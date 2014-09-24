News

DISNEY HIPSTER MAKEOVERS ARE HILARIOUSLY SPOT ON

Hipster Snow White.

1/7 Snow White

This Disney princess has traded six of her dwarves for glasses, a scarf and a seriously boho-chic dress.

Design Crowd

2/7 Woody

Who needs Buzz Lightyear when you have a go-to guide for hipsterising yourself? Ain't no need for a 'Toy Story' here.

Design Crowd

3/7 Ariel

This little mermaid is clearly taking a punk edge to her hipster human side. We'd possibly have gone a little less on the dark tatts, but hey, it's an Ariel for the new ages.

Design Crowd

4/7 Hercules

Beard? Check. Glasses? Check. Hercules, with a nod to Star Trek, is looking pretty darn hipster.

Design Crowd.

5/7 Pinocchio

Oh the irony-filled selfie taken by our beloved Pinocchio with a retro camera. The checks and beanie are a nice touch too.

Design Crowd

6/7 Wall-E

Okay, so he's Pixar, not specifically Disney, but we couldn't go past him. Anyone else get the distinct impression that Wall-E looks a lot like the current version of Leonardo DiCaprio? We're just sayin'.

Design Crowd

7/7 Peter Pan

We accept the fact that Peter Pan's make over is a little more emo than it is hipster, but we can't go past the tattoos: yolo, a fern, an anchor, a compass and one on his pointer finger. Now that's attention to detail.

Design Crowd

