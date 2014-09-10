3/15 Edward Norton – 'The Avengers'

There are quite a few denizens of Hollywood who have negative things to say about Norton. But few were quite as brazen as Marvel president Kevin Feige, who released a statement during the casting of the superhero team-up regarding the actor who’d most recently played the Hulk on-camera. “We have made the decision to not bring Ed Norton back to portray the title role of Bruce Banner in 'The Avengers',” he said. “Our decision is definitely not one based on monetary factors, but instead rooted in the need for an actor who embodies the creativity and collaborative spirit of our other talented cast members.” Ouch.

