4/14 Stole Nazi art found in Munich flat

The art had been amassed by a German art dealer who had been tasked selling the artworks that Hitler had deemed “degenerate”, but instead, he’d kept them for himself. The dealer had apparently even dealt with the real-life Monuments Men when they returned art to him in 1950. Spooky. “You could not ask for a more timely, topical or relevant discovery that corresponds to the events depicted in our upcoming film,” said Sony Pictures spokesman Steve Elzer.

