicked out for being drunk and disorderly. Once the director had assembled his young cast, they were all holed up in a Texas hotel for two months, where their downtime consisted of much the same as their uptime – drinking, smoking and sex. Oh, and for that real authentic feel, several of the cast have admitted they were actually stoned in several scenes, despite Linklater admitting that contrary to movie folklore, the on-screen marijuana was fake.

Gramercy Pictures