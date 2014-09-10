Maybe it’s best to discuss your look for the character you’re playing with the director? Gosling found this out to his cost when, after being cast in Peter Jackson’s tragic drama, he went away, grew a beard and put on 60 pounds by drinking melted ice-cream. When he arrived on-set, his new look didn’t go over too well with his director, who quickly swapped him out for Mark Wahlberg. Gosling is probably pleased – the film was a critical and box office misfire and Ryan still got to stuff his face with all that ice-cream. Mmm...
Getty Images
Poor Eric Stoltz filmed for several weeks on the time travel classic, before director Robert Zemeckis realized that his more intense performance didn’t fit the tone of the film. Hardin was even more unlucky. She hadn’t even started shooting her scenes as Marty’s girlfriend Jennifer when Michael J Fox took over and was informed that since she was taller than the diminutive star, she too would have to go.
Getty Images
There are quite a few denizens of Hollywood who have negative things to say about Norton. But few were quite as brazen as Marvel president Kevin Feige, who released a statement during the casting of the superhero team-up regarding the actor who’d most recently played the Hulk on-camera. “We have made the decision to not bring Ed Norton back to portray the title role of Bruce Banner in 'The Avengers',” he said. “Our decision is definitely not one based on monetary factors, but instead rooted in the need for an actor who embodies the creativity and collaborative spirit of our other talented cast members.” Ouch.
Paramount Pictures
Never slag off your director. That’s the lesson Fox learned after criticising Michael Bay’s more tyrannical tendencies in the press. Bay later explained that after the actress compared him to Hitler, the franchise’s executive producer – one Steven Spielberg – said that she needed to go. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley took over and didn’t seem to dent the box office takings.
Paramount Pictures
Before the magnificently-mandibled creature we see on-screen (played by Kevin Peter Hall), JCVD was charged with turning the evil alien into reality. It didn’t work – it really, really didn’t – and the ‘Timecop’ star had to go.
Getty Images
Keitel’s sacking was just one of the crazy things to happen during the production of the Vietnam War classic. He was replaced by Martin Sheen, who then suffered a heart attack during shooting and almost died. We bet Harvey was secretly pleased to have avoided the chaos.
Getty Images
Blame has been spread around as to why Howard didn’t return as James Rhodes after the first ‘Iron Man’ flick. Howard himself criticised Robert Downey Jr for not supporting him in his negotiations with Marvel, but the consensus is he asked for too much money and the notoriously frugal comic book company balked.
Paramount Pictures
The British actress was very unfortunate to lose the gig in this Spike Jonze joint, having provided on-set vocals for the sentient operating machine whom Joaquin Phoenix falls in love with. Once post-production came around however, Jonze decided he needed something a little more sultry and was forced to get rid of Morton in favour of Scarlett Johansson.
Getty Images
The Irish actor may be one of the unluckiest in Hollywood. Not only was he hired and fired from playing Aragorn in the Middle Earth trilogy (Peter Jackson realised he had cast someone way too young for the part), but he was dumped as Fandral in the Marvel franchise too. Josh Dallas took over the role (and was himself recast with Zachary Levi in the sequel).
Getty Images
The character actor filmed a few scenes as Corporal Hicks for the action sequel (and his back can still be glimpsed in the final product), before being fired by director James Cameron and replaced by Michael Biehn. Remar himself has since explained what happened. “I was fired after a couple of weeks of filming because I got busted for possession of drugs, and Michael Biehn replaced me,” he has said. “I had a great career and personal life, and messed it up with a terrible drug habit.”
Getty Images
When director Brian De Palma’s first choice Robert De Niro was not available to play gangster Al Capone, Hoskins was hired in his stead. But scheduling changes meant the ‘Taxi Driver’ star could play the part and Hoskins was told his services were no longer required. He still got paid £20,000 though. The late British actor told Absolute Radio, “I said, ‘Brian, if you’ve ever got any films you don’t want me to be in son, you just give me a call.’”
Getty Images
Rumours flew that the British actor was let go because he didn’t want to wear the famous Guy Fawkes mask (Hugo Weaving took over), but Purefoy scotched that, as well as the story it was because he couldn’t get the right voice for the character. Both parties have agreed to keep the real reasons under wraps, but we can chalk this one down to old-fashioned creative differences.
Getty Images
‘Blade Runner’ star Young has had a rocky ride in Hollywood, but looked like she was getting back to big-screen success with this would-be blockbuster. However, director/star Warren Beatty fired her for not working in the role of Tess Trueheart. The famously blunt actress said it was because she refused the legendary lothario’s advances.
Getty Images
Birch (‘American Beauty’) didn’t see eye to eye with writer/director Alexander Payne on the comedy’s script and was swiftly dropped from what went on to became a cult classic.
Getty Images
Hot off ‘Point Break’ and ‘A League of their Own’, Petty was cast as the female lead in Stallone vehicle ‘Demolition Man’. She even filmed some scenes. But rumours of a bust-up with uber-producer Joel Silver meant she was canned and replaced with Sandra Bullock, whose career never looked back.
Getty Images