This Disney princess has traded six of her dwarves for glasses, a scarf and a seriously boho-chic dress.
Design Crowd
Who needs Buzz Lightyear when you have a go-to guide for hipsterising yourself? Ain't no need for a 'Toy Story' here.
Design Crowd
This little mermaid is clearly taking a punk edge to her hipster human side. We'd possibly have gone a little less on the dark tatts, but hey, it's an Ariel for the new ages.
Design Crowd
Beard? Check. Glasses? Check. Hercules, with a nod to Star Trek, is looking pretty darn hipster.
Design Crowd.
Oh the irony-filled selfie taken by our beloved Pinocchio with a retro camera. The checks and beanie are a nice touch too.
Design Crowd
Okay, so he's Pixar, not specifically Disney, but we couldn't go past him. Anyone else get the distinct impression that Wall-E looks a lot like the current version of Leonardo DiCaprio? We're just sayin'.
Design Crowd
We accept the fact that Peter Pan's make over is a little more emo than it is hipster, but we can't go past the tattoos: yolo, a fern, an anchor, a compass and one on his pointer finger. Now that's attention to detail.
Design Crowd