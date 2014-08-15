Kate Hudson has called out Heath Ledger’s "excellent" kissing skills, on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, with Andy Cohen.
Miramax International
Harry Potter star, Daniel Radcliffe, compared kissing his co-star Emma Watson to a “wild animal,” says website, Glamour Vanity.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Spilling the details to E! News, Megan Fox admitted her favorite onscreen kiss was with the chaotic Shia LaBeouf.
Paramount Pictures
How I Met Your Mother actress Alyson Hannigan dissed her onscreen husband, Jason Segal, for smelling like smoke during their intimate scenes, says website, Gawker.
20th Television
Keira Knightley’s most magical kiss was on the set of Atonement, with the talented James McAvoy. “James is the best kisser ever!” she told People magazine.
Universal Pictures International
Sometimes your looks might not save you, Matt Lanter. Glamour Vanity report his 90210 co-star, AnnaLynne McCord, said he “kind of sucks.”
CBS Television Distribution
Andy Cohen must have the kiss-and-tell special touch. Ethan Hawke also appeared on the same program recently and confessed his best onscreen kiss was Angelina Jolie. “When she kisses you, you don’t know your name,” Hawke said.
Warner Bros. Pictures Distribution
Tom Cruise is not as suave as people may think, according to his Mission Impossible co-star, Thandie Newton. Apparently Cruise used a bit too much tongue.
Paramount Pictures
Who can forget the onstage kiss between Sandra Bullock and Scarlett Johansson at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards? Bullock only had positive words. “She is a great kisser!” telling US Weekly that same year.
Getty Images
“Awkward, sweaty and not very nice,” is just how James McAvoy described his kiss with Angelina Jolie in the movie, Wanted, according to website Glamour Vanity.
Universal Pictures International
Michelle Williams was pretty impressed with her Shutter Island co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio’s, kissing technique.
Paramount Pictures
Kirsten Dunst wasn’t shy when telling Bullet magazine that her kiss with Brad Pitt in their 1994 flick, Interview with the Vampire, was “disgusting.” In Brad’s defense, Dunst was only 11 years old at the time.
Warner Bros. Pictures International
Oprah Winfrey wasn’t shy about revealing her best kiss was with Forest Whitaker on the set of their 2013 movie, The Butler, during a CBS The Morning interview.
Hopscotch Films
Not a fan, Harrison Ford! Well at least that’s what Helen Mirren thinks of your lip-locking skills, while onset for The Mosquito Coast.
Warner Bros. Pictures Distribution
Christina Ricci’s favorite onscreen smooch was with Charlize Theron. “Kissing Charlize in Monster was amazing,” she tells Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.
Columbia Pictures & Newmarket Films