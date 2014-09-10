News

FIVE PHOTOS OF CHARLIE HUNNAM THAT WILL MAKE YOUR DAY

CHarlie Hunnam in Ray Bans at Sons Of Anarchy Season 7 premiere.

1/5 Charlie in Ray Bans

We couldn't help but adore Charlie looking as smokin' hot as all get out at the Season 7 premiere of 'Sons of Anarchy.' So we're just taking a moment to appreciate this fine male form in all his suited-up glory. Here he is wearing Ray Bans for our sakes, to protect us from the glory that is his blue eyes. Ugh.

Getty Images

2/5 Charlie begging for forgiveness

Who could say no to this man? Definitely not us.

Getty Images

3/5 Charlie smiling at you

Or is it at the person next to you? Either way, we want more of that coy smile.

Getty Images

4/5 Charlie scratching his eyebrow

Who knew that such a simple gesture could be so darn sexy. WHO KNEW?!?

Getty Images

5/5 Charlie plays innocent

"Who me?" he asks, playfully smiling before he walks on to his next red carpet victim. And BAM! Both ovaries have exploded. Ladies and gentleman, you're welcome.

Getty Images

