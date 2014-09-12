THE HIDDEN MEANINGS BEHIND ICONIC MOVIES

9/11 THE WAR OF THE WORLDS

What it's REALLY about: Terrifying Europeans colonise the world



Written in 1898, the science fiction classic ‘The War of the Worlds’ has been filmed many times, but in none of those versions, nor the 1996 film ‘Independence Day’ (which takes many of the themes of the book) would a viewer suspect that the aliens are in fact meant to be white Europeans, and the plucky humans battling them are meant to be Aborigines.

The book was written to horrify readers with a vision of what it would be like if Europe were confronted by a contemptuous, technologically superior force – much in the manner the British Army had as it colonised countries around the world. Wells, a lifelong socialist, was particularly horrified by the war of extermination waged against the Aborigines in Tasmania by British colonial forces. In the novel, Wells writes, “The Tasmanians, in spite of their human likeness, were entirely swept out of existence in a war of extermination. Are we such apostles of mercy, as to complain if the Martians warred in the same spirit?”

According to his biographer, former Labour leader Michael Foot, Wells poured his scientific knowledge into the book in an attempt to horrify white Europeans with the idea of technologies far in advance of their own. The alien craft and walkers in the books and films were conceived long before the first tanks fought in World War One, and Wells, a trained biologist, also dreamed up beam weaponry such as lasers, long before such things existed, and the use of chemical and biological weaponry.

Author Wells kills off the alien foe with Earth bacteria. In ‘Independence Day’, a computer virus is substituted. But in the novel, Wells can’t resist one last dig. The aliens’ last words refer to how their war machine would “fight no more for ever.” It’s a direct reference to the last words of Native American Chief Joseph of the Nez Perce as he surrendered to American forces in 1877: another victim of a Western war of technological domination.

Getty Images