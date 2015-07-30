Elle Woods - Legally Blonde
The former teen star war originally offered the part of Elle Woods, the role that made a name for Reese Witherspoon who ended up taking on the hit 2001 comedy. Applegate said she turned it down for fear of “repeating myself” after playing Kelly Bundy in sitcom Married With Children. “What a stupid move that was, right?” she says of her decision. Lucky for her, she holds no ill-will towards the eventual star of the cult comedy. “Reese deserved that. She did a much better job than I ever could, and so that’s her life,” Applegate said.
Christian Grey - Fifty Shades of Grey
Poor Charlie. The Sons of Anarchy star scored the lead in the most hotly (pardon the pun) anticipated movie of 2015, only to swiftly withdraw his acceptance. Hunnam recently revealed that he had “something of a nervous breakdown” when it came to his shooting schedule, and he pulled out because he didn’t want to fail on “such a grand scale”. Good thing we had the hunky Jamie Dornan as a back-up...
Cher - Clueless
As if! The now-iconic role of Cher Horowitz in the 90s classic Clueless was first offered to Sarah Michelle Gellar. Passing on the role of a shopaholic with a computer operated wardrobe (with stylish threads to match), Gellar was working on All My Children and scheduling conflicts meant she couldn’t play the part. The role was snatched up by Alicia Silverstone, who turned Cher’s character into one of the most memorable teens on screen.
Han Solo - Star Wars
Can you imagine Al Pacino as Han Solo? The legendary actor once revealed that he almost played the part that eventually put Harrison Ford on the map. Why didn’t he agree to the role? “I’m not a very good judge of what’s good!” he said of his decision. The actor also revealed he turned down the roles of John McClane in Die Hard, and Lenny Bruce in Lenny, which earned Dustin Hoffman an Oscar nomination. Pacino was also offered the lead role in Pretty Woman, although we’re kind of glad he gave that up for Richard Gere...
Michael Corleone - The Godfather
Speaking of Al Pacino...You would have thought this was an offer one couldn’t refuse! While casting this now-classic mafia film, Paramount wanted an established actor to play a lead because of the film’s risky nature. Not only was this role turned down by Nicholson, but also, Warren Beatty, Robert Redford, Ryan O’Neal and Dustin Hoffman. As we know, Pacino's performance is noted as one of the best in movie history.
Forrest Gump - Forrest Gump
The strange but loveable character of Forrest Gump nabbed an Oscar for Tom Hanks, and became one of the highest grossing films in North America of its time. But the part was originally offered to John Travolta! Hank’s unique portrayal of the character and the appraise he received is undeniable, and Travolta has since said he regrets passing up the role.
Jade the stripper - The Hangover
Declined by Lindsay because she believed she was too young at the time, the role of the stripper in the hilarious bucks night flick, The Hangover went to Heather Graham. Lindsay was only 20 years old at the beginning of filming compared to Heather, who was 37.
Hanna Schmitz - The Reader
Why would Nicole Kidman turn down an Oscar-winning role? The Aussie actress revealed she turned down the lead in The Reader to protect her unborn child. “The way I work, it would penetrate my baby,” she revealed. “I cannot work pregnant."
Billy Flynn / James Bond - Chicago / Casino Royale
Not one, but TWO huge roles turned down by this Aussie triple-threat. The always handsome Hugh Jackman firstly turned down the role as Billy Flynn in Chicago as he thought he was too young at the time. This ended well for Richard Gere, claiming the role and earning an Oscar nomination. Jackman then turned down the role of everybody’s favourite, James Bond, in the Casino Royale chapter of the film-series, because he didn’t want to be stereotyped as an action-only man after his role in X-Men as Wolverine. You’re welcome, Daniel Craig.
Ren McCormack - Footloose
It doesn’t take much of an imagination to picture the young and handsome Cruise in this 1984 singing and dancing hit. The producers of Footloose apparently wanted Cruise bad after his iconic performance in Risky Business (you know...sliding down the hallway in undies and socks). Cruise ended up turning down the role as Ren McCormack to film All the Right Moves instead and the lead went on to Kevin Bacon.
Neo - The Matrix trilogy
It would have certainly been a challenging transition for the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star, but Will Smith shockingly turned down the role as Neo because he thought he would have “messed it up.” The actor believed Keanu Reeves was the smarter choice for the role, and has since praised his incredible performance.
Patrick Bateman - American Psycho
The film company originally announced DiCaprio in the starring role, before he was basically pressured to drop out. Leo’s team thought a role such as this would damage his Titanic fan base because they wouldn’t want to see him in such a violent role. Bless them. The role was then given to Christian Bale.
Ennis and Jack - Brokeback Mountain
These two well-seasoned actors were originally approached by the film’s director, Ang Lee, to play gay cowboys in his 2005 flick, Brokeback Mountain, but Wahlberg refused the role and later said the graphic script made him feel “creeped out” and doesn’t regret passing up the part. This seemed to influence Phoenix too, and the roles went to the more than capable Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger...whose performances are truly compelling.
Indiana Jones - Indiana Jones
Magnum Pi star Selleck had the offer ready to play the adventuring archaeologist, but was pressured by his show’s team to give it up because they knew it would be an even bigger break for him. Mean, right? But Selleck was the bigger man and stuck with the TV series, handing the role to Harrison Ford.
Thelma - Thelma and Louise
Griffith turned down her chance to play the iconic role in the even more iconic 1991 film, which went on to make Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon stars.
Jake Sully / Harvey Dent - Avatar / The Dark Knight
Damon’s track record of choosing lead roles is without a scratch, but did he make a mistake turning down roles in two of the highest grossing films ever? James Cameron wanted Damon to play the role of Jake Sully in his 3D phenomenon Avatar, but he had to decline because of a scheduling conflict with The Bourne Ultimatum. He also turned down his role in The Dark Knight, giving the part to Aaron Eckhart.
Tiffany Maxwell - Silver Linings Playbook
Originally cast in the leading female role, Anne Hathaway had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. Lucky for Jennifer Lawrence, who took the role and won an Oscar in 2012. Hathaway didn’t walk away empty handed, though: that same year she won the Oscar for her supporting role in Les Miserables.
Andy Dufresne - The Shawshank Redemption
Costner made his mark as a superstar actor throughout the 80s and early 90s and the offer to lead in The Shawshank Redemption could have propelled him even further. However, Costner declined because he wanted to focus on his passion project Waterworld, which became one of the biggest flops in movie history. Good one, Costner.
Roman Maximus - Gladiator
Being approached for the lead role before fellow Aussie Russell Crowe, Mel Gibson declined the opportunity to perform in Gladiator because he felt he was getting too old to be in action films. Thanks to him stepping down, Russell Crowe went on to win an Oscar, earning a place among other established Hollywood film stars.
Ferris Bueller - Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Who can imagine such a charming, mysterious man like Depp as a mischievous slacker like Ferris Bueller? Well, it could have been a real thing as he was reportedly offered the role before the perfectly-fitted Matthew Broderick.
