1/20 Christina Applegate

Elle Woods - Legally Blonde



The former teen star war originally offered the part of Elle Woods, the role that made a name for Reese Witherspoon who ended up taking on the hit 2001 comedy. Applegate said she turned it down for fear of “repeating myself” after playing Kelly Bundy in sitcom Married With Children. “What a stupid move that was, right?” she says of her decision. Lucky for her, she holds no ill-will towards the eventual star of the cult comedy. “Reese deserved that. She did a much better job than I ever could, and so that’s her life,” Applegate said.

